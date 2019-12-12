Olivia McGhee lead all scorers with 21 points for Lousia which remained unbeaten with a 66-35 nondistrict girls basketball win at Spotsylvania on Thursday night.
Alexis Miller added 14 points for the Lions, while Breana Donnell lead the Knights with 15 points.
|Louisa
|25
|8
|22
|11
|—
|66
|Spotsylvania
|7
|8
|8
|12
|—
|35
Louisa (3-0): Olivia McClee 21, Lydia Wilson 4, Emion Byers 10, Sydney Perkins 3, Elizabeth Rosson 0, Haley Walker 2, Shakiya Jones 0, Alexis Chapman 0, Julia Smith 2, Taylor Fifer 0, Alexis Miller 14, Anna Filipkowski 8, Kyla Banks 2. Totals: 30 3-4 66.
Spotsylvania: Shiann Pratt-Johnson 0, Haleigh Perkins 7, Zion Johnson 0, Breana Donnell 15, Emily Ewing 0, Kallie Buchanan 0, Mariah Evans 4, Cat Tracy 0, Kelsey Bailey 9. Totals: 14 7-14 35.
3-pointers: Louisa 3 (Miller 2, Perkins). Spotsylvania: none.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MASSAPONAX 70,
EASTERN VIEW 63
Kyla Coles took over for the Massaponax Panthers’ scoring output, posting a game-high 29 points and adding five assists, en route to a nondistrict win over Eastern View.
Raine Tweedy finished with 24 points and eight rebounds for the Panthers, who host Riverbend tonight.
|Massaponax
|18
|24
|15
|13
|—
|70
|Eastern View
|16
|15
|11
|21
|—
|63
Massaponax (3-1): Kyla Coles 29, Raine Tweedy 24, Aryonna Coles 7, Amira Roy 6, Leah Schoonover 2, Gabby Athy 2, Imahni Spears 0, Janiah Andrew 0, Kimiko Andrew 0. Totals: 17 21-35 70.
Eastern View (4-1): Terese Greene 20, Trinity Washington 10, Sarah Hatfield 9, Anya Lawson 8, Khloe Bowles 6, McKenna Warren 5, Gianna Gilmore 4, Montana Hoffman 1. Totals: 19 22-37 63.
3-pointers: Massaponax 7 (K. Coles 3, Tweedy 3, A. Coles). Eastern View 3 (Greene, Warren, Bowles).
Wednesday’s result
BOYS BASKETBALL
CAROLINE 67, LEE-DAVIS 44
Tejahn Whiting, Tre Terrell and Dominique Washington each scored 10 points to help Caroline get a nondistrict win.
The Cavaliers visit King George on Friday.
|Lee-Davis
|9
|6
|11
|18
|—
|44
|Caroline
|11
|20
|19
|15
|—
|67
Lee-Davis: Kwadell McQueen 8, Eli Lewis 8, Wyatt Brown 11, Jordan Callahan 2, Cody Willett 0, Graham Magil 0, Abram Hendrickson 0, Churtis Martin 0, Balh Marsh 0, Samuel Brubbs 0, Jonathan Hess 6, Cam Eldridge 6, Logan Speeks 3. Totals: 14 14-20 44.
Caroline (2-3): Tejahn Whiting 10, Anthony Dowdy 5, Terrell Poole 9, Marquis Morris 2, Camron Haskins 6, Tre Terrell 10, Ryan Golladay 0, Dominique Washington 10, Darius Fortune 3, Hawkin Mills 4, Koby Metz. Totals: 28 6-7 67.
3-pointers: LD 2 (Brown, Speeks). Caroline 5 (Metz 2, Dowdy, Poole, Fortune).
Tuesday’s results
SWIMMING
RIVERBEND
VS. NORTH STAFFORD
The Riverbend and Stafford boys and girls teams split a Commonwealth District meet held at the Rouse Center on Tuesday. The Bears’ girls claiming a 173-113 win, while the Indians’ boys were victorious 167-117.
BOYS
200 yard medley relay: Stafford (Jack Spinnanger, Ben Eichberg, Devin Bateman, Luke Osleger) 1:40.46; 200 free: Narty Scgalk (St) 2:05.38; 200 IM: Mark Pearcy (Rb) 2:17.27; 50 Free: Luke Osleger (St) 22.81; 100 Fly: William Ross (Rb) 53.64; 100 Free: Ben Eichberg (St) 48.75; 500 Free: Trevor Hudson (Rb) 4:54.84; 200 Free relay: Stafford (Devin Bateman, Luke Osleger, Jack Spinnanger, Ben Eichberg) 1:30.91; 100 Back: Massimo Serafini (Rb) 56.96; 100 Breast: Ben Eichberg (St) 1:01.70; 400 Free relay: Riverbend (Massimo Serafini, Josh Lavender, Trevor Hudson, William Ross) 3:28.1.
GIRLS
200 yard medley relay: Riverbend (Cristal Perdomo, Claire Hebertson, Nikki Koch, Marissa Ross) 1:59.91; 200 free: Kennedy Darensbourg (Rb) 2:06.31; 200 IM: Claire Hebertson (Rb) 2:20.89; 50 Free: Marissa Ross (Rb) 25.95; 100 Fly: Cristal Perdomo (Rb) 1:02.69; 100 Free: Marissa Ross (Rb) 54.88; 500 Free: Kersten Smith (Rb) 6:17.40; 200 Free relay: Stafford (Libbie Warren, Maya Wick, Hannah Tse, Jenni Ryniewicz) 1:49.88; 100 Back: Cristal Perdomo (Rb) 1:04.50; 100 Breast: Claire Hebertson (Rb) 1:13.76; 400 Free relay: Riverbend (Nikki Koch, Cristal Perdomo, Raith Fowler, Marissa Ross) 3:59.19.
BROOKE POINT
VS. COLONIAL FORGE
The Colonial Forge boys and girls swim teams swept a Commonwealth District meet at the Rouse Center on Tuesday. The girls winning 181-104 and the boys 173-111.
BOYS
200 yard relay: Colonial Forge (Samuel Calder, Jakob Frick, Keegan Kaczmar, Thomas McGowan) 1:46.22; 200 free: Nathan Pechacek (BP) 2:00.56; 200 IM: Jakob Frick (CF) 2:02.13; 50 Free: Thomas McGowan (CF) 23.37; 100 Fly: Michael Megna (BP) 57.84; 100 Free: Thomas McGowan (CF) 51.35; 500 Free: Chase Hensen (CF) 5:15.38; 200 Free relay: Colonial Forge (Chase Hensen, Thomas McGowan, Connor Smith, Russell Smith) 1:34.97; 100 Back: Nathan Pechacek (BP) 1:01.62; 100 Breast: Jakob Frick (CF) 58.81; 400 Free relay: Colonial Forge (Connor Smith, Jakob Frick, Chase Hensen, Russell Smith) 3:32.15.
GIRLS
200 yard medley relay: Colonial Forge (Kathryn Johnson, Kalina Frick, Ashley Wang, Sophia Penton) 1:58.00; 200 free: Kathryn Johnson (CF) 2:09.86; 200 IM: Ashley Wang (CF) 2:12.88; 50 Free: Natalie Hidrobo (BP) 24.97; 100 Fly: Emily Iseminger (CF) 1:06.58; 100 Free: Sophia Penton (CF) 57.16; 500 Free: Ashley Wang (CF) 5:19.57; 200 Free relay: Colonial Forge (Arianna Perez, Ainsley Curtin, Kalina Frick, Kathryn Johnson) 1:51.71; 100 Back: Natalie Hidrobo (BP) 1:01.22; 100 Breast: Kalina Frick (CF) 1:17.13; 400 Free relay: Colonial Forge (Sophia Penton, Emily Iseminger, Arianna Perez, Ashley Wang) 3:51.87.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.