Mathew McCeney scored the game-winning goal on a second-half penalty kick and goalie Nick Williams registered nine saves to help Caroline get a 2-1 Battlefield District boys soccer win over visiting King George on Tuesday night.
Kyle Hoffman opened the scoring for the Cavaliers. Ryan Kuberek tallied for King George to tie the game at 1-1.
BOYS SOCCER
MASSAPONAX 3,
MOUNTAIN VIEW 1
Matt Goldberg scored twice and Chris Boruch once—all off corner kicks—to help visiting Massaponax get a Commonwealth District win.
Gabe Bailey, Lincoln Graham and Gadsoni Abel earned assists for the Panthers, who entertain North Stafford on Thursday.
COURTLAND 8, JM 0
Camryn McDonald and Luis Grados each scored twice in the Cougars’ Battlefield District win over James Monroe.
Ryan Boyette, Josh Stoner and Ian Chapman each added a goal and an assist, and Chris Gutierrez also scored. C.J. Romano made four saves in goal.
CHANCELLOR 7,
SPOTSYLVANIA 0
Eli Carr scored four goals and Eduardo Vargas two in the Chargers’ Battlefield District shutout.
Mike Kreider also scored for Chancellor (12–0, 9–0), which visits James Monroe Thursday. Andres Correa had two assists and Clayton Wheeler, Eduardo Vargas and Thomas Newman one each.
Alex Timis made 10 saves in goal for the Knights (5–7, 2–6).
GIRLS SOCCER
MOUNTAIN VIEW 3, MASSAPONAX 2
Brooke Burzynski scored twice and assisted on a goal by Ruby Darling as Mountain View defeated host Massaponax 3–2 in Commonwealth District girls soccer action on Tuesday night.
Lacey Winkels recorded four saves for the Wildcats (9–2–2, 8–1–2) who travel to Brooke Point on Friday.
Kaitlin Venzen scored two goals off assists from Alexa Stohr and Dominique Cunningham, but the Panthers were unable to capitalize on a few equalizing opportunities in the final minutes.
Massaponax (8–4–1) travels to North Stafford on Wednesday.
NORTH STAFFORD 3,
STAFFORD 0
Brianna Sabatino, Haley Smith and Michelle Boateng scored goals to help homestanding North Stafford notch a Commonwealth District win.
Sydney Kannan contributed an assist for the Wolverines (4-2-2, 3-1-1), who host Massaponax on Tuesday.
COURTLAND 4,
JAMES MONROE 0
Daniela Ogden, Suraia Abud, Amanda Trapp, and Jada Sheralv all scored goals for Courtland in a road victory over James Monroe.
Madison McDermott, Kylie Reid, Rachael Low, and Olivia Haynes recorded assists for the Cougars (8-3, 5-2) who play their home finale against Eastern View on Thursday.
RIVERBEND 2,
COLONIAL FORGE 0
Gracie Tritt scored off a corner kick by Ally Juarez in the first half and then Kenzie Burns found the back of the net in the second half as Riverbend shut out visiting Colonial Forge.
The defensive effort of Charlotte Patton and Javi Sanchez helped the Bears keep the Eagles off the scoreboard.
Riverbend (4-4-4, 4-0-3) hosts Stafford on Friday.
Monday’s results
BOYS SOCCER
WASHINGTON & LEE 1,
NORTHUMBERLAND 0
Yahir Antunez converted a penalty kick in the second half, and Dewayne Reynolds and Malcolm Sadler led the defensive effort for Washington & Lee’s second consecutive shutout in a Northern Neck District home win.
Will Lazier and Reuban Fowler also pitched in on defense to help goalie Dayton Combs kept the game scoreless.
The Eagles (7-3-1, 3-0-1) visit Rappahannock on Wednesday.
GIRLS SOCCER
JM 5, ESSEX 0
Marialy Morales and Zalayka Parker each scored twice in James Monroe's non-district victory. Izzy Whitman also scored for the Yellow Jackets.