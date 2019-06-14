GLEN ALLEN—The Mountain View softball team fell to Stone Bridge 13–2 in the Class 5 state championship game Friday afternoon at RF&P Park.
The Wildcats (19–3) were on a quest for their first softball state title in school history. But Stone Bridge (25–1) broke open a 1–0 game with seven runs in the top of the fifth inning to take an 8–0 lead.
Mountain View was held scoreless until it plated two runs in the bottom of the sixth. Orange remains the last Fredericksburg area softball team to win a state title (1998 and ‘99). No Stafford County school has won one since Stafford High in 1982.
(This story will be updated.)