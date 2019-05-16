Courtland infielder Ronni Howard may be just a sophomore, but the Cougars’ athletic shortstop showed the poise of a veteran in Thursday’s Battlefield District title game at King George.
Howard went 4 for 4 at the plate and scored three runs to jumpstart the Cougars’ offense, and then turned a game-ending double play in the bottom of the seventh to seal an exciting 7–6 victory over the top-seeded Foxes.
The victory gave Courtland (13–5) its first district championship under coach Tom Wingert, as well as a shot of confidence heading into next week’s 4B regional playoffs. The Cougars will be the No. 2 seed in the region and will play a home game on Thursday.
King George (13–8) will continue its season at home, too. The Foxes will host a quarterfinal game on Tuesday against a team to be determined.
“[Howard] might be the best player in the district,” said Wingert after watching his team rally from an early deficit and then hold off the Foxes in the last two innings. “Nobody could have made that play at the end except her.”
The play Wingert was referring to came in the bottom of the seventh after Courtland had regained the lead in its half of the sixth in a tightly contested contest.
Walks to Hannah Linder and Jennifer Childers with one out gave King George hope in its final at-bat. The Foxes appeared on the verge of staging another game-winning rally like they had in Wednesday’s 11–8 win over Chancellor in the semifinals.
But Howard made sure that didn’t happen with a nifty play that ended the game. She fielded Lauren Sheehan’s hard-hit grounder, then stepped on second for the force out and fired to first to squelch the Foxes’ comeback.
“I definitely knew what was on the line,” said Howard. “But I knew that my first baseman [Alana Tilden] would be there for me if I made a bad throw and she was.”
Tilden made a nice stretch and pickup of Howard’s hard throw and the Cougars and their fans began celebrating.
The celebration had been a long time coming. Courtland’s five seniors, including Tilden and winning pitcher Cameron Buzzell, won just three games as freshman and six as sophomores. And now they’re district champions.
“This feels great,” said Buzzell, who collected two hits, including a solo home run in the third, when the Cougars scored three times to regain the lead after falling behind 3–2 in the first inning.
Third baseman Sydney Hayden added a pair of hits to the Cougars’ 13-hit attack.
King George, which split its two regular-season game with Courtland, rallied from a 6–3 deficit in the bottom of the fifth and kept battling back. Catcher Mya Lyburn’s two-run blast to center highlighted their scoring.
Jennifer Childers, Brooke Rolocut and Sheehan all had two hits for the Foxes.
“We didn’t give up,” said King George first-year coach Neil Lyburn. “We had some early losses to good teams this year, but we stayed up and showed we like to play this game and win. We’ll be ready to pay next week.”
|R
|H
|E
|Courtland
|203
|011
|0
|—
|7
|13
|2
|King George
|300
|030
|0
|—
|6
|7
|1
CAMERON BUZZELL and Alanah Lux. LAUREN SHEEHAN and Mya Lyburn.