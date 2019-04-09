The North Stafford softball team got to Noelle Sterner early on Tuesday, bunching three hits for a pair of runs against the Brooke Point pitching ace in the first inning.
The Wolverines then had to endure six innings of futility as the Black-Hawks’ sophomore racked up the strikeouts and 16 consecutive outs.
The Wolverines’ Kyleigh Richardson matched Sterner in her mound dominance, blanking the Hawks through five innings prior to sacrificing single tallies in the sixth and seventh to force extra innings. North Stafford relied on its “small ball” approach in the top of the eighth to push across the winning run for a 3–2 victory.
“Some really good things and some not so great things,” North Stafford coach Andy O’Brien reflected on the overall effort. “What we brought back tonight is what you see a lot of girls getting away from: small ball. Did the right things in the last inning and I couldn’t ask any more from them.”
Sterner’s initial walk came to the Wolverines’ Katelyn Brawner to lead off the eighth. After striking out her previous two at-bats, Addie Kortman dropped a perfect bunt down the first-base line. Sterner was unable to field the ball cleanly, enabling Brawner to advance to third as Kortman beat the throw to first.
Sterner struck out the next batter, but with Alison Carter batting, she uncorked a wild pitch, enabling the go-ahead run to score.
Brooke Point’s Abigail Chambers slammed a double to the center field fence with one out in the home eighth, but Richardson put out the threat with a strikeout and fly ball to center fielder Jenna Pearson.
The Hawks outhit their guest 9–4 and stranded 10 runners.
“Today we couldn’t hit in the gaps and they had a pretty good defense too,” Brooke Point coach Kirstie McDonald said.
For the contest, Sterner struck out 11 batters, compared to Richardson’s nine.
“I felt good about the victory. It was a team effort,” said Richardson, who singled twice and drove in the Wolverines’ first run. “We’ve bounded as a team. . . I think we’re going to have a great season as long as we keep playing as a team.”
The Black-Hawks’ Angela Harris was the hitting star with three singles, and drove in the tying run in the seventh inning. Both left fielders, North Stafford’s Kayle McCarthy and Brooke Point’s Brianna Correa, made stellar diving catches in foul territory.
On Thursday, North Stafford (4–3, 2–3) visits Riverbend and Brooke Point (5–3, 2–2) plays at Stafford.
|R
|H
|E
|North Stafford
|200
|000
|1
|—
|3
|4
|0
|Brooke Point
|000
|011
|0
|—
|2
|9
|1
KYLEIGH RICHARSON and Hailey Kortman. NOELLE STERNER and Kylie Thuot.