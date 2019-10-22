Emma Birkitt had 17 assists, four kills and seven digs Tuesday night as King George swept Chancellor 25–19, 25–23, 25–17 in a clash of Battlefield District volleyball contenders.
Lauren Wentzel had 25 digs and nine assists for King George (15–9, 9–2), which hosts) hosts Courtland Wednesday. Seniors Jaylin Washington (four aces, four kills), Courtney Miller (three aces), Kellie Bentz (six kills, eight digs) and Megan Andrews (four kills) also contributed.
Abby Cook had six kills and Melody Washington 17 assists for Chancellor (9–9, 8–2), which hosts James Monroe Thursday.
VOLLEYBALL
CAROLINE 3, JAMES MONROE 1
Lydia Tillapaugh had 25 digs, eight kills and two aces, and Grace Shannon amassed 23 digs, six kills and three aces to help visiting Caroline secure a 26–24, 11–25, 25–17, 25–19 Battlefield District win.
Holly Trout added35 digs for the Cavaliers.
For James Monroe (8–15, 3–8), Staci Tate totalled 30 digs, 15 assists and three kills, and Virginia Howard supplied 30 digs and 10 kills. The Yellow Jackets visit Chancellor on Thursday.
COURTLAND 3, EASTERN VIEW 0
Amanda Trapp had five kills and 10 digs in the Cougars’ 25–12, 25–12, 25–23 Battlefield District victory.
Olivia Haynes added six kills, and Alexa Walsh had 19 assists and three aces. Courtland travels to King George Wednesday.
ESSEX 3, COLONIAL BEACH 0
Amber Straughan had three aces for visiting Colonial Beach, but Essex secured a 25–12, 25–17, 25–12 Northern Neck District win.
The Drifters (7–11) host Washington & Lee on Thursday.
COLLEGIATE 3, FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN 2
Emma Shaeffer had 58 assists and Sydney Whittaker totalled 20 kills for Fredericksburg Christian, but visiting Collegiate—the fifth-ranked team in VISAA Division I—took home a 25–27, 25–18, 27–25, 24–26, 1511 win.
The Eagles, ranked No. 3 in Division II, also got strong nights from Paige Bachman (15 kills), Taylor Thomas (15 kills) and Morgan Griffis (10 kills).
FCS (15–9) visits Wakefield on Thursday.
FIELD HOCKEY
JAMES MONROE 9, CAROLINE 0
Claire Brady had three goals and two assists in James Monroe’s Battlefield District shutout victory.
Zoe Tierney added a goal and three assists for the Yellow Jackets, and Winny Hall, Ginny Beringer and Grace Marchosky each had a goal and an assist. Maddie Tierney and Celie Constantine also scored.
CHANCELLOR 6, KING GEORGE 0
Emma Bernard had three goals and one assist, and Erin Dameron provide two goals and an assist in visiting Chancellor’s Battlefield District win.
Kaitlyn Bestick also scored for the Chargers (13–2, 10–1). Kylee Tuebner had two assists and Tubba Noor and Ryleigh O’Neil one each.
Goalie Regan Bestick registered the shutout for Chancellor, which hosts James Monroe on Thursday with the winner earning the top seed in the district tournament.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.