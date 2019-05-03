Schedules are subject to change and we will update when we are made aware of changes due to any current or impending weather or other reasons.
Friday, May 3
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Riverbend vs. Stafford, 6:30
Colonial Forge at Massaponax, 6:30
Brooke Point at Mountain View, 6:30
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Stafford vs. Riverbend
Charlottesville at Louisa, 5:30
Massaponax at Colonial Forge, 6:30
Mountain View at Brooke Point, 7
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Colonial Beach at West Point, 5
James Monroe at Culpeper, 5
Colonial Forge at Massaponax, 6
Brooke Point 3, Mountain View 2, 8 innings
Stafford 1, Riverbend 0
Washington & Lee at Northumberland, 6
Charlottesville at Louisa, 7:15
PPD.—Courtland at Caroline
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
West Point at Colonial Beach, 5
James Monroe at Culpeper, 5
Massaponax 9, Colonial Forge 0
Mountain View 7, Brooke Point 1
Riverbend 7, Stafford 5, 9 innings
Liberty at North Stafford, 6
Washington & Lee at Northumberland, 6
Orange at Louisa, 6:30
PPD.—Courtland at Caroline
PPD.—Caroline at Huguenot
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS LACROSSE
Fauquier vs. James Monroe, 6 (at Fredericksburg Field House)
Colonial Forge at Albemarle, 6:30
George Mason at Culpeper, 7
Riverbend at Thomas Dale, 7:30
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS LACROSSE
Fredericksburg Academy at Steward, 4:30
Kettle Run at Eastern View, 7
Liberty at James Monroe, 7
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS
Brooke Point 9, Chancellor 0
Charlottesville at Louisa, 5
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
Brooke Point at Chancellor, 4
Louisa at Charlottesville, 5
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD
Eastern View, Louisa, Chancellor, Stafford, Riverbend at Dogwood Track Classic (at UVA)
Orange at Woodberry Forest Invitational
North Stafford at Park View (Sterling), 2
Fauquier, Eastern View at Fauquier Falcon Classic, 4
Caroline Invitational, 4