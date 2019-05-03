FLS Nightly Scoreboard Graphic - Spring Sports

Schedules are subject to change and we will update when we are made aware of changes due to any current or impending weather or other reasons.

 

Friday, May 3

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Riverbend vs. Stafford, 6:30

Colonial Forge at Massaponax, 6:30

Brooke Point at Mountain View, 6:30

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Stafford vs. Riverbend

Charlottesville at Louisa, 5:30

Massaponax at Colonial Forge, 6:30

Mountain View at Brooke Point, 7

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Colonial Beach at West Point, 5

James Monroe at Culpeper, 5

Colonial Forge at Massaponax, 6

Brooke Point 3, Mountain View 2, 8 innings

Stafford 1, Riverbend 0

Washington & Lee at Northumberland, 6

Charlottesville at Louisa, 7:15

PPD.—Courtland at Caroline

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

West Point at Colonial Beach, 5

James Monroe at Culpeper, 5

Massaponax 9, Colonial Forge 0

Mountain View 7, Brooke Point 1

Riverbend 7, Stafford 5, 9 innings

Liberty at North Stafford, 6

Washington & Lee at Northumberland, 6

Orange at Louisa, 6:30

PPD.—Courtland at Caroline

PPD.—Caroline at Huguenot

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS LACROSSE

Fauquier vs. James Monroe, 6 (at Fredericksburg Field House)

Colonial Forge at Albemarle, 6:30

George Mason at Culpeper, 7

Riverbend at Thomas Dale, 7:30

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS LACROSSE

Fredericksburg Academy at Steward, 4:30

Kettle Run at Eastern View, 7

Liberty at James Monroe, 7

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS

Brooke Point 9, Chancellor 0

Charlottesville at Louisa, 5

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

Brooke Point at Chancellor, 4

Louisa at Charlottesville, 5

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD

Eastern View, Louisa, Chancellor, Stafford, Riverbend at Dogwood Track Classic (at UVA)

Orange at Woodberry Forest Invitational

North Stafford at Park View (Sterling), 2

Fauquier, Eastern View at Fauquier Falcon Classic, 4

Caroline Invitational, 4

Get our Saturday Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments