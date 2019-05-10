FLS Nightly Scoreboard Graphic - Spring Sports

Schedules are subject to change and we will update when we are made aware of changes due to any current or impending weather or other reasons.

 

Friday, May 10

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Washington & Lee at Essex, 5:30

Culpeper at Manassas Park, 5:30

Mountain View at Riverbend, 6:30

Massaponax at Stafford, 6:30

Courtland at Chancellor, 6:45

Colonial Forge at Manchester, 7

Brooke Point at North Stafford, 7

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Windsor at Washington & Lee, 5:30

Manchester at Colonial Forge, 6:30

Stafford at Massaponax, 6:30

Riverbend at Mountain View, 6:30

North Stafford at Brooke Point, 6:30

Courtland 4, Chancellor 1

Chancellor vs. Courtland, 7 (at Spotsylvania H.S.)

PPD.—Culpeper at Manassas Park

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Fredericksburg Christian at Highland, 4 (DAC tourney)

Colonial Beach 6, West Point 3

Courtland at Chancellor, 6

North Stafford 8, Brooke Point 4

Mountain View at Riverbend, 6

Massaponax at Stafford, 6

PPD.—Culpeper at Manassas Park

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Fredericksburg Christian 14, Seton 1 (DAC final)

Courtland 8, Chancellor 5

King George 4, Colonial Forge 3, 6 innings

Brooke Point at North Stafford, 6

Massaponax at Stafford, 6

PPD.—Mountain View at Riverbend, 6

PPD.—Culpeper at Manassas Park

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS LACROSSE

Fredericksburg Academy at DAC final

Massaponax 15, Brooke Point 2

Fauquier at Eastern View, 7

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS

James Monroe 5, Courtland 0 (Batt. Dist. final)

PPD.—Eastern View at Caroline

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

James Monroe 5, Courtland 1 (at Kenmore; Batt. Dist. final)

PPD.—Caroline at Eastern View

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD

Orange, Louisa at Fluvanna Invitational, 4

Courtland at Sports Backers Stadium Invitational, 5

