Schedules are subject to change and we will update when we are made aware of changes due to any current or impending weather or other reasons.
Friday, May 10
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Washington & Lee at Essex, 5:30
Culpeper at Manassas Park, 5:30
Mountain View at Riverbend, 6:30
Massaponax at Stafford, 6:30
Courtland at Chancellor, 6:45
Colonial Forge at Manchester, 7
Brooke Point at North Stafford, 7
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Windsor at Washington & Lee, 5:30
Manchester at Colonial Forge, 6:30
Stafford at Massaponax, 6:30
Riverbend at Mountain View, 6:30
North Stafford at Brooke Point, 6:30
Courtland 4, Chancellor 1
Chancellor vs. Courtland, 7 (at Spotsylvania H.S.)
PPD.—Culpeper at Manassas Park
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Fredericksburg Christian at Highland, 4 (DAC tourney)
Colonial Beach 6, West Point 3
Courtland at Chancellor, 6
North Stafford 8, Brooke Point 4
Mountain View at Riverbend, 6
Massaponax at Stafford, 6
PPD.—Culpeper at Manassas Park
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Fredericksburg Christian 14, Seton 1 (DAC final)
Courtland 8, Chancellor 5
King George 4, Colonial Forge 3, 6 innings
Brooke Point at North Stafford, 6
Massaponax at Stafford, 6
PPD.—Mountain View at Riverbend, 6
PPD.—Culpeper at Manassas Park
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS LACROSSE
Fredericksburg Academy at DAC final
Massaponax 15, Brooke Point 2
Fauquier at Eastern View, 7
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS
James Monroe 5, Courtland 0 (Batt. Dist. final)
PPD.—Eastern View at Caroline
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
James Monroe 5, Courtland 1 (at Kenmore; Batt. Dist. final)
PPD.—Caroline at Eastern View
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD
Orange, Louisa at Fluvanna Invitational, 4
Courtland at Sports Backers Stadium Invitational, 5