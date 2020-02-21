High school sports: Nightly scoreboard logo

BOYS BASKETBALL

BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT

Friday's final

Chancellor 62, Courtland 58

REGION 6B

Thursday’s quarterfinal

Patriot 77, Colgan 57

Friday’s quarterfinals

Battlefield at Massaponax

Gar-Field at Potomac

John Champe at Forest Park

REGION 5D

Friday’s quarterfinals

Stafford at North Stafford

Brooke Point at Albemarle

Mountain View at Patrick Henry–Roanoke

Harrisonburg at William Fleming

REGION 3B

Friday’s first round

Manassas Park at George Mason

Brentsville at William Monroe

Warren County at Armstrong

GIRLS BASKETBALL

BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT

Friday's final

Eastern View 57, King George 53

REGION 6B

Friday’s quarterfinals

Colonial Forge 63, Patriot 60

Potomac at Colgan

Stonewall Jackson at Woodbridge

Forest Park at Osbourn Park

REGION 5D

Friday’s first round

Stafford at Patrick Henry–Roanoke

Mountain View at Albemarle

North Stafford 51, Brooke Point 48

Harrisonburg at William Fleming

REGION 3B

Friday’s first round

James Monroe 61, Independence 46

