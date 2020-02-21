BOYS BASKETBALL
BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT
Friday's final
Chancellor 62, Courtland 58
REGION 6B
Thursday’s quarterfinal
Patriot 77, Colgan 57
Friday’s quarterfinals
Battlefield at Massaponax
Gar-Field at Potomac
John Champe at Forest Park
REGION 5D
Friday’s quarterfinals
Stafford at North Stafford
Brooke Point at Albemarle
Mountain View at Patrick Henry–Roanoke
Harrisonburg at William Fleming
REGION 3B
Friday’s first round
Manassas Park at George Mason
Brentsville at William Monroe
Warren County at Armstrong
GIRLS BASKETBALL
BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT
Friday's final
Eastern View 57, King George 53
REGION 6B
Friday’s quarterfinals
Colonial Forge 63, Patriot 60
Potomac at Colgan
Stonewall Jackson at Woodbridge
Forest Park at Osbourn Park
REGION 5D
Friday’s first round
Stafford at Patrick Henry–Roanoke
Mountain View at Albemarle
North Stafford 51, Brooke Point 48
Harrisonburg at William Fleming
REGION 3B
Friday’s first round
James Monroe 61, Independence 46
