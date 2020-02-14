Friday, Feb. 14
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Commonwealth District Semifinals
Massaponax 65, Riverbend 47
North Stafford 50, Stafford 49
Other
Monticello at Albemarle, 6
Courtland 91, Caroline 64
Chancellor 62, James Monroe 60
Tandem Friends 58, Fredericksburg Christian 51 (DAC first round)
Charlottesville 57, Orange 56 (Jefferson District Quarters)
Northumberland at Washington & Lee, 7
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Commonwealth District Semifinals
Brooke Point 62, Massaponax 58
Colonial Forge 77, North Stafford 45
Other
Christchurch at Carmel, 5
Caroline 50, Courtland 33
Chancellor 77, James Monroe 32
Louisa 61, Monticello 50 (Jefferson District Quarters)
Rappahannock at Colonial Beach, 7
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Region 4B Championships (Day 1 team standings: at Spotsylvania): 1. Eastern View 105.5, 2. Orange 75.5, 3. Powhatan 63, 4. Hanover 61, 5. Caroline 53, 6. King George 52, 7. Lee-Davis 50, 8. Spotsylvania 44.5, 9. Louisa 39.5, 10. Dinwiddie 31, 11. Courtland 21, t12. Huguenot 11, t12. Patrick Henry (Ashland) 11, 14. Chancellor 3, 15. Monacan 1.
