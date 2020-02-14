High school sports: Nightly scoreboard logo

Friday, Feb. 14

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Commonwealth District Semifinals

Massaponax 65, Riverbend 47

North Stafford 50, Stafford 49

Other

Monticello at Albemarle, 6

Courtland 91, Caroline 64

Chancellor 62, James Monroe 60

Tandem Friends 58, Fredericksburg Christian 51 (DAC first round)

Charlottesville 57, Orange 56 (Jefferson District Quarters)

Northumberland at Washington & Lee, 7

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Commonwealth District Semifinals

Brooke Point 62, Massaponax 58

Colonial Forge 77, North Stafford 45

Other

Christchurch at Carmel, 5

Caroline 50, Courtland 33

Chancellor 77, James Monroe 32

Louisa 61, Monticello 50 (Jefferson District Quarters)

Rappahannock at Colonial Beach, 7

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Region 4B Championships (Day 1 team standings: at Spotsylvania): 1. Eastern View 105.5, 2. Orange 75.5, 3. Powhatan 63, 4. Hanover 61, 5. Caroline 53, 6. King George 52, 7. Lee-Davis 50, 8. Spotsylvania 44.5, 9. Louisa 39.5, 10. Dinwiddie 31, 11. Courtland 21, t12. Huguenot 11, t12. Patrick Henry (Ashland) 11, 14. Chancellor 3, 15. Monacan 1.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments