Friday, Jan. 10
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Carmel 110, Grace Christian 48
Massaponax 53, Colonial Forge 46
North Stafford 59, Brooke Point 43
Stafford 71, Riverbend 44
Chancellor 64, Caroline 49
Courtland 85, King George 32
James Monroe 62, Spotsylvania 34
Rappahannock at Washington & Lee
Liberty 65, Culpeper 56
Church Hill Academy 61, Fredericksburg Christian 36
Louisa 52, Western Albemarle 51
Orange 65, Monticello 44
Lancaster 44, Colonial Beach 43
Lighthouse Academy at TNCS Reindeer Tournament
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
St. Catherine’s 59, Fredericksburg Christian 42
Foxcroft d. Fredericksburg Academy
Grace Christian at Carmel
Brooke Point 57, North Stafford 39
Colonial Forge 59, Massaponax 46
Riverbend 40, Stafford 33
Chancellor 42, Caroline 33
King George 50, Courtland 28
Liberty at Culpeper
James Monroe 84, Spotsylvania 50
Western Albemarle 51, Louisa 41
Monticello 71, Orange 30
HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING
Middleburg Academy, Highland, Wakefield at Fredericksburg Academy
James Monroe vs. King George (at King George YMCA)
Louisa, Orange vs. Powhatan (at Goochland YMCA)
Chancellor at Eastern View (at Warrenton Aquatic and Recreation Facility; WARF)
Colonial Forge vs. Riverbend (at St. Michael)
Culpeper vs. Handley (at Woodberry Forest)
Caroline vs. Spotsylvania (at Spotsylvania YMCA)
Brooke Point vs. Stafford (at Jeff Rouse Swim and Sport Center)
Massaponax vs. North Stafford (at Jeff Rouse Swim and Sport Center)
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Louisa, Brooke Point at Atlee
Riverbend at Winner’s Choice Invitational (at Fairmont Sr. H.S., W.Va.)
Colonial Forge, North Stafford at Dorsey Duals (Poolesville, Md.)
Spotsylvania, Eastern View, Culpeper at Virginia Duals (2 days; at Hampton Coliseum)
Orange at St. Christopher’s Tri-match
