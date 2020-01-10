High school sports: Nightly scoreboard logo

Friday, Jan. 10

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Carmel 110, Grace Christian 48

Massaponax 53, Colonial Forge 46

North Stafford 59, Brooke Point 43

Stafford 71, Riverbend 44

Chancellor 64, Caroline 49

Courtland 85, King George 32

James Monroe 62, Spotsylvania 34

Rappahannock at Washington & Lee

Liberty 65, Culpeper 56

Church Hill Academy 61, Fredericksburg Christian 36

Louisa 52, Western Albemarle 51

Orange 65, Monticello 44

Lancaster 44, Colonial Beach 43

Lighthouse Academy at TNCS Reindeer Tournament

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

St. Catherine’s 59, Fredericksburg Christian 42

Foxcroft d. Fredericksburg Academy

Grace Christian at Carmel

Brooke Point 57, North Stafford 39

Colonial Forge 59, Massaponax 46

Riverbend 40, Stafford 33

Chancellor 42, Caroline 33

King George 50, Courtland 28

Liberty at Culpeper

James Monroe 84, Spotsylvania 50

Western Albemarle 51, Louisa 41

Monticello 71, Orange 30

HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING

Middleburg Academy, Highland, Wakefield at Fredericksburg Academy

James Monroe vs. King George (at King George YMCA)

Louisa, Orange vs. Powhatan (at Goochland YMCA)

Chancellor at Eastern View (at Warrenton Aquatic and Recreation Facility; WARF)

Colonial Forge vs. Riverbend (at St. Michael)

Culpeper vs. Handley (at Woodberry Forest)

Caroline vs. Spotsylvania (at Spotsylvania YMCA)

Brooke Point vs. Stafford (at Jeff Rouse Swim and Sport Center)

Massaponax vs. North Stafford (at Jeff Rouse Swim and Sport Center)

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Louisa, Brooke Point at Atlee

Riverbend at Winner’s Choice Invitational (at Fairmont Sr. H.S., W.Va.)

Colonial Forge, North Stafford at Dorsey Duals (Poolesville, Md.)

Spotsylvania, Eastern View, Culpeper at Virginia Duals (2 days; at Hampton Coliseum)

Orange at St. Christopher’s Tri-match

