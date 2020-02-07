High school sports: Nightly scoreboard logo

Friday, Feb. 7

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Fredericksburg Academy 57, Randolph-Macon Academy 53, OT

Massaponax 56, North Stafford 53

Eastern View 73, Chancellor 65

Caroline 81, Spotsylvania 57

PPD.—Middleburg at Carmel, 6:30

Stafford 66, Mountain View 48

Colonial Beach at Northumberland, 7

Essex at Washington & Lee, 7

Liberty 78, Culpeper 65

Fuqua 41, Fredericksburg Christian 37

Louisa 77, Orange 49

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Randolph-Macon Academy at Fredericksburg Academy, 4

Fredericksburg Christian 57, Fuqua 12

Mountain View 37, Stafford 33

Massaponax 65, North Stafford 39

Brooke Point 57, Riverbend 53

Eastern View 78, Chancellor 73

Spotsylvania at Caroline, 6:30

Culpeper at Liberty, 7

Louisa 74, Orange 26

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Battlefield District Championships (at Courtland): 1. Eastern View 210.5; 2. King George 153.5; 3. Spotsylvania 153; 4. Caroline 124; 5. Courtland 100; 6. Chancellor 33.

