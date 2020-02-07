Friday, Feb. 7
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Fredericksburg Academy 57, Randolph-Macon Academy 53, OT
Massaponax 56, North Stafford 53
Eastern View 73, Chancellor 65
Caroline 81, Spotsylvania 57
PPD.—Middleburg at Carmel, 6:30
Stafford 66, Mountain View 48
Colonial Beach at Northumberland, 7
Essex at Washington & Lee, 7
Liberty 78, Culpeper 65
Fuqua 41, Fredericksburg Christian 37
Louisa 77, Orange 49
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Randolph-Macon Academy at Fredericksburg Academy, 4
Fredericksburg Christian 57, Fuqua 12
Mountain View 37, Stafford 33
Massaponax 65, North Stafford 39
Brooke Point 57, Riverbend 53
Eastern View 78, Chancellor 73
Spotsylvania at Caroline, 6:30
Culpeper at Liberty, 7
Louisa 74, Orange 26
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Battlefield District Championships (at Courtland): 1. Eastern View 210.5; 2. King George 153.5; 3. Spotsylvania 153; 4. Caroline 124; 5. Courtland 100; 6. Chancellor 33.
