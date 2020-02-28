High school sports: Nightly scoreboard logo

BOYS BASKETBALL

REGION 6B

Friday’s final

Massaponax vs. Potomac

REGION 4B

Friday’s semifinals

Huguenot vs. Courtland

Louisa vs. Monacan

Monday’s final

Semifinal winners

REGION 1A

Saturday’s final

Mathews at Col. Beach, 6

VISAA DIVISION III

Friday’s semifinals

At Virginia State U.

Life Christian vs. Fairfax Christian, noon

Eastern Mennonite 64, Carmel School 62

Saturday’s final

Eastern Mennonite vs. LCA/FC winner

GIRLS BASKETBALL

REGION 4B

Friday’s semifinals

Hanover vs. King George

Eastern View vs. Monacan

Monday’s final

Semifinal winners

