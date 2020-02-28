BOYS BASKETBALL
REGION 6B
Friday’s final
Massaponax vs. Potomac
REGION 4B
Friday’s semifinals
Huguenot vs. Courtland
Louisa vs. Monacan
Monday’s final
Semifinal winners
REGION 1A
Saturday’s final
Mathews at Col. Beach, 6
VISAA DIVISION III
Friday’s semifinals
At Virginia State U.
Life Christian vs. Fairfax Christian, noon
Eastern Mennonite 64, Carmel School 62
Saturday’s final
Eastern Mennonite vs. LCA/FC winner
GIRLS BASKETBALL
REGION 4B
Friday’s semifinals
Hanover vs. King George
Eastern View vs. Monacan
Monday’s final
Semifinal winners
