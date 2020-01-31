Friday, Jan. 31
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Courtland 66, James Monroe 52
Chancellor 76, Spotsylvania 49
Massaponax 65, Mountain View 49
North Stafford 67, Colonial Forge 63
Lighthouse Academy at Calvary, 6:45
Stafford 73, Brooke Point 71, OT
Washington & Lee at Rappahannock, 7
Kettle Run at Culpeper, 7
Highland 80, Fredericksburg Christian 31
Fluvanna at Orange, 7:30
Lancaster 81, Colonial Beach 63
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Stafford at Brooke Point, 5:15
Colonial Forge at North Stafford, 5:15
Fredericksburg Christian at Highland, 5:30
Mountain View at Massaponax, 6:30
Chancellor 86, Spotsylvania 30
James Monroe 45, Courtland 39
Orange at Fluvanna, 7:30
Culpeper at Kettle Run, 7:30
HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING
Commonwealth District Championships at Jeff Rouse Swim and Sport Center, 6
Spotsylvania vs. King George, 6 (at King George YMCA)
Eastern View vs. Caroline, 6 (at Caroline YMCA)
Courtland vs. Chancellor, 7:30 (at Spotsylvania YMCA)
HIGH SCHOOL WINTER TRACK
Chancellor at Boo Williams Sports Complex Meet, 3
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.