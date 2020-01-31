High school sports: Nightly scoreboard logo

Friday, Jan. 31

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Courtland 66, James Monroe 52

Chancellor 76, Spotsylvania 49

Massaponax 65, Mountain View 49

North Stafford 67, Colonial Forge 63

Lighthouse Academy at Calvary, 6:45

Stafford 73, Brooke Point 71, OT

Washington & Lee at Rappahannock, 7

Kettle Run at Culpeper, 7

Highland 80, Fredericksburg Christian 31

Fluvanna at Orange, 7:30

Lancaster 81, Colonial Beach 63

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Stafford at Brooke Point, 5:15

Colonial Forge at North Stafford, 5:15

Fredericksburg Christian at Highland, 5:30

Mountain View at Massaponax, 6:30

Chancellor 86, Spotsylvania 30

James Monroe 45, Courtland 39

Orange at Fluvanna, 7:30

Culpeper at Kettle Run, 7:30

HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING

Commonwealth District Championships at Jeff Rouse Swim and Sport Center, 6

Spotsylvania vs. King George, 6 (at King George YMCA)

Eastern View vs. Caroline, 6 (at Caroline YMCA)

Courtland vs. Chancellor, 7:30 (at Spotsylvania YMCA)

HIGH SCHOOL WINTER TRACK

Chancellor at Boo Williams Sports Complex Meet, 3

