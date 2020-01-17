Friday, Jan. 17
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Fredericksburg Academy at Randolph-Macon Academy, 5:30
Middleburg Academy 59, Carmel 57
North Stafford d. Riverbend (awaiting final score)
Courtland 89, Eastern View 59
Caroline at James Monroe, 6:30
Chancellor 88, King George 51
Mountain View at Brooke Point, 7
Stafford 67, Colonial Forge 59
Washington & Lee at Essex, 7
Culpeper at Fauquier, 7
Fredericksburg Christian at Trinity Christian, 7
Spotsylvania at Orange 7:30
Louisa at Fluvanna, 7:30
Northumberland at Colonial Beach, 7:30
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Fredericksburg Academy at Randolph-Macon Academy, 4
Colonial Ford 62, Stafford 44
Brooke Point 57, Mountain View 26
Fredericksburg Christian at Trinity Christian, 5:30
Spotsylvania at Orange, 6
Courtland at Eastern View, 6:30
James Monroe at Caroline, 6:30
Riverbend 56, North Stafford 40
King George 53, Chancellor 38
Fauquier at Culpeper, 7
Louisa 60, Fluvanna 55, OT
HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING
Caroline, James Monroe, Steward, Randolph-Macon Academy, Trinity Christian at Fredericksburg Academy, 5:20
Louisa vs. Multiple schools, 6:25 (at Patrick Henry-Ashland YMCA)
North Stafford vs. Riverbend, 7 (at St. Michael)
Courtland at Eastern View, 7 (at Warrenton Aquatic and Recreation Facility; WARF)
Stafford vs. Mountain View, 7:30 (at Jeff Rouse Swim and Sport Center)
King George, Chancellor vs. Spotsylvania, 7:30 (at Spotsylvania YMCA)
Massaponax vs. Colonial Forge, 8 (at Jeff Rouse Swim and Sport Center)
HIGH SCHOOL WINTER TRACK
North Stafford at Invitational (at Hampton , Va.)
Louisa, Massaponax at VA Showcase (at Liberty Univ.)
Courtland, Orange vs. Woodberry Forest Invitational
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Brooke Point at TBA (Md.)
Colonial Forge, Massaponax, Orange at Sherando Invitational
Courtland, Eastern View at Big Blue Tournament (at Christiansburg H.S.)
Chantilly, Colgan at Spotsylvania, 6
