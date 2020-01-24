High school sports: Nightly scoreboard logo

Friday, Jan. 24

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Fresta Valley Christian at Fredericksburg Academy, 5:30

Brooke Point at Massaponax, 6:30

Mountain View at North Stafford, 6:30

Colonial Forge at Riverbend, 6:30

Caroline at Eastern View, 6:30

Courtland 89, Chancellor 74

King George at Spotsylvania, 6:30

James Wood at Culpeper, 7

Rappahannock at Colonial Beach, 7

Charlottesville at Louisa, 7:30

Albemarle at Orange, 7:30

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Fresta Valley Christian at Fredericksburg Academy, 4

North Stafford 44, Mountain View 39

Massaponax 72, Brooke Point 48

Colonial Forge 67, Riverbend 42

Eastern View at Caroline, 6:30

Chancellor 61, Courtland 40

Spotsylvania at King George, 6:30

Washington & Lee at James Monroe, 7

Orange at Albemarle, 7:30

HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING

Wakefield, Highland, Randolph-Macon Academy at Fredericksburg Academy

Chancellor vs James Monroe (UMW), 6

Stafford vs Massaponax (St. Michaels), 6:30

Caroline, Spotsylvania, Courtland (Spotsy YMCA), 7:30

Riverbend vs Mountain View (Rouse Aquatic Center), 8

Brooke Point vs North Stafford (Rouse Aquatic Center), 8

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Chancellor, Essex, King George, New Kent at Washington & Lee, 5

