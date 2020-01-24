Friday, Jan. 24
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Fresta Valley Christian at Fredericksburg Academy, 5:30
Brooke Point at Massaponax, 6:30
Mountain View at North Stafford, 6:30
Colonial Forge at Riverbend, 6:30
Caroline at Eastern View, 6:30
Courtland 89, Chancellor 74
King George at Spotsylvania, 6:30
James Wood at Culpeper, 7
Rappahannock at Colonial Beach, 7
Charlottesville at Louisa, 7:30
Albemarle at Orange, 7:30
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Fresta Valley Christian at Fredericksburg Academy, 4
North Stafford 44, Mountain View 39
Massaponax 72, Brooke Point 48
Colonial Forge 67, Riverbend 42
Eastern View at Caroline, 6:30
Chancellor 61, Courtland 40
Spotsylvania at King George, 6:30
Washington & Lee at James Monroe, 7
Orange at Albemarle, 7:30
HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING
Wakefield, Highland, Randolph-Macon Academy at Fredericksburg Academy
Chancellor vs James Monroe (UMW), 6
Stafford vs Massaponax (St. Michaels), 6:30
Caroline, Spotsylvania, Courtland (Spotsy YMCA), 7:30
Riverbend vs Mountain View (Rouse Aquatic Center), 8
Brooke Point vs North Stafford (Rouse Aquatic Center), 8
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Chancellor, Essex, King George, New Kent at Washington & Lee, 5
