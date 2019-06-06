(Schedules subject to change; Click Here to check for update on vhsl.org)
CLASS 5 BASEBALL
Stafford (24-2) vs. Hickory (23-1)
Friday, 10 a.m. at Glen Allen High School
At stake: A spot in Saturday’s Class 5 championship game vs. the Halifax County/Mills Godwin winner (12:30, at Glen Allen H.S.)
Watch for: Small ball. Stafford isn’t averse to manufacturing runs via sacrifice bunts, situational hitting and savvy baserunning. Hickory shortstop Mason Dunaway is a James Madison University recruit.
Skinny: Hickory has won 22 straight games entering the state tournament. A pitch count violation ended the Hawks’ 2018 postseason in forfeit... Stafford, back in states for the first time since 2009, needs a quality start from West Virginia Wesleyan signee Robbie Baker with Tucker Sullivan available out of the bullpen.
CLASS 5 SOFTBALL
Mountain View (18-4) vs. Mills Godwin (18-6)
Friday, 10 a.m. at Glen Allen High School
At stake: A spot in Saturday’s Class 5 championship vs. the tone Bridge/Glen Allen winner (12:30, at Glen Allen H.S.)
Watch for: How Mountain View adjusts to left-handed pitching. Eagles’ southpaw Lauren Murphy, a Princeton recruit, allowed just four hits in the Eagles’ quarterfinal victory over Menchville. Since transferring from North Stafford, Jessie Kantor has emerged as the Wildcats’ unquestioned ace with nine shutouts.
Skinny: Mills Godwin upset top-seeded Lee-Davis to reach the state tournament.
CLASS 4 BOYS SOCCER
Chancellor (21-0) vs. Blacksburg (19-3)
Friday, 11 a.m. at Roanoke College
At Stake: A berth in Saturday’s Class 4 final vs. the Charlottesville/Jamestown winner (11 a.m., at Roanoke College)
Watch for: Chancellor senior forward Eli Carr set a new single-season school scoring record with his 39th and 40th goals in the Region 4B champion Chargers’ 6-0 quarterfinal win over Grafton. Also in that game, fellow senior Andres Correa moved one assist away from tying the school’s career assist record with his 49th. Defensively, Mike Kreider and goalie Josh Reid lead the way. The Region 4D runner-up Bruins boast four players with double-figure goal totals in Conner Cheynet (17g, 5a), Daniel Salom (13g, 15a), Alex Mills (11g) and Kade Wheeler (11g). Wheeler (2), Cheynet and Mills each scored in Blacksburg’s 4-0 quarterfinal win at Park View-Sterling. Jordan Stevens and Brady Schott have split time in goal throughout the season.
Skinny: The senior-laden Chargers, they have 13 upperclassmen on the roster, have also been strong defensively with 17th shutout of the season, while Blacksburg is not that far behind with 14. The teams are coached by the only 500-win coaches in VHSL history in Chancellor’s Mike Webb (500) and the Bruins’ Shelley Blumenthal (536). The teams have met six times over the year, all in state playoff action, with the Bruins holding a 4-2 record in those meetings. Five of those encounters had state titles on the line where Blacksburg leads 3-2. This is their first time facing off in a state semifinal.