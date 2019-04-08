FLS Nightly Scoreboard Graphic - Spring Sports

Schedules are subject to change and we will update when we are made aware of changes due to any current or impending weather or other reasons.

 

Monday, April 8

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Orange at Albemarle, 5

Courtland 1, Hanover 1

James Monroe at King George, 7

PPD.—Gar-Field at Massaponax, 7

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Carmel at Quantico, 4:30

Albemarle at Orange, 5

PPD.—King George at James Monroe, 7

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

James Monroe at King George, 6

Liberty 2, Eastern View 1

Courtland at Hanover, 5:45

PPD.—Mountain View at Brooke Point, 6

PPD.—Clover Hill at Colonial Forge, 6

PPD.—Albemarle at Culpeper, 6

PPD.—Spotsylvania at Orange, 7

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Fredericksburg Christian 11, Quantico 0

Fredericksburg Christian d. Quantico (forfeit)

Stafford at Potomac, 6

Patriot at Riverbend, 6

James Monroe at King George, 6

Courtland at Hanover, 5:30

PPD.—Mountain View at Brooke Point, 6

PPD.—Clover Hill at Colonial Forge, 6

PPD.—Orange at Spotsylvania, 6:30

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS LACROSSE

Fredericksburg Christian at Seton, 4

North Stafford at Riverbend, 6:30

Brooke Point at Stafford, 6:30

Fauquier at Eastern View, 7

PPD.—Mountain View at Colonial Forge, 6:30

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS LACROSSE

Riverbend at North Stafford, 4

Mountain View 16, Colonial Forge 12

Stafford at Brooke Point, 6:30

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS

Eastern View at King George, 4

Spotsylvania at Caroline, 4

PPD.—Courtland at James Monroe, 4

PPD.—Louisa at Charlottesville, 5

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

King George at Eastern View, 4

Culpeper at Handley, 4

Caroline at Spotsylvania, 4

PPD.—James Monroe at Courtland, 4

PPD.—Charlottesville at Louisa, 5

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments