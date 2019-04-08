Schedules are subject to change and we will update when we are made aware of changes due to any current or impending weather or other reasons.
Monday, April 8
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Orange at Albemarle, 5
Courtland 1, Hanover 1
James Monroe at King George, 7
PPD.—Gar-Field at Massaponax, 7
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Carmel at Quantico, 4:30
Albemarle at Orange, 5
PPD.—King George at James Monroe, 7
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
James Monroe at King George, 6
Liberty 2, Eastern View 1
Courtland at Hanover, 5:45
PPD.—Mountain View at Brooke Point, 6
PPD.—Clover Hill at Colonial Forge, 6
PPD.—Albemarle at Culpeper, 6
PPD.—Spotsylvania at Orange, 7
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Fredericksburg Christian 11, Quantico 0
Fredericksburg Christian d. Quantico (forfeit)
Stafford at Potomac, 6
Patriot at Riverbend, 6
James Monroe at King George, 6
Courtland at Hanover, 5:30
PPD.—Mountain View at Brooke Point, 6
PPD.—Clover Hill at Colonial Forge, 6
PPD.—Orange at Spotsylvania, 6:30
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS LACROSSE
Fredericksburg Christian at Seton, 4
North Stafford at Riverbend, 6:30
Brooke Point at Stafford, 6:30
Fauquier at Eastern View, 7
PPD.—Mountain View at Colonial Forge, 6:30
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS LACROSSE
Riverbend at North Stafford, 4
Mountain View 16, Colonial Forge 12
Stafford at Brooke Point, 6:30
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS
Eastern View at King George, 4
Spotsylvania at Caroline, 4
PPD.—Courtland at James Monroe, 4
PPD.—Louisa at Charlottesville, 5
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
King George at Eastern View, 4
Culpeper at Handley, 4
Caroline at Spotsylvania, 4
PPD.—James Monroe at Courtland, 4
PPD.—Charlottesville at Louisa, 5