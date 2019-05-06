FLS Nightly Scoreboard Graphic - Spring Sports

Schedules are subject to change and we will update when we are made aware of changes due to any current or impending weather or other reasons.

 

Monday, May 5

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Caroline vs. Courtland at Spotsylvania H.S., 6:45

Monticello at Louisa, 7

Chancellor at King George, 8:15

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Spotsylvania at King George, 7

Washington & Lee at James Monroe, 7

Louisa at Monticello, 7

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Eastern View at Fauquier, 5

Courtland vs. Caroline, 5 (at Bowling Green Stadium)

Chancellor at King George, 5

Louisa at Patrick Henry, 5

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Fuqua School at Fredericksburg Christian, 4:30

Courtland 11, Caroline 1

Chancellor at King George, 5

Patrick Henry at Massaponax, 6

Stafford at Riverbend, 6

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS LACROSSE

Stafford at Massaponax, 6:30

Mountain View at Riverbend, 6:30

Eastern View at Culpeper, 7

Brooke Point at North Stafford, 7

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS LACROSSE

Stafford at Massaponax, 5

Riverbend at Mountain View, 6:30

Culpeper at Eastern View, 7

North Stafford at Brooke Point, 7

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS

Mountain View at Riverbend, 3:30

King George at James Monroe, 4

Chancellor at Massaponax, 4

Fredericksburg Academy at Wakefield School, 4

Louisa at Fluvanna, 5

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

Massaponax at Chancellor, 4

James Monroe at King George, 4

Fluvanna at Louisa, 5

Essex at Goochland, 5

