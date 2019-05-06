Schedules are subject to change and we will update when we are made aware of changes due to any current or impending weather or other reasons.
Monday, May 5
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Caroline vs. Courtland at Spotsylvania H.S., 6:45
Monticello at Louisa, 7
Chancellor at King George, 8:15
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Spotsylvania at King George, 7
Washington & Lee at James Monroe, 7
Louisa at Monticello, 7
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Eastern View at Fauquier, 5
Courtland vs. Caroline, 5 (at Bowling Green Stadium)
Chancellor at King George, 5
Louisa at Patrick Henry, 5
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Fuqua School at Fredericksburg Christian, 4:30
Courtland 11, Caroline 1
Chancellor at King George, 5
Patrick Henry at Massaponax, 6
Stafford at Riverbend, 6
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS LACROSSE
Stafford at Massaponax, 6:30
Mountain View at Riverbend, 6:30
Eastern View at Culpeper, 7
Brooke Point at North Stafford, 7
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS LACROSSE
Stafford at Massaponax, 5
Riverbend at Mountain View, 6:30
Culpeper at Eastern View, 7
North Stafford at Brooke Point, 7
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS
Mountain View at Riverbend, 3:30
King George at James Monroe, 4
Chancellor at Massaponax, 4
Fredericksburg Academy at Wakefield School, 4
Louisa at Fluvanna, 5
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
Massaponax at Chancellor, 4
James Monroe at King George, 4
Fluvanna at Louisa, 5
Essex at Goochland, 5