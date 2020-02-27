Oma Aguolu scored 10 of her game-high 25 points in the third quarter where King George outscored visiting Powhatan 19-2 to overcome a three-point halftime deficit en route to a 53-34 Region 4B quarterfinal girls basketball win on Wednesday night.

Aguolu added 13 rebounds, five steals and two blocks to her point total.

Aiyana Ellis totaled 10 points, eight boards, four blocks and two steals for the Foxes, who host Hanover in Friday’s semifinals with a state playoff berth on the line.

Powhatan10   14210   —   34
King George      13   8   19   13   —   53

Powhatan (12-12): K. Terry 15, J. Ratliff 0, M. Taylor 0, L. Anthony 3, R. Laseh 0, E. Almond 2, M. Hodge 0, F. Henderson 8, G. Dintino 0, S. Dolan 8. Totals: 11 8-8 34.

King George (19-4): Abby Greenwood 0, Aiyana Ellis 10, Oma Aguolu 25, Brianna Ellis 6, Latasha Johnson 4, Katherine Healey 2, Molly Watson 0, Gabby Mack 5, Kaylee Truslow 0, Haylee Callahan. Totals: 23 5-12 53.

3-pointers: Powhatan 6 (Terry 5, Anthony). KG 2 (A. Ellis, Mack).

