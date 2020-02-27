Oma Aguolu scored 10 of her game-high 25 points in the third quarter where King George outscored visiting Powhatan 19-2 to overcome a three-point halftime deficit en route to a 53-34 Region 4B quarterfinal girls basketball win on Wednesday night.
Aguolu added 13 rebounds, five steals and two blocks to her point total.
Aiyana Ellis totaled 10 points, eight boards, four blocks and two steals for the Foxes, who host Hanover in Friday’s semifinals with a state playoff berth on the line.
|Powhatan
|10
|14
|2
|10
|—
|34
|King George
|13
|8
|19
|13
|—
|53
Powhatan (12-12): K. Terry 15, J. Ratliff 0, M. Taylor 0, L. Anthony 3, R. Laseh 0, E. Almond 2, M. Hodge 0, F. Henderson 8, G. Dintino 0, S. Dolan 8. Totals: 11 8-8 34.
King George (19-4): Abby Greenwood 0, Aiyana Ellis 10, Oma Aguolu 25, Brianna Ellis 6, Latasha Johnson 4, Katherine Healey 2, Molly Watson 0, Gabby Mack 5, Kaylee Truslow 0, Haylee Callahan. Totals: 23 5-12 53.
3-pointers: Powhatan 6 (Terry 5, Anthony). KG 2 (A. Ellis, Mack).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.