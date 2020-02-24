M’laya Ainsworth finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals to help Chancellor get a 64–35 Region 4B girls basketball first-round win at Caroline on Monday night.
Kailana Reed added a season-high 14 points, along with eight boards for the Chargers, who grabbed a 20–11 lead after one quarter and never trailed thereafter. Jasmine Talley totaled 11 points and five steals.
LaNadia Loving led Caroline (13–11) with 14 points and Bri Morton added 11.
Chancellor (12–12) will visit top-seeded Monacan in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.
|Chancellor
|20
|15
|16
|13
|—
|64
|Caroline
|11
|11
|7
|6
|—
|35
Chancellor (12-12): Melody Washington 2, Jasmine Talley 11, T’Laya Johnson 0, Kailana Reed 14, Nachiya Washington 2, M’laya Ainsworth 20, Zaniah Lucas 0, Akilah Smith 9, M’kayla Ainsworth 2, Marie Adom 4. Totals: 25 7-22 64.
Caroline (13-11): Elisa Vignando 0, Jordan Copper 2, Bri Morton 11, Keshyra Jiggetts 0, Kayla Montgomery 0, Avianna Hopewell 3, Grace Shannon 4, Tamaya Morton 1, Samira Price 0, LaNadia Loving 14, Delaney Haislop 0. Totals: 15 3-10 35.
3-pointers: Chancellor 7 (Talley 3, Reed 2, M’l. Ainsworth, Smith). Caroline 2 (B. Morton, Hopewell).
