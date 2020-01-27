Jasmine Alexander finished with a game-high 12 points in Mountain View’s 36–27 girls’ basketball victory over visiting Courtland Monday night.
Alexander had a steal and drive for a three-point play that sparked a 10–0 Wildcats run in the third quarter en route to a nondistrict win.
The Wildcats (8–9) visit Colonial Forge on Tuesday.
|Courtland
|5
|10
|0
|12
|—
|27
|Mountain View
|12
|8
|10
|6
|—
|36
Courtland (4–11): Grace Whitenack 2, Janay Hill 3, Atlee Thompson 2, Laila Campbell 9, Deziree Johnson 5, Jaidyn Taylor 4, Noelle Hodges 2, Madison McDermott 0, Shavia Davis 0. Totals: 9 8-14 27.
Mountain View (8–9): Emma Stalteri 9, Jasmine Alexander 12, Nia St. Cyr 7, Tiara Bigelow 0, Taleah Gaither 8, Janelle Anderson 0, Sugar Cassett 0, To’seana Hook 0, Zarai Marbra 0, Erica McBrayer 0, Kanini Muturi 0, Skylar Osbourne 0, Caroline Pollock 0, Alexis Teter 0, Kaitlyn Williams 0. Totals: 12 9-22 36.
3-pointers: Courtland 1 (Hill). MV 3 (Alexander 2, Stalteri).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
CHANCELLOR 84, SPOTSYLVANIA 46
Jasmine Talley scored 14 of her game-high 27 points in the second quarter as the visiting Chargers pulled away for a Battlefield District win.
Talley added 10 rebounds, seven steals and five assists, while M’laya Ainsworth totaled 18 points five boards, four assists and three steals for Chancellor (4–2, 6–8).
Akilah Smith finished with 10 points, nine rebounds and five assists for the Chargers, who host Massaponax on Thursday.
Mariah Evans’ 18 points led the Knights (0–6, 2–14), who host Courtland Tuesday.
|Chancellor
|21
|34
|12
|17
|—
|84
|Spotsylvania
|10
|12
|17
|7
|—
|46
Chancellor (4–2, 6–8): Jasmine Talley 27, T’Leya Johnson 8, Kailana Reed 7, Nachiya Washington 4, M’laya Ainsworth 18, Zaniah Lucas 0, Akilah Smith 10, M’kayla Ainsworth 8, Marie Adom 2. Totals: 26 7–9 84.
Spotsylvania (0–6, 2–14): Haileigh Perkins 14, Breanna Donnell 12, Emily Ewing 0, Kallie Buchanan 2, Mariah Evans 18, Cat Tracy 0, Kelsey Bailey 0. Totals: 21 4–7 46.
3-pointers: Chancellor 5 (Talley 2, Smith 2, Reed); Spotsylvania none.
STEWARD 65, FCS 60 (OT)
Morgan Griffis’ game-high 27 points and 17 rebounds weren’t enough as Fredericksburg Christian lost to visiting Steward.
Bella Izadi added 18 points for the Eagles (7–8).
|Steward
|8
|14
|13
|19
|11
|—
|65
|Fredericksburg Christian
|15
|14
|13
|12
|6
|—
|60
Steward: Tori West 24, Sara Qureshi 7, Nicole Odibo 3, Gates Fox 8, Claire Saveirino 1, Mimi Traynham 25.
Fredericksburg Christian (7–8): Bella Izadi 18, Kyndal Jones 0, Grayson Scott 7, Kate Winters 0, Morgan Griffis 27, Claire Derr 6. Brianna DeArmas 2, Cassie Miller 0, Madi Bachman 0. Totals: 22 15–20 60.
3-pointers: Steward 2 (West, Traynham); FCS 1 (Izadi).
BOYS BASKETBALL
CHANCELLOR 80, SPOTSYLVANIA 28
Shane Batten scored 15 points and 12 Chargers registered at least one point in a Battlefield District romp over the visiting Knights.
Chancellor (5–1, 9–5) hosts Massaponax Thursday. Spotsylvania (1–5, 1–15) visits Courtland Tuesday.
|Spotsylvania
|10
|2
|9
|7
|—
|28
|Chancellor
|20
|22
|10
|18
|—
|80
Spotsylvania (1–5, 1–15): Nathan Widener 8, Charles Coogler 9, Trent Reid 4, Jake Taylor 0, Evan Bowles 4, Josiah Patterson 0, DeAnthony Pendleton 0, Darien Walker 0, Mathias Barnwell 0, Joel Byrd 3. Totals: 9 8–15 28.
Chancellor (5–1, 9–5): Shane Batten 15, Ziggy Carter 6, Vincent Lewis 13, A.J. Coghill 6, Matt Mesick 6, Breydon Williams 4, Haden Voyd 0, Anthony Melvin 3, Jason Jackson 4, Alijah Collahan 1, Isaiah Coleman 10, Dajuan Johnson 8, Jamari Fleming 4. Totals: 34 7–16 80.
3-pointers: Spotsylvania 2 (Widener, Byrd); Chancellor 5 (Batten 2, Lewis 2, Fleming.
