Anna Anderson posted 19 kills Monday night as Chancellor handed Courtland its first Battlefield District volleyball loss, 25–19, 25–20, 16–25, 15–25, 15–13, in both teams’ regular-season finale.
Rachel Margelos added 24 digs and Melody Washington had 33 assists for the Chargers (12–9, 10–2), who will face King George in the district semifinals Wednesday at Courtland.
Emily Flamm had 15 kills, Olivia Haynes 12 kills and five aces, Alexa Walsh 40 assists and Macy Burnette 26 assists for Courtland (17–6–1, 11–1), which faces Spotsylvania in the first semifinal.
VOLLEYBALL
SPOTSYLVANIA 3, KING GEORGE 1
Allison Newton’s 33 digs, 15 kills and six aces, and Paige Dildine’s 40 digs help the Knights win, 25–21, 23–35, 26–24, 25–16.
Danielle Thurston had 10 kills, Courtney Barnes-Hunter 17 assists, Brooke Leonard 22 assists and Taylor Boggs six aces for Spotsylvania (15–8, 7–5).
Emma Birkitt had, 28 assists and 13 digs, and Lauren Wentzel had 37 digs and 18 assists for King George (15–11, 8–4).
CAROLINE 3, EASTERN VIEW 1
Lydia Tillapaugh and Holly Trout each had seven aces and eight digs in the Cavaliers’ 22–25, 25–22, 25–15, 25–14 Battlefield District win. Brianna Cooksey added three aces and seven kills.
GOLF
GIRLS STATE OPEN
Spotsylvania senior Rachel Detore shot an 11-over-par 81 Monday to tie for 37th at the VHSL Girls State Open at Heritage Oaks Golf Club in Harrisonburg.
Massaponax’s Sydney and Brooke Vaillancourt shot 90 and 94, respectively. Independence High School’s Julie Shin won the event with a 6-under 64.
