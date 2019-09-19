Victoria Barrett exploded for an eye-popping stat line of 40 kills, five aces, 24 digs, and three blocks to lead North Stafford’s volleyball team over Massaponax in five sets (17-25, 25-19, 25-16, 20-25, 15-9).
Teammate Xianna Dickson had five kills. Gabrielle Figueroa totaled four kills and three blocks, while Aubrey Lynch and Izabelle Allen combined for 42 assists.
For Massaponax, Mya Green tallied 40 assists and 15 digs. Makayla Wonpat posted nine kills,
13 digs, and 16 dimes. Kimberly Dishman collected 23 digs and nine dimes, with Mackenzie Green getting 17 kills.
North Stafford (3-2) hosts Riverbend on Tuesday.
VOLLEYBALL
COURTLAND 3,
KING GEORGE 1
Emily Flamm had a stellar showing of 20 kills, 17 digs, and six aces to help put Courtland over King George in four sets (25-23, 25-17, 21-25, 26-24).
Amanda Trapp had 11 kills and 10 digs for the Cougars. Macy Burnette added 35 digs, while Alexa Walsh totaled 38 assists and 17 digs.
For King George, Lauren Wentzel stood out in her five aces, nine dimes, and 35 digs. Emma Birkiit led the offense with two aces, 22 assists, and 14 digs. Megan Andrews and Kellie Bentz had seven and five kills, respectively.
FRED. CHRISTIAN 3,
TRINITY EPISCOPAL 0
Emma Shaeffer had 34 assists in Fredericksburg Christian’s nonconference win over Trinity Episcopal.
Paige Bachman posted 14 kills. Sydney Whittaker posted a line of eight kills and 17 digs, while Taylor Thomas chipped in seven kills and five aces.
The Eagles (6-3 overall) start up tournament play in the Flint Hill Invitational today.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 3,
STAFFORD 2
Jianna Bautch’s six kills, 10 digs, and six aces helped Mountain View in their comeback after two sets to eventually defeat Stafford in five (19-25, 22-25, 25-20, 25-15, 15-7).
Nella Bayard had 13 kills for the Wildcats and Lauren Nelson added eight. Nalani McBride contributed 22 digs and five dimes.
On Stafford’s side, Gabby Meador finished with 23 digs and Ina Aoleua put up 11 kills.
Mountain View, currently 6-7 (3-2) visits Brooke Point on Tuesday.
RIVERBEND 3,
BROOKE POINT 1
Mallory and Mackenzie Burns both had 11 kills apiece, as Alyssa McCloskey trailed not far behind with 10 of her own, in Riverbend’s 3-1 Commonwealth District victory win (25-22, 25-19, 22-25, 25-20).
Cassidy Plucker had 40 assists and Sarah Statler added 22 digs.
The Bears play at Fredericksburg Christian on Monday.
CHANCELLOR 3,
CAROLINE 1
M’laya Ainsworth had a line of eight kills and seven assists for Chancellor in their Battlefield District shutout win over Caroline (25-3, 25-17, 25-14).
Kendall Washington tallied five kills and Abby Cook added five aces.
Chancellor, now 4-4 (2-0), plays at Eastern View on Tuesday.
SPOTSYLVANIA 3,
JAMES MONROE 2
Virginia Howard had 12 kills and 28 digs, and Scarlett Allen added 12 kills and nine blocks for James Monroe, but visiting Spotsylvania took home a 25-20, 19-25, 25-19, 18-25, 15-3 Battlefield District win.
Staci Tate added 24 assists, four kills and four aces, while Mary Tousley provided seven kills and a block for the Yellow Jackets (5-2, 1-2), who visit King George on Tuesday.
The Knights visit Washington & Lee on Monday.
GOLF
COLONIAL FORGE 181,
MASSAPONAX 186
Rhonan Muller carded a 40 to lead the Colonial Forge Eagles in a Commonwealth District outing versus Massaponax.
Colonial Forge (181): Rhonan Muller 40, Eric Saether 45, AJ Hartley 47, Gabe Cook 49, Sam Calder 58, Marissa Bruzual 65.
Massaponax (186): Sydney Vaillancourt 40, Andrew Steis 46, Brooke Vaillancourt 50, Zach Failor 50, Raelyn Holsinger 62, Dylan Allen 64.
FIELD HOCKEY
JAMES MONROE 8,
SPOTSYLVANIA 0
Maddie Tierney scored two goals to pace the Yellow Jackets in their shutout win over Spotsylvania.
Sarah Rigual, Grace Maynard, Ginny Beringer, Claire Brady, and Angelina all chipped in a goal of their own. Winny Hall assisted on four goals.
For Spotsylvania, Kallie Buchanan finished with 18 saves in goal.
MASSAPONAX 4,
NORTH STAFFORD 0
Morgan Hughes, Mollie McGann, Tristen Craig, and Kelly Morrison all scored a goal apiece to lead Massaponax in a shutout Commonwealth District victory over North Stafford.
Natalie LaFleur and Taryn Saunders added assists. North Stafford goalkeeper Amy Duenas had 19 saves.
STAFFORD 2, (OT)
MOUNTAIN VIEW 1
Alaina McCoy scored on an assist from Lexi Bove in overtime to boost the Stafford past Mountain View in Commonwealth District action.
Amano Ross scored Stafford’s lone goal in regulation, assisted by Mattie Furrow. Caitlyn Kahn had a stellar showing in goal, while Sydney Duffy, Elissa Bustamante, Emily Schneider, and Camryn DeLeva all set the tone on defense.
Kendall Cooke netted a goal for Mountain View.
FRED. ACADEMY 3,
COVENANT 0
After Kylie Amberger scored off of a rebound by a Sheridan Simes’ shot 12 minutes into the first half, Simes converted a pass from Amberger six minutes later to give the Falcons a lead en route to a 3-0 home opener win against The Covenant School.
Grace Norair scored in the second half for Fredericksburg Academy on an unassisted goal.
The Falcons (4-1 overall) host Fredericksburg Christian in a Delaney Athletic Conference contest today at 4:30 p.m.
BROOKE POINT 2,
RIVERBEND 1
Elli Helbling scored once for Riverbend but the Bears would fall 2-1 versus Brooke Point in Commonwealth District play.
Riverbend, now 3-5 (1-4), next travels to North Stafford on Tuesday.
CHANCELLOR 7,
CAROLINE 0
Kylee Tuebner and Emma Bernard each had two goals to dictate Chancellor’s scoring output in the team’s satisfying 7-0 Battlefield District win.
Kaitlyn Bestick, Ella Newman, and Izzy Gregory all added a goal for the Chargers, with the latter attaining her first career varsity goal. Tuebener had two assists, while Bernard and Genesis Solis notched one of their own.
Chancellor, standing at 6-1 (3-0), visit Eastern View on Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.