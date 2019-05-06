J.T. Harvey scored in overtime Monday night as Riverbend handed Mountain View its first Commonwealth District boys’ lacrosse loss, 10–9.
Harvey, Daniel Weber and Jack Reeves each scored twice for the Bears, and Joe Thorpe, Grant Messick, Austin Rodriguez and Coy Mattson had one apiece. James Stewart contributed three assists, and Shane Hecht made 17 saves in goal.
GIRLS LACROSSE
MOUNTAIN VIEW 16, RIVERBEND 12
Mackenzie Proffitt scored five goals and Mary D’Lugos three in the Wildcats’ Commonwealth District win.
Ayanna Alston and Hanna Navarro added two goals each, and Lizzie Ranberger, Faith Gelinas, Emma Stalteri and Kendal light had one apiece.
STAFFORD 11, MASSAPONAX 8
Sydney Ulmer scored four goals and Kinsley Greenlaw and Alaina McCoy had two each in the Indians’ Commonwealth District win. Elsa DaSilva, Lauren Laveroni and Gianna Brienza also scored.
Grace Pietro, Ellie Butler and Jadynn Miller each scored twice for the Panthers, and Shelby Helton made 12 saves.
NORTH STAFFORD 18, BROOKE POINT 6
Annika Benson’s seven goals sparked the Wolverines to a Commonwealth District win.
Kia McGee and Grace Griffin added three scores each for North Stafford (5–4), which visits Riverbend Thursday. Maria Ferrazzi and Jill Compton added two each, and Amy Duenas made 14 saves.
Amelia Gilley scored three times and Janiya Rourk twice for Brooke Point. Fayth Julius made 16 saves.
BOYS SOCCER
CHANCELLOR 5, KING GEORGE 0
Andres Correa had a goal and two assists and Mike Kreider, Eli Carr and Bertrand Niyungeko also scored for the Chargers (13–0, 10–0).
GIRLS SOCCER
SPOTSYLVANIA 3, KING GEORGE 0
Kendall Loveless had a goal and an assists, and goalie Brianna Garcia made four saves to earn her eighth shutout of the season in visiting Spotsylvania’s Battlefield District win.
Madison Pittman and Melissa Alsop also scored for the Knights (8-4-2, 6-2-2), who visit Eastern View on Thursday.
BASEBALL
CAROLINE 2, COURTLAND 1
Toby Somers and John Chapman combined on a four-hitter Monday as Caroline won a Battlefield District showdown.
Xavier Campbell dounled and scored for the Cavaliers (11–6, 7–2). Brian Kovach drove in a run for Courtland (11–5, 7–2).
|R
|H
|E
|Courtland
|001
|000
|0
|—
|1
|4
|2
|Caroline
|000
|110
|x
|—
|2
|4
|0
PATRICK MILLER, Ty Lowe (6) and Owen Reilly. TOBY SOMERS, John Chapman (5) and Seth Shannon.
COLONIAL BEACH 10, JAMES MONROE 2
Mason Delaney had three doubles and three runs scored to help visiting Colonial Beach notch a nondistrict win.
Cole Setliff added two doubles, a single, three RBIs and three runs scored for the Drifters (7-10), who host Essex on Tuesday.
John Harvey and Sam Horn each had two hits for the Yellow Jackets.
|R
|H
|E
|Colonial Beach
|000
|202
|6
|—
|10
|10
|3
|James Monroe
|000
|200
|0
|—
|2
|6
|3
GARRETT MOTHERSHEAD, Trevor Smith (7) and Cole Setliff, Michael Camlin (7). Joe Hardy, EVAN FORESMAN (5), Jack Carmody (7), Jack Hardy (7), and Samuel Horn.
SOFTBALL
COURTLAND 11, CAROLINE 1
Grace Neller had a three-run double in visiting Courtland’s six-run seventh inning and Cameron Buzzell struck out eight with no walks in the Cougars Battlefield District victory.
Hailey Bruce finished 3-for-4, and Savannah Normand a double, single and two RBIs for Courtland (10-4, 6-2), which visits King George on Thursday.
Kamryn Gray supplied two hits for Caroline.
|R
|H
|E
|Courtland
|020
|201
|6
|—
|11
|12
|6
|Caroline
|100
|000
|0
|—
|1
|4
|5
CAMERON BUZZELL and Alanah Lux. MAYA MORTON and J. Pallett.
RIVERBEND 14, STAFFORD 4
Mackenzie Stone had two hits, including a triple, and three RBIs, and Alexi Benson struck out 10 in Riverbend’s Commonwealth District home win.
Other leaders for the Bears (16-3, 8-1) were Kaylee DeJesus (two hits, RBI), Kendall Jackson (double, two RBIs) and Taylor Henriques (triple, RBI).
Emily Arnett and Savannah Stone each went 3-for-3, and Alyssa Bosket reached base three times, including a homer for Stafford.
|R
|H
|E
|Stafford
|102
|010
|—
|4
|8
|1
|Riverbend
|302
|117
|—
|14
|10
|2
EMILY ARNETT, Savannah Stone (1) and Alyssa Bosket. ALEXI BENSON and Kendall Jackson.
KING GEORGE 20, CHANCELLOR 1
Lauren Sheehan had three doubles, a home run and eight RBIs as the Foxes completed a Battlefield District game suspended by rain Thursday.
Wrayne Wynn added three RBIs and Hannah Linder scored three times for King George.
|R
|H
|E
|Chancellor
|00 0
|10
|—
|1
|7
|5
|King George
|44(10)
|2x
|—
|20
|17
|2
DEJA DORSEY, Regan Bestick (3) and Sarah Tiller. LAUREN SHEEHAN, Paige Baker (5) and Mya Lyburn.
MASSAPONAX 3, PATRICK HENRY 2
Abby Berg’s two-run pinch double in the bottom of the ninth gave the Panthers (10–5) a non-district win. Brenna Morefield and Emily Sowa had two hits each for Massaponax.
|R
|H
|E
|Patrick Henry
|000
|000
|101
|—
|2
|4
|0
|Massaponax
|000
|010
|002
|—
|3
|8
|0
RILEY DULL and Saxon Radcliffe. Eily Collins, PAYTON KILMER (9) and Rachel Foster.
GIRLS TENNIS
JAMES MONROE 9, KING GEORGE 0
Singles: Haley Capersen (JM) d. Lauren Wentzel 8–2; Kelsey Dupuy (JM) d. Jenna Andrews 8–0; Claire Kingsley (JM) d. Shaniyah Sanchez 8–0; Bella McDermott (JM) d. Bella Payne 8–0; Amanda Linn (JM) d. Emma LeBlanc 8–1; Gabby Mirunne (JM) d. Julia Mrotek 8–0.
Doubles: Dupuy/Kingsley (JM) d. Wentzel/Andrews 8–1; McDermott/Olivia Adams (JM) d. Payne/LeBlanc 8–0; Hollis Clancy/Mymin Waite (JM) d. Sanchez/Mikaela Barboza 8–1.
MASSAPONAX 9, CHANCELLOR 0
Singles: Alexa Brewster (M) d. Carollyn Dick 10–2; Katherine Sullivan (M) d. Kylee Tuebner 10–1; Abby Cinco (M) d. Olivia Hyrum 10–0; Brooke Hyldahl (M) d. Cara Seely 10–1; Gwen Daniels (M) d. Kalee Reinhart 10–7; Miranda Parrish (M) d. Lea Perez 10–1.
Doubles: Brewster/Sullivan (M) d. Tuebner/Byrum 10–0; Cinco/Hyldahl (M) d. Dick/Seely 10–0; Parrish/Kimiko Andrew (M) d. Perez/Gillian Salisberry 8–3.
Next match: Massaponax (11–0, 8–0) hosts Brooke Point Tuesday.
BOYS TENNIS
MASSAPONAX 8, CHANCELLOR 1
Singles: Connor Hyldahl (M) d. Bryce Jones 10–2; Donny Brewster (M) d. Silas Lacey 10–0; Kaleb Dougherty (M) d. Craig Hirnko 10–0; Nolan Brewster (M) d. Jaiden Schottel 10–1; Jacob Lohman (M) d. Jason Quito 10–0; Harrison Gagnon (M) d. Tade Wongburg 10–0.
Doubles: Hyldahl/D. Brewster (M) d. Jones/Lacey 10–0; Hirnko/Schottel (C) d. MacDiarmid/Rozewicz 10–5; Lohman/Gagnon (M) by forfeit.
Next match: Massaponax at Brooke Point Tuesday.
JAMES MONROE 9, KING GEORGE 0
Singles: Adam Payne (JM) d. Mitchell Freitag 10–0; Noah Adams (JM) d. Max Freitag 10–p; Cooper Sims (JM) by default; Levi Hoffman (JM) d. Lucas Umberger 10–4; Micah Dornbush (JM) d. Kaio Rocha 10–1; Will Rowe (JM) d. Evan Moore 10–1.
Doubles: Adams/Sims (JM) d. Freitag/Freitag 10–2; Payne/Hoffman (JM) by default; Mike Mintere/Marcus Larme (JM) d. Umberger/Rocha 10–2.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 5, RIVERBEND 4
Singles: Ronin Gick (R) d. Mark Shelton 10–7; Lucas West (MV) d. Brian Baugher 10–7; Michael Shelton (MV) d. Nathan Lontz 10–3; Cole McCommons (MV) d. Joey McGraw 10–5; Zane Ballister (MV) d. Davy Chandra 10–1; Jack Scrivani (R) d. Claudiu Rogojan 10–1.
Doubles: Gick/Lontz (R) d. Mark Shelton/West 11–9; McCommons/Michael Shelton (MV) d. McGraw/Baugher 10–5; Scrivani/Ryan Catullus (R) d. Ballister/Jarod Auletti, 10–5.
Next match: Mountain View (11–3) at North Stafford Tuesday.