Riverbend went a perfect 4–4 in the championship finals round en route to a third-place finish at the Region 6B wrestling tournament on Saturday at John Champe High School in Aldie.
Clay Rankin (126 pounds) Noah Taylor (132), Nate Taylor (138) and Lennon Soaper (160) captured individual titles for the Bears.
Colonial Forge’s Austin Pollard won the 113-pound individual title.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
RAPPAHANNOCK 47, COLONIAL BEACH 36
Dayona Jackson and Brianna Rich both netted 12 points to pace Rappahannock over Colonial Beach in a Northern Neck District contest.
Candace Shaw and Natasia Faunterloy chipped in eight points apiece.
Kennedy Muse led Colonial Beach with a game-high 15 points.
|Rappahannock
|18
|11
|13
|5
|—
|47
|Colonial Beach
|9
|9
|7
|11
|—
|36
Rappahannock (15-6): Dayona Jackson 12, Brianna Rich 12, Natasia Fauntleroy 8, Candace Slaw 8, Demeriah Holmes 7, Nakiya West 1, Reagan White 0, Kayla Packett 0. Totals: 17 12-39 47.
Colonial Beach (10-12): Kennedy Muse 15, Cora Bowler 7, Leah Phillips 4, Camari Davis 4, Abby Michalicek 3, Lamiija Samuel 2, McKenzie Quail 1, Jadyn McGinniss 0, Ragen Gibson 0, Litany Hostler 0. Totals: 12 10-25 36.
3-pointers: Rappahannock 2 (Jackson 2). Colonial Beach 2 (Muse 2).
