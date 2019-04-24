Elijah Lambros had a double, two RBIs and two runs scored to help Stafford secure a 7-4 Commonwealth District baseball win over visiting Colonial Forge on Wednesday night.
Tucker Sullivan finished 2-for-2 with a run and an RBI for the Indians.
Aiden Tierney was 3-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored to lead Colonial Forge. Robert Moffett added two hits.
|R
|H
|E
|Colonial Forge
|310
|000
|0
|—
|4
|5
|4
|Stafford
|001
|312
|x
|—
|7
|6
|4
Joshua Daas, JORDAN TAURIC (4), Joshua Pacheco (6), Ben Rohrbach (6) and n/a. MIKE TOLSON, Tucker Sullivan and n/a.
BASEBALL
SPOTSYLVANIA 5, WARREN COUNTY 4
Jonathan Olsberg finished with a triple and two RBIs to pace the Knights in their non-district win.
Logan Parker and Gabe Martin added two hits apiece, while Logan Roop chipped in an RBI-double.
Spotsylvania will host Massaponax tonight.
|R
|H
|E
|Spotsylvania
|010
|022
|0
|—
|5
|10
|7
|Warren County
|020
|002
|0
|—
|4
|1
|1
BRIAN BAKER, Tyler Castle (7) and Jonathan Olsberg. JACKSON ARNOLD and Ronnie Dodson.
BOYS SOCCER
BROOKE POINT 1, WOODBRIDGE 0
Steven Gunn scored with an assist from Jared Alvarez with five minutes left in the first half to help Brooke Point capture a nondistrict home win.
Goalie Jake Mendoza registered six saves for the shutout for the Black–Hawks, who host Colonial Forge on Friday.
KING GEORGE 2, HANOVER 1
Andrew Porter netted both goals for the Foxes in the team’s victory on the road.
Ryan Kuberek and AJ Dale earned an assist each.
King George (5-4-1, 4-2-1), entertains Grafton on Thursday.
SOFTBALL
STAFFORD 4, CHANCELLOR 2
Senior veteran Caroline Adams paced the Indians, going 3-4 with three SB. Teammate Erin Pettengill also had multiple hits.
For Chancellor, Kaitlyn Bestick and Tessa Dodson each finished with multiple hits.
Stafford is now 6-6 overall and will trave to Mountain View on Friday.
|R
|H
|E
|Stafford
|100
|011
|02
|—
|4
|10
|1
|Chancellor
|000
|020
|00
|—
|2
|7
|2
EMILY ARNETT and Alyssa Bosket. DEJA DORSEY and Kaitlyn Bestick.