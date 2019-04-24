Elijah Lambros had a double, two RBIs and two runs scored to help Stafford secure a 7-4 Commonwealth District baseball win over visiting Colonial Forge on Wednesday night.

Tucker Sullivan finished 2-for-2 with a run and an RBI for the Indians.

Aiden Tierney was 3-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored to lead Colonial Forge. Robert Moffett added two hits.

     RHE
Colonial Forge    310 000 0   —   4   5   4
Stafford001312x   764

Joshua Daas, JORDAN TAURIC (4), Joshua Pacheco (6), Ben Rohrbach (6) and n/a. MIKE TOLSON, Tucker Sullivan and n/a.

BASEBALL

SPOTSYLVANIA 5, WARREN COUNTY 4

Jonathan Olsberg finished with a triple and two RBIs to pace the Knights in their non-district win.

Logan Parker and Gabe Martin added two hits apiece, while Logan Roop chipped in an RBI-double.

Spotsylvania will host Massaponax tonight.

     RHE
Spotsylvania 010 022 0   —   5   10   7
Warren County   0200020   —411

BRIAN BAKER, Tyler Castle (7) and Jonathan Olsberg. JACKSON ARNOLD and Ronnie Dodson.

BOYS SOCCER

BROOKE POINT 1, WOODBRIDGE 0

Steven Gunn scored with an assist from Jared Alvarez with five minutes left in the first half to help Brooke Point capture a nondistrict home win.

Goalie Jake Mendoza registered six saves for the shutout for the Black–Hawks, who host Colonial Forge on Friday.

KING GEORGE 2, HANOVER 1

Andrew Porter netted both goals for the Foxes in the team’s victory on the road.

Ryan Kuberek and AJ Dale earned an assist each.

King George (5-4-1, 4-2-1), entertains Grafton on Thursday.

SOFTBALL

STAFFORD 4, CHANCELLOR 2

Senior veteran Caroline Adams paced the Indians, going 3-4 with three SB. Teammate Erin Pettengill also had multiple hits.

For Chancellor, Kaitlyn Bestick and Tessa Dodson each finished with multiple hits.

Stafford is now 6-6 overall and will trave to Mountain View on Friday.

     RHE
Stafford 100 011 02   —   4   10   1
Chancellor   00002000   —272

EMILY ARNETT and Alyssa Bosket. DEJA DORSEY and Kaitlyn Bestick.

