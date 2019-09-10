Emma Bernard scored twice and Kaitlyn Bestick once to help Chancellor pick up a 3–1 Battlefield District field hockey win at Courtland on Tuesday.
Kylee Tubner added an assist for the Chargers (3–1), who entertain Riverbend on Thursday.
Maddi Nofplot tallied for Courtland, with Grace Mahon earning an assist. Goalie Carter Sprinkle registered 12 saves.
FIELD HOCKEY
STAFFORD 5,
NORTH STAFFORD 0
Mattie Furrow scored three goals and Elsa DaSilva registered a goal and two assists in the Indians’ Commonwealth District win.
Emily Wright also scored, and Lexi Bove, Alaina McCoy and Skylar Duffy added assists for Stafford. Emily Schneider led the defensive effort.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 3,
COLONIAL FORGE 0
Mackenzie Proffitt scored twice and Lizzie Ranberger once for the Wildcats, who visit Massaponax Thursday.
RIVERBEND 2,
MASSAPONAX 0
Jayden Moon scored both of the Bears’ goals, unassisted, to lead Riverbend over Massaponax in a Tuesday night Commonwealth District matchup.
Kierra Byrd won the shutout in goal for Riverbend (3–2), which visits Chancellor on Thursday.
FCS 5, TRINITY 0
Grayson Scott’s three goals and two assists led the Eagles to victory. Grace Howell and Ella Webb also scored for Fredericksburg Christian.
BROOKE POINT 2,
PATRIOT 0
Leslie Colliver notched a goal and an assist during Brooke Point’s 2–0 win over Patriot.
Victoria Rios scored an additional goal. Fayth Julius ended with eight saves for the Black–Hawks.
VOLLEYBALL
NORTH STAFFORD 3,
STAFFORD 0
Victoria Barrett enjoyed a stellar night with 25 kills, 15 digs and three aces to help the Wolverines take down Stafford 25–16, 25–16, 25–18.
Gabriella Figueroa posted seven kills and two blocks, while Alayna Woodall had seven digs. Izabelle Allen and Grace Kruzel combined for 31 assists.
North Stafford (1–1) faces Colonial Forge on the road Thursday.
Paige Wilcox served five aces and Kylee Thomas had tree kills for Stafford.
COLONIAL FORGE 3,
MOUNTAIN VIEW 1
Mountain View took the first set, but Colonial Forge responded by winning three straight for a 23–25, 25–16, 25–20, 25–23 Commonweath District victory.
For the Eagles, Joselyn Jones totaled seven kills, while Haley Ann Smalls and Kailey Schoolfield also added six apiece. Paityn Walker doled out all 26 of the Eagles’ assists.
Nella Bayard led Mountain View with eight kills and two blocks.
Colonial Forge hosts North Stafford on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
FCS 3, SETON 0
Emma Shaeffer posted 21 assists and 11 aces in Fredericksburg Christian’s 25–16, 25–12, 25–14 win at Seton.
Sydney Whittaker had 10 kills, five aces and nine digs. Paige Bachman added six kills.
The Eagles (5–2) host Trinity Christian on Tuesday for their next match.
Monday’s Result
FOOTBALL
W&L 28, WEST POINT 0
|Washington & Lee
|7
|8
|13
|0
|—
|28
|West Point
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
First Quarter
W&L—Jawun Tolson 38-yard run (Eduardo Santiago kick)
Second Quarter
W&L—Craig Shepherd Jr. 92-yard run (kick failed)
W&L—Safety
Third Quarter
W&L—LJ Kelly Jr. 8-yard pass from Dewayne Reynolds (Eduardo Santiago kick)
W&L—Jawun Tolson 9-yard run (kick failed)
|W&L
|WP
|First Downs
|14
|13
|Rushes-yards
|28-104
|38-41
|Passing yards
|57
|0
|Comp-Att-Int
|3-5-0
|0-2-0
|Punts-Avg.
|3-40.0
|7-33.0
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|2-2
|Penalties-yards
|4-30
|1-15
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Washington & Lee—Jawun Tolson 15-100, 2TD; LJ Kelly Jr. 4-13; Craig Shepherd Jr. 2-4; Elijah Upson 3-4; Dewayne Reynolds 2-0; Team 2-(-17). West Point—Z. Gonzalez 18-52; K Norris 4-9; W. Bingham 1-3; B. Uzel 1-0; T. O’Connor Jr. 3-(-3); S. Wittaker 6-(-4); Team 5-(-16).
PASSING: Washington & Lee—Dewayne Reynolds 3-5-0, 57 yards, TD. West Point—R. O’Connor Jr. 0-2-0.
RECEIVING: Washington & Lee—Shane McNeill 2-49; LJ Kelly Jr. 1-8, TD. West Point—none.
