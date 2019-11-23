Ashton Bishop and Owen Geddes won two individual events each as the Fredericksburg Academy boys swimming team defeated Fredericksburg Christian (101–41) and Richmond Christian (107–48) in a tri-meet on Friday.
Richmond Christian’s boys defeated the Eagles 64–53. Fredericksburg Academy hosted the meet.
In a girls quad meet, Oakcrest School swept the Falcons (111–98), Eagles (137–36) and Richmond Christian (153–20) to claim the meet.
The Falcons’ Izzy Crampton won two individual events as the FA girls topped FCS (136–54) and RC (162–25). FCS defeated RC 87–28.
BOYS
200 meter medley relay: Ashton Bishop, Patrick Brantley, Owen Geddes, Henry Millar (FA) 2:18.73; 200 free: Bishop (FA) 2:26.32; 200 IM: Geddes (FA) 2:23.57; 50 free: Jack Knewtson (FCS) 31.35; 100 fly: Geddes (FA) 1:05.88; 100 free: Parker Ford (FCS) 1:06.75; 400 free: Millar (FA) 5:40.31; 200 free relay: Millar, Dylan Harris, Geddes, Bishop (FA) 2:05.00; 100 back: Bishop (FA) 1:09.29; 100 breast: Brant Gillette (RCS) 1:24.77.
GIRLS
200 meter medley relay: (Oak) 2:27.66; 200 free: Izzy Crampton (FA) 2:35.48; 200 IM: Caitlyn Manley (Oak) 2:59.27; 50 free: Emma Myers (Oak) 32.62; 100 fly: Anna Smith (FA) 1:23.23; 100 free: Eden Ambrose (FCS) 1:12.95; 400 free: Crampton (FA) 5:25.09; 200 free relay: Oakcrest 2:12.63; 100 back: Manley (Oak) 1:16.53; 100 breast: Annika Luce (FA) 1:27.44; 400 free relay: Crampton, Victoria Davis, Shelby Bryant, Avery Woodall (FA) 5:02.56.
BOYS BASKETBALL
CARMEL 80,
WILL. CHRISTIAN 70
Devawn White and Josh Campbell led Carmel’s offense with 19 and 17 points, respectively, as the Wildcats knocked off Williamsburg Christian in the opening round of their hosted ‘Tip-Off Tournament.’
White also contributed 11 rebounds for a double-double, while Campbell added seven assists. Victor Johnson had 14 points.
Carmel faces Church Hill Academy tonight at 6 p.m. for the tournament’s championship contest.
|WCA
|20
|14
|16
|20
|—
|70
|Carmel
|18
|25
|17
|20
|—
|80
WCA (0-3): Jakari Wilkins 34, Brandon Herman 15, Ethan Conrad 7, Trenton Calhoun 6, Jalen Vaughan 5, Connor Simmons 3, Geoffrey Wellons 0. Totals: 13 15-20 70.
Carmel (2-1): Devawn White 19, Josh Campbell 17, Victor Johnson 14, Malaki Whittaker 13, Elijah Roye 7, Maurice Vincent, Kyle Williams 5, Philip Bou Khalil 0. Totals: 18 20-38 80.
3-pointers: WCA 9 (Wilkins 5, Herman 1, Simmons 1, Vaughan 1, Conrad 1). Carmel 8 (Campbell 3, Whittaker 3, Johnson 2).
