In a seesaw match, the Mountain View Wildcats survived an inspired Riverbend team, winning a Commonwealth District volleyball matchup 23-25, 25-21, 19-25, 25-18, 15-11 on Thursday night.
Lauren Nelson paced Mountain View with 12 kills, eight digs and three aces. Claire Weiss chipped in nine kills. Brenna Futrell had 26 digs and 10 dimes, while Jianna Bautch contributed seven aces, eight dimes and 17 digs. Isa Diaz finished with 34 assists and 19 digs.
Mallory Burns tallied 13 kills for Riverbend, with Mackenzie Burns adding seven blocks. Sarah Statler had 28 digs.
Mountain View plays at North Stafford on Tuesday.
VOLLEYBALL
COLONIAL FORGE 3,
BROOKE POINT 0
Joselyn Jones’ 13 kills made a statement for Colonial Forge in the Eagles’ 25-15, 25-17, 25-16 Commonwealth District victory.
Kailey Schoolfield got eight kills and Paityn Walker notched all 37 of Colonial Forge’s assists.
Payainna Terrell had four kills and three digs for Brooke Point. Sophia Kaiser and Sophia Taffera both collected nine digs apiece, while Delise Manning added four blocks.
The Eagles (16-4, 6-1) host Chancellor on Monday in nondistrict action.
JAMES MONROE 3,
CAROLINE 0
Virginia Howard’s 10 kills and three aces set the tone for the Yellow Jackets en route to their satisfying 25-16, 25-19, 25-16 Battlefield District win over Caroline.
Scarlett Allen had eight kills and five blocks. Staci tate totaled 18 assists, three kills, and three aces.
James Monroe, now 6-3 overall (2-3) host Chancellor on Tuesday.
COURTLAND 3,
EASTERN VIEW 0
Emily Flamm led the Cougars with 10 kills en route to their 25-11, 25-13, 25-16 ivictory over Eastern View.
Olivia Haynes added six kills and four aces. Alexa Walsh totaled 18 assists and five aces for Courtland.
FRED. CHRISTIAN 3,
SETON 0
Emma Shaeffer’s 22 assists and seven aces helped the Eagles to a 25-11, 25-15, 25-18 Delaney Athletcic Conference victory over Seton.
Sydney Whittaker had nine kills and five aces, while Paige Bachman added six kills and four aces.
Fredericskburg Christian, currently 9-6 overall, travels North to Trinity Christian on Tuesday.
STAFFORD 3,
MASSAPONAX 1
Ina Aoleua and Gabby Meador dictated things offensively, with 13 and nine kills, respectively, as the Indians defeated Massaponax 25-21, 25-23, 21-25, 25-23.
Stafford (3-4 overall) travels to Spotsylvania on Monday.
NORTHUMBERLAND 3,
COLONIAL BEACH 0
Anna L’Sullivan posted a line of five digs, two assists, two kills and four blocks for Colonial Beach, but the Drifters would fall 25-16, 25-17, 25-21 to Northumberland on the road.
Cynari Davis had four digs, two kills and three blocks. Madison Scherer served up 15 points, while Justice Richardson served up eight points and two digs.
Colonial Beach returns to their home floor on Tuesday to take on Rappahannock.
CHANCELLOR 3,
KING GEORGE 1
Taylor Collins and Sierra Patterson both notched nine kills to give Chancellor a boost in 19-25, 25-14, 25-19, 25-12 Battlefield District win over King George.
Rachel Margelos added 19 digs and Melody Washington collected 33 assists.
Next Monday, the Chargers, standing at 6-4 (4-0), will face Colonial Forge on the road in a nondistrict matchup.
FIELD HOCKEY
STAFFORD 3,
MASSAPONAX 0
Alaina McCoy, Sydney Duffy and Lexi Bove scored a goal apiece to lead the Stafford Indians over Massaponax in a Commonwealth District shutout win.
McCoy, Emily Wright and Camryn DeLeva each added assists.
Ellie Butler, Tristen Craig, Sydney Gouldman, Mollie McGann and goal keeper Nina Otto all played strong defense for Massaponax by collecting over 19 saves and holding Stafford to only one additional goal throughout the entire second half.
JAMES MONROE 10,
CAROLINE 0
Grace Maynard led the way with three personal goals, representing one of five James Monroe scorers, in the Yellow Jacket’s dominant Battlefield District win over Caroline.
Zoe Tierney, Winny Hall and Kelsey Reviello each scored twice. Sarah Rigual rounded out James Monroe’s scoring output with one goal. Ginny Beringer and Sarah Marchosky each assisted on a goal.
Caroline goalie Cody Dudley finished with 10 saves in goal.
CHANCELLOR 6,
KING GEORGE 0
Emma Bernard’s three goals and one assist led the Chargers’ offensive pace during their Battlefield District win against King George.
Kaitlyn Bestick had two goals and Caitlyn Bergemann added one, with it being her first career varsity goal. Ryleigh O’Neill, Erin Dameron, and Kylee Tuebner all had one assist.
Chancellor, 8-1 (5-0), play at James Monroe on Tuesday.
FRED. ACADEMY 2,
FOXCROFT 1
After trailing early on, Izzy Larimore tied things up for Fredericksburg Academy off of a pass from Grace Norair and, three minutes later, Kylie Amberger knocked in what would be the game winner off of a Norair shot to give the Falcons a 2-1 win.
Fredericksburg Academy (6-1, 4-0) entertains Nansemond-Suffolk today.
BROOKE POINT 1,
COLONIAL FORGE 0
The Black-Hawks’ Victoria Rios scored the lone goal of the day off an assist from Kaitlyn Fruman in a Commonwealth District win.
