Host Culpeper swept the boys’ and girls’ Northwestern District track titles Monday.
The Blue Devil girls easily outscored runner-up Handley 173–132, while the Culpeper boys edged the Judges 148–140.5.
Alyssa Robson and Capone Hoffman were double individual event winners for the Blue Devils.
Robson swept the girls’ Class 3 100-meter hurdles (15.55) and 300 hurdles (49.60). She was also runner-up to teammates Brianna Hoffman in the pole vault and Paris Beaver in the high jump.
Capone Hoffman claimed the boys’ triple jump (40–6.5) and 110 hurdles (16.09). He was also second in the high jump (5–8).
Other individual Class 3 event winners for Culpeper’s girls included Brianna Hoffman in the girls’ pole vault (8–6); Beaver in the girls’ long jump (15–10.75); Justin Aggrey in the boys’ 100 meters (11.50); and James Hinton in the boys’ 200 (23.26). The Blue Devils also won the boys’ 400 relay (44.69).
Hinton added a pair of runner-up finishes in the 200 and long jump. Masen Armel was second in the girls’ discus and 300 hurdles.
Culpeper will host the Region 3B championships on May 22.
GIRLS LACROSSE
RIVERBEND 18, BROOKE POINT 1
Tay Willinghan scored five goals in the Bears’ Commonwealth District victory.
Jenna Hauger, Haven Doherty and Kayla Surles each added three goals for the Bears. Hauger and Surles had two asissts apiece, Doherty one.
Paige Barnett and Alix Corrao each scored twice and Erin Moulton once. Surles,Corrao and Erin Moulton registered assists, and Alexis Jenkins made two saves.
Amelia Gilley scored Brooke Point’s only goal. Faith Julius made five saves.
Brooke Point hosts Stafford Wednesday. On Thursday, Riverbend will host Colonial Forge.
BOYS LACROSSE
RIVERBEND 21, BROOKE POINT 14
Grant Messick had six goals and two assists in the Bears’ Commonwealth District victory.
Coy Mattson scored four times, and Dan Weber and J.T. Harvey each had three goals and two assists for Riverbend (10–3). Joe Thorpe and Austin Rodriguez had two goals apiece and Jack Reeves one.
Reeves and Nasir Smith notched assists, and Philip Mattson made nine saves in goal.
Christian Leap scored six goals and Andrew Sammel five for the Black-Hawks. Nathan Turner, Dylan Kuczka and Matt Stoecker also scored. Sammel and Stoecker each had two assists.
Riverbend visits Colonial Forge on Wednesday. Brooke Point
GIRLS SOCCER
COURTLAND 2, SPOTSYLVANIA 0
Daniela Ogden scored twice and goalie Olivia Haynes registered six saves to help visiting Courtland earn a Battlefield District win.
Rachael Low and Amanda Trapp supplied assists for the Cougars (12–4, 9–3) who will take on Spotsylvania again, on Wednesday, in the district semifinals at King George.