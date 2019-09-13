Jamir Boyd threw an 80-yard fourth-quarter touchdown pass to Tevin White to lift North Stafford to a 33–29 victory at Dinwiddie Friday night.
The scoring strike was Boyd’s fourth of the night. He finished with 429 yards. White caught two of the touchdown passes, and Channing Purvis and Nick Woodard had the others. Holt Egan had seven receptions on the night.
North Stafford (3–0) visits four-time defending state champion Highland Springs next Friday.
FOOTBALL
CHANCELLOR 43,
HANOVER 14
Trevin Edwards passed for two touchdowns and ran for another score as Chancellor nabbed their first win in a rout of visiting Hanover.
Krisshaun Scott tallied two rushing touchdowns for the Chargers. Teammate Cody Mohr took an interception all the way back for a score on defense.
The Chargers (1-2) host Riverbend on Friday.
FIELD HOCKEY
MOUNTAIN VIEW 7,
LAFAYETTE 0
MOUNTAIN VIEW 5,
COLONIAL FORGE 0
Mackenzie Proffitt led all scorers with three goals in Mountain View’s first win of the day over Lafayette.
Lizzie Ranberger, Madi Hyatt, Mackenzie Rivero, and Meghan Hyatt all scored a goal each.
In the shutout 5-0 victory over Colonial Forge, Madi Hyatt had four goals and sister Meghan Hyatt added one of her own.
Today, the Wildcats play Westfield at noon and Riverside at 3 p.m.
FREDERICKSBURG ACADEMY 9,
TRINITY CHRISTIAN 0
The Fredericksburg Academy field hockey team got three goals and an assist each from Ashley Luce and Grace Norair, leading the Falcons to a 9–0 win over Trinity Christian School on Friday
Sheridan Simes scored twice, while Izzy Larimore added a goal and an assist. Annika Luce, Eowyn Arendt, and Kylie Amberger all recorded an assist apiece.
Fredericksburg Academy improves to 3–0 on the season and 2–0 in the Delaney Athletic Conference, and will take on St. Catherine’s School on Tuesday.
GOLF
JAMES MONROE 158
KING GEORGE 186
Grayson Wood of James Monore earned medalist honors after shooting a 34 and the Yellow Jackets took home a Wednesday win over King George.
James Monroe (158): Grayson Wood 34; Noah Adams 37; Gray Dameron 44; Clare Kingsley 43.
King George (186): Ryan Tonetti 46; Dyno Jones 42; Brett Caputo 48; Zach Farland 50.
