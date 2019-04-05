Erick Rodriguez, Owen Lenzmeier and Bryce Graf each scored goals to lead the Brooke Point boys soccer team to a Commonwealth District win over homestanding Massaponax on Friday night.
Matt Goldberg tallied with an assist coming from Trevor Bottomley for the Panthers, who host Gar–Field on Monday, at 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
RIVERBEND 13,
STAFFORD 9
Haven Doherty totaled six goals and Rachel Lyncy added three to help homestanding Riverbend get a Commonwealth District victory.
Kayla Surles (two), Paige Barnett and Tay Willinghan also scored for the Bears. Barnett (three), Alix Corrao (two) and Katelyn Moulton added assists and goalie Alexis Jenkins made five saves.
Sydney Ulmer (four), Lauren Laveroni (two), Kinsley Greenlaw (tw0) and Gianna Brienza scored for Stafford.
GIRLS SOCCER
MASSAPONAX 5,
BROOKE POINT 0
Kaitlyn Venzen scored twice and Julia Hollandsworth earned the shutout in goal to help visiting Massaponax get a Commonwealth District win.
Taryn Saunders, Dominique Cunningham and Kristina Venzen also scored, with Sara Frensley, Skylar Cork, Abby Delellis, Lauren Frensley and Alexa Stohr garnering assists for the Panthers (6-2-1), who visit Stafford on Tuesday.
COLONIAL FORGE 2,
STAFFORD 0
Sasha Fields and Lailah Daniels scored a goal each to lead the Eagles in their Commonwealth District win.
Keeper Sydney Pincumbe won the shut out, while Riley Morrison chipped in an assist.
Stafford (6-2-0, 5-2-0) will be back in action again on Thursday when they visit Mountain View.