Elisha Brown hit three clutch free throws in the final minutes to help the North Stafford boys basketball team defeat Menchville 57-52 at the Virginia Preps Classics at Churchland High School in Portsmouth on Saturday.
Brown, the most valuable player of the game, scored 17 points for the Wolverines. Javon Swinton contributed 15 points while Holt Eagan added 13 points more.
North Stafford travels to Stafford on Tuesday.
|North Stafford
|9
|15
|14
|19
|—
|57
|Menchville
|11
|11
|13
|17
|—
|52
North Stafford (10-4): Javon Swinton 15, Holt Egan 13, Shawn Asbury 6, Nashawn Leftridge 1, Elisha Brown 17, Isaiah Shaw 5, Aiden Pittman 0, Anthony Nieves 0, Hezekiah Brown 0. Totals: 22 9-18 57.
Menchville: Gilbert Brown 11, Chauncey Jenkins 13, Elan Shutters 15, Kelan Harrison 0, Jason Ham 17. Totals: 22 5-10 52.
3-pointers: NS 4 (Asbury 2, E. Brown 2). Menchville 1 (Jenkins).
BOYS BASKETBALL
CARMEL 81, ATLANTIC SHORES CHRISTIAN 65
Joshua Campbell scored 26 points and Maurice Vincent added 15 to lead the Wildcats to the nonconference road win.
Carmel travels to play Benedictine (Richmond) on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
|Carmel
|16
|22
|20
|23
|—
|81
|Atlantic Shores
|12
|9
|21
|23
|—
|65
Carmel (10–9): Kyle Williams 4, Maurice Vincent 15, Nathan Flaherty 0, Devawn White 6, Joshua Campbell 26, Elijah Roye 11, Jedidiah Danaher 0, Philip Bou khalil 4, Kenny Blaylock 0, Malakai Whittaker 15. Totals: 29 17-28 81.
Atlantic Shores (16-7): A. Shaw 2, E. Henderson 18, T. Williams 3, l. Rollins 10, M. Brown 8, C. Larmon 8, M. Scott 6, J. Solamone 3, M. Cesar 4, T. Tan 3. Totals: 26 5-9 65.
3-pointers: Carmel 6 (Campbell 2, Whittaker 2, Vincent, Roye). AS 8 (Henderson 2, Larmon 2, Scott 2, Williams, Solamone).
CHANCELLOR 83, DINWIDDIE 65
Isaiah Coleman had 22 points and 15 rebounds, and Anthony Melvin led all scorers with 14 points to help Chancellor secure a nondistrict home win.
AJ Coghill also netted 22 points for the Chargers, who entertain Spotsylvania on Monday.
|Dinwiddie
|17
|18
|17
|13
|—
|65
|Chancellor
|23
|15
|27
|18
|—
|83
Dinwiddie: Tyrone Coleman 2, Kevin Rives 3, Branden Green-Pulley 23, Jordan Johnson 0, Niles Winfield 0, Jordan Gregory 5, Jairon Jiggitts 2, Collis Pride 23, Almonzo Long 1, Jakai Franklin6, Trae Uzzle 0. Totals: 24 8-13 65.
Chancellor (8-5): Ziggy Carter 4, Vincent Lewis 3, AJ Coghill 22, Matt Mesick 2, Breydon Wlliams 6, Jaden Voyd 0, Anthony Melvin 24, Jason Jackson 0, Alijah Callahan 0, Isaiah Coleman 22, Dajuan Johnson 0, Jamari Fleming 0. Totals: 28 19-33 83.
3-pointers: Dinwiddie 9 (Green-Pulley 5, Pride 2, Rives, Gregory). Chancellor 8 (Melvin 3, Coleman 3, Coghill 2).
COLONIAL BEACH 76, KING GEORGE 68
Tavares Lucas had a double-double of 11 points and 10 assists to help visting Colonial Beach get a nondistrict win.
Corvion Davis added 31 points for the Foxes, who visit Essex on Tuesday.
|Colonial Beach
|22
|14
|19
|21
|—
|76
|King George
|16
|25
|8
|19
|—
|68
Colonial Beach (13-4): Corvion Davis 31, Tavares Lucas 11, Charles Pietras 0, MJ Virgil 2, Seth Jewell 0, Calan Brewster 0, Jace Jett 23, Trey Pietras 9, Tyson Lasse 0, Shaun Johnson 0. Totals: 29 10-15 76.
King George (0-15): Ty McDowney 14, Josh Faneuf 0, Von Whiting 15, Kyle Reviello 16, Mitchell Freitag 2, Connor Gray 8, Nehemiah Frye 9, Omar Cintron 0, Joe Billingsley 4. Totals: 25 14-19 68.
3-pointers: CB 8 (Jett 4, Davis 3, T. Pietras). KG 4 (Gray 2, McDowney, Reviello).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MASSAPONAX 39, MOUNTAIN VIEW 28
Kiersten Bowler scored nine points to lead the Panthers to a Commonwealth District win.
The teams staged a close defensive struggle before Massaponax pulled away in the fourth quarter.
Nia St. Cyr and Taleah Gaither had strong defensive games for Mountain View, which hosts Courtland on Monday.
|Massaponax
|5
|12
|7
|15
|—
|39
|Mountain View
|11
|4
|8
|8
|—
|28
Massaponax: Kyla Coles 5, Imahni Spears 1, Leah Schoonover 8, Raine Tweedy 8, Kiersten Bowler 9, Gabby Athy 1, A’Mira Roy 7. Totals: 9 20-33 39.
Mountain View (7–9): Emma Stalteri 8, Caroline Pollock 4, Jasmine Alexander 5, To’seana Hook 2, Nia St. Cyr 1, Erica McBrayer 2, Taleah Gaither 6, Zarai Marbra 0. Totals: 6 14-31 28.
3-pointers: Massaponax 1 (Schoonover). Mountain View 2 (Alexander, Stalteri).
COLONIAL BEACH 50, BRUNSWICK 43
Kennedy Muse and Cora Bowler provided strong rebounding in the fourth quarter to help Colonial beach pull away for a nondistrict win.
Muse finished with a game-high 16 points, while Bowler and Camari Davis added 14 for the Drifters, who visit Essex on Tuesday.
|Brunswick
|5
|14
|14
|10
|—
|43
|Colonial Beach
|10
|14
|14
|22
|—
|60
Brunswick (6-6): Trittledon 9, Easter 2, Thuet 10, York 0, Pair 12, Crenshaw 2, Harry 1, Owen 7, Blank 0. Totals: 15 9-22 43.
Colonial Beach (8-9): Leah Phillips 5, Kennedy Muse 16, Ragen Gibson 1, Litany Hostler 0, Cynari Davis 8, Cora Bowler 14, Jadyn McGinniss 2, Abby Michalicek 0, Camari Davis 14, McKenzie Quail 0. Totals: 22 14-25 60.
3-pointers: Brunswick 4 (Trittledon 3, Owen). CB 2 (Muse 2).
Friday’s results
SWIMMING
TRI-MEET AT SPOTSYLVANIA YMCA
Jackson Hunter, Noelle Joseph and Caroline Storen won multiple individual events to pace the Cougars swim teams to a sweep of Caroline and Spotsylvania on Friday.
The Cougars boys defeated the Knights 109–45 and the Cavaliers 125–20 while Courtland’s girls beat Spotsylvania 117–36 and Caroline 117–32.
The Knights boys beat the Cavaliers 105–28. Spotsylvania’s girls triumphed 105–47 over Caroline.
BOYS
200-yard medley relay: Tyler Lowe, Alex Storen, Jackson Hunter, Cayden Moore (Courtland) 1:52.34; 200 free: Jackson Hunter (Co) 1:58.40; 200 IM: Nicholas Pacheck (Spotsylvania) 2:11.74; 50 free: Walker Berndt (Co) 25.45; 100 fly: Lowe (Co) 58.47; 100 free: Joey McDonnel (Co) 56.06; 500 free: Major Willke (Co) 6:54.83; 200 free relay: Lowe, MacDonald, Alec Sherwood, Willke (Co) 1:50.02; 100 back: Hunter (Co) 1:01.32; 100 breast: Pacheck (Sp) 1:10.06; 400 free relay: Brendt, Louis Wiltenmuth, McDonnel, Storen (Co) 3:50.40.
GIRLS
200-yard medley relay: Caroline Storen, Tessa Campbell, Emma Green, Asher Joseph (Courtland) 2:03.38; 200 free: Campbell (Co) 2:07.84; 200 IM: Natalie Szenas (Co) 2:30.35; 50 free: Noelle Joseph (Co) 27.45; 100 fly: Joseph (Co) 1:06.31; 100 free: Storen (Co) 57.79; 500 free: Caroline Hale (Caroline) 6:31.83; 200 free relay: Storen, Campbell, Szenas, Joseph (Co) 1:48.10; 100 back: Storen (Co) 1:07.21; 100 breast: Katie Slater (Co) 1:23.64; 400 free relay: Gracen Kelley, Andrea Franzen, Ellie Nichols, Caroline Hale (Ca) 4:11.66.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.