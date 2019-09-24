Natalie Buchanan converted Spotsylvania’s third shootout attempt and goalie Kallie Buchanan saved visiting Caroline’s ensuing attempt to give the Knights a 3–2 Battlefield District field hockey win on Tuesday.
After the teams played to a 0–0 tie through regulation and two overtime periods, Mallorie Bettis and Emma Rust converted Spotsylvania’s first two tiebreaker attempts. Lili Smith and Camryn Smith converted for the Cavaliers.
The Knights (3–6) host Eastern View next Tuesday.
FIELD HOCKEY
RIVERBEND 2,
NORTH STAFFORD 1
Ellie Helbling scored both of the Bears’ goals in their Commonwealth District road win.
Rachel Ivey and Emilie Rankin had assists for Riverbend (2–4, 4–5), which visits Mountain View on Thursday.
STAFFORD 4,
COLONIAL FORGE 0
Lexi Bove scored twice and Alaina McCoy had a goal and an assist for the Indians in their Commonwealth District win.
Emily Wright also scored, while Lauren Buckle contributed an assist.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 7, BROOKE POINT 0
Madi Hyatt and Michelle Snow each contributed two goals for the Wildcats in a Commonwealth District win.
Mackenzie Proffitt, Lizzie Ranberger, Breasha Rousseau scored once, with Lizzie Ranberger assisting on three scores.
Fayth Julius made 11 saves in goal for the Black–Hawks.
MASSAPONAX 3,
COURTLAND 0
Emily Catlett assisted on all three of the Panthers’ goals, by Mollie McGann, Grace Pietro and Kelly Morrison. Massaponax visits Stafford on Thursday.
Courtland goalkeeper Carter Sprinkle had 16 saves.
JM 8, KING GEORGE 0
Maddie Tierney scored three goals and Winny Hall had two goals and two assists in James Monroe’s Battlefield District win.
Kelsey Reviello had two goals and an assist, and Zoe Tierney contributed three assists. Ginny Beringer also scored, and Grace Maynard and Claire Brady had assists.
King George goalie Alina Puentes made eight saves.
VOLLEYBALL
MOUNTAIN VIEW 3, BROOKE POINT 1
Nella Bayard led a balanced attack with 13 kills, while Lauren Nelson and Jianna Bautch supplied 12 each in the Wildcats’ 25–17, 19–25, 25–17, 25–16 win.
Isa Diaz had 40 assists and 13 digs for Mountain View (7-7, 4–2), who host Riverbend on Thursday. Bauthch also added nine digs, while Nalani McBride had 10 assists, five aces and 22 digs, and Brenna Futrell had eight assists.
Leaders for Brooke Point (0–7, 0–4) were Jadyn Brown (10 kills, eight digs), Sophia Kaiser (13 digs, eight kills), and Kaira Otera and Ashley Lingerman (nine digs each).
KING GEORGE 3,
JAMES MONROE 0
Emma Birkitt served six aces and added 30 assists and two kills in the Foxes’ 25–17, 25–17, 25–11 Battlefield District win.
Megan Andrews had 11 kills; Jaylin Washington had five aces and four kills; Kaiya Young had five kills; and Lauren Wentzel had 23 digs for King George (5–7, 3–1), which visits Chancellor on Thursday.
CHANCELLOR 3,
EASTERN VIEW 1
Hunter Wright served 10 aces, and Sierra Patterson had 11 kills and Taylor Collins 10 in the Chargers’ 25–13,13–25, 25–19, 25–14 Battlefield District win.
Melody Washington had 26 assists for Chancellor (5–4, 3–0), which hosts King George on Thursday.
COLONIAL FORGE 3,
STAFFORD 1
Joselyn Jones had 14 kills and Kailey Schoolfield 10 as the Eagles rallied for a 24–26, 25–19, 25–22, 25–13 Commonwealth District win.
Paityn Walker had 38 assists and six aces, Lauren Hyman 17 digs and Alexis Cummins seven aces for Colonial Forge, which will host Brooke Point on Thursday.
MASSAPONAX 4,
COURTLAND 1
After dropping the opening set, the Panthers turned things around to beat Courtland 25–27, 25–14, 25–14, 25–20.
Makayla Wonpat stood out with 19 digs, 13 assists, five kills and five aces. Imani Lewis finished with nine kills, five aces and two blocks. Mya Green had 26 assists and 15 digs, while Mackenzie Green added 18 kills.
Emily Flamm led Courtland with 12 kills, 14 digs and three blocks. Olivia Haynes chipped in seven kills and 15 digs. Macy Burnette had 22 digs, with Alexa Walsh getting 30 assists.
Massaponax (8–1) travels to Stafford on Thursday.
SPOTSYLVANIA 3,
CAROLINE 0
Allison Newton led the Knights’ pace with 19 kills as Spotsylvania earned a 25–10, 25–20, 25–7 win.
Courtney Barnes-Hunter posted a line of 17 assists and nine aces, while Paige Dildine had 30 digs for the Knights (9–4, 2–2), who host Stafford on Monday.
NORTH STAFFORD 3,
RIVERBEND 0
Sparked by Victoria Barrett’s 24 kills, four aces and seven digs, North Stafford swept visiting Riverbend 25–9, 25–16, 25–12.
Gabrielle Figueroa chipped in four kills and two blocks for the Wolverines. Alaina Woodall had 10 digs and three aces. Alonna McCummings and Lexi Allen both chipped in two kills and two blocks apiece.
North Stafford (5–2) hosts Mountain View next Tuesday.
LANCASTER 3,
COLONIAL BEACH 0
Despite solid play from Amber Straughan, Addison Henehan and Kendall Wenninger, Colonial Beach dropped a Northern Neck District match at Lancaster 25–11, 25–8, 25–8.
The Drifters (5–4) visit Northumberland on Thursday.
