Macy Burnette scored unassisted off a direct kick, while goalkeepers Kacey Wright and Olivia Haynes prevented a Riverbend score in Courtland’s 1-0 nondistrict girls soccer win on Thursday night.
Haynes also played well on the offensive end, providing potential goal opportunities to put pressure on the Bears’ defenders.
The Cougars (7-3, 4-2) return to action on April 30 at James Monroe.
GIRLS SOCCER
CHANCELLOR 4,
JAMES MONROE 2
Brooke Burrell scored two goals, while Lexi Duke and Madison Heishman each scored one as Chancellor earned a Battlefield District home win.
Nelly Hale and Isabel Whitman each had a goal for the Yellow Jackets.
Caitlyn Bergemann recorded three assists for the Chargers (6-4-1, 4-2-1), who host Eastern View on April 29.
SPOTSYLVANIA 5,
CAROLINE 0
Willow Stroh scored two goals to pace the Knights offensive tempo in their Battlefield District shutout victory.
Abygail Counts, Madison Pittman, and Melissa Alsop rounded out the rest of Spotsylvania’s scoring.
Kamber Jackson added two assists and Brianna Garcia finished with her fifth shutout as goalie.
The Knights stand at 5-4-1 (4-2-1) and will host Chancellor on April 30.
BOYS SOCCER
CHANCELLOR 8, JM 0
Bertrand Niyungeko recorded a hat trick and an assist in Chancellor’s Battlefield District win.
Josh Rasure tallied two goals and an assist. Also scoring for the Chargers were Mike Kreider, Clayton Wheeler, and Jack Grados.
Anderson Vasquez and Eduardo Vargas each assisted on two goals for Chancellor (10-0, 7-0), which travels to Eastern View on April 29.
COURTLAND 1,
RIVERBEND 0
Alan Torres scored the game’s lone goal off an assist from Ryan Boyette in Courtland’s win over Riverbend.
GIRLS LACROSSE
RIVERBEND 10,
MASSAPONAX 8
Rachel Lynch, Erin Moulton, and Haven Doherty all had two goals each to pace Riverbend’s scoring in the Bears’ tightly-played Commonwealth District matchup against Massaponax.
Tay Willinghan, Jenna Hauger, Kayla Surles and Paige Barnett added one goal apiece for the Bears.
Ellie Buler led the way for Massaponax with four goals. Teammate Grace Pietro chipped in two goals and Panthers goalie Shelby Helton finished with 12 saves.
BASEBALL
CHANCELLOR 13, JM 2
Mike Adams, Trevin Edwards and George Aste each drove in two runs for Chancellor in a Battlefield District road win over James Monroe.
Adams went 3-for-3 at the plate for the victorious Chargers.
Sam Horn had two of the Yellow Jackets’ five hits.
|R
|H
|E
|Chancellor
|11 10
|10
|—
|13
|12
|2
|James Monroe
|0 00
|11
|—
|2
|5
|6
KYLE KAISER, Matt Zuma (4) and Kodi Mohr. JACK CARMODY, Evan Foresman (1) and Sam Horn.
RIVERBEND 4,
COURTLAND 1
Aidan Vanvickle pitched a complete game, allowing only one run on three hits and striking out five batters in Riverbend’s nondistrict home win over Courtland.
Vanvickle was also 2-for-2 at the plate with a double. Teammate Tony Skinner also had two hits, including a double.
Alex Correa picked up two hits and an RBI for the Bears (5-8), who take on the Cougars again next Thursday at Courtland.
|R
|H
|E
|Courtland
|100
|000
|0
|—
|1
|3
|0
|Riverbend
|011
|200
|x
|—
|4
|9
|1
AIDAN FORSTER, Tyler Lowe (5) and Owen Reilly. AIDAN VANVICKLE and Ryan Swanson.
MONTICELLO 7, ORANGE 4
Canon Davies pitched five quality innings, but Orange squandered a seventh-inning lead in a Jefferson District home loss to Monticello.
|R
|H
|E
|Monticello
|000
|030
|3
|—
|7
|9
|1
|Orange
|010
|210
|0
|—
|4
|9
|2
ESSEX 8,
COLONIAL BEACH 5
Trey Pietras scored two runs and Mason Delane had two hits to lead Colonial Beach in a Northern Neck District road loss.
The Drifters will next host Rappahannock on Saturday in another district outing.
|R
|H
|E
|Colonial Beach
|004
|010
|0
|—
|5
|5
|1
|Essex
|240
|011
|x
|—
|8
|9
|4
MASON DELANE, Trey Pietras (6) and Cole Setliff. HOLDYN AMBROSE and Owen Hodges.
SPOTSYLVANIA 14,
CAROLINE 3
Trevor Croson went 3-for-4 with two RBIs to lead the way as the Knights picked up a Battlefield District win in dominant fashion.
Jonathan Olsberg added two hits and two RBIs, while Logan Roop tallied two RBIs of his own for Spotsylvania, now 7-6, which travels to Warren County on Wednesday.
|R
|H
|E
|Caroline
|020
|01
|—
|3
|3
|2
|Spotsylvania
|306
|5x
|—
|14
|10
|2
KYLE TINGEN, Lucas Chinault (3), Donovan Bastidas (4) and Toby Somers. TREVOR CROSON, Alex Boutchyard (5) and Logan Parker.
NORTH STAFFORD 9,
BAMBERG-EHRHARDT 2
Cody Carter recorded three hits and two RBIs in North Stafford’s win over Bamberg-Ehrhardt (S.C.) at the Mingo Bay Classic held in Myrtle Beach, S.C..
Elvin Figueroa drove in two RBIs for North Stafford. AJ Labrusciano had two stolen bases and two runs scored for the Wolverines (11-4), who host Colonial Forge on Tuesday.
|R
|H
|E
|Bamberg
|002
|000
|0
|—
|2
|5
|2
|North Stafford
|002
|511
|x
|—
|9
|7
|2
CHANDLER and Davis. Owen Ledford, HUNTER TRIMARCHI (3), Caleb Bailey (5), Blovin (7) and Elmer Figueroa.
SOFTBALL
CAROLINE 10,
SPOTSYLVANIA 9
After an explosive sixth inning by Spotsylvania, Caroline’s Kamryn Gray hit a homer at the top of the seventh inning to start off a rally, helping the Cavaliers escape with a Battlefield District victory.
Maya Morton and Jayla Hill both went 2-for-4 for Caroline, with Hill also adding three RBIs.
Jordan Shelton of Spotsylvania finished 2-for-4 and also tallied a homer with two RBIs. Teammate Lillian Martinez went 2-for-3 with an RBI.
|R
|H
|E
|Caroline
|005
|200
|3
|—
|10
|10
|7
|Spotsylvania
|000
|009
|0
|—
|9
|6
|8
MAYA MORTON and Starlyght Pallett. CARMEN RODGERS, Brandy Roberts (5) and Lillian Martinez.
BOYS TENNIS
JM 9, COURTLAND 0
Singles: Adam Payne (JM) d. Matthew Leonard 8-0; Noah Adams (JM) d. John Freemyers 8-1; Nathen Payne (JM) d. Will Sides 8-1; Cooper Sims (JM) d. Makeon Sprinkle 8-1; Levi Hoffman (JM) d. David Ruiz-Rivera 8-2; Micah Dornbush (JM) d. Billy Virganio 8-1.
Doubles: Adams/Sims (JM) d. Leonard/Ryan Meek 8-3; A. Payne/Hoffman (JM) d. Freemyers/Ruiz-Rivera 8-0; N. Payne/Dornbush (JM) d. Virganio/Jadon Clinkscales 8-1.
JM 7, COURTLAND 2
Singles: Adam Payne (JM) d. Matthew Leonard 8-0; Noah Adams (JM) d. John Freemyers 8-0; Nathen Payne (JM) d. Will Sides 8-0; Micah Dornbush (JM) d. Makeon Sprinkle 8-1; Will Montere (JM) d. David Ruiz-Rivera 8-5; Billy Virganio (Ct) d. Joseph Cherian 9-7.
Doubles: A. Payne/Sims (JM) d. Leonard/Ryan Meek 8-2; Dornbush/Noah Adams (JM) d. Freemyers/Ruiz-Rivera 8-2; Sides/Sprinkle (Ct) d. Marcus Larme/Levi Hoffman 8-5.
Record: James Monroe (11-1).
RIVERBEND 7,
CULPEPER2
Singles: Liam Addy (Ct) d. Ronin Gick 10-5, Ryan Davis (Ct) d. Nathan Lontz 11-9, Brian Baugher (Rb) d. Vincent Rudacille 10-0, Joey McGraw (Rb) d. Ethan Seeley 10-6, Ryan Catullo (Rb) d. Cole Edwards 10-6, Jack Scrivni (Rb) d. Will Bates 10-6.
Doubles: Gick–Lontz (Rb) d. Addy–Davis 10-8, Baugher-McGray (Rb) d. Rudacille–Seely 10-5, Catullo-David Chandra (Rb) d. Edwards–Bates 10-3.
Next up: Riverbend (3-4) at Colonial Forge on April 30.
GIRLS TENNIS
JM 6, Courtland 3
Singles: Haley Casperson (JM) d. Lauren Michaud; Winnie Hall (JM) d. Rebecca Smith; Kelsey DuPuy (JM) d. Emma Flowers; Clair Kingsley (JM) d. Abbey Flowers; Bella MacDermott (JM) d. Allison Lake; Amanda Lin (JM) d. Charlotte Smith.
Doubles: Michaud/E. Flowers (Ch) d. Gabby Minoane/Hollis Clancy; Smith/A. Flowers (Ch) d. Olivia Adams/Madaline Weber; Lake/Ellie Holt (Ch) d. Anna Heller/Nicole Weber.
JM d. COURTLAND
Singles: Haley Casperson (JM) vs. Lauren Michaud (score n/a); Winnie Hall (JM) d. Rebecca Smith 8-0; Kelsey DuPuy (JM) d. Emma Flowers 8-0; Clair Kingsley (JM) d. Abbey Flowers 8-2; Bella MacDermott (JM) d. Charlotte Smith 8-0; Amanda Lin (JM) d. Mac Watkins 8-2.
CHANCELLOR 7,
SPOTSYLVANIA 2
Singles: Abby McNamee (Sp) d. Caitlynn Dick 8-1; Kylee Tuebner (Ch) d. Rachel Bernard 9-8; Olivia Bryan (Ch) d. Karley Jarvis 8-1; Cara Seely (Ch.) d. Emma Rust 8-6; Kalee Reinhart (Ch) d. Melia Smith 8-0; Abby Sun (Sp) d. Lea Perez 8-6.
Doubles: Dick and Tuebner (Ch) d. Greta Roberson and McNamee 9-8; Bryan and Seely (Ch) d. Jarvis and Bernard 8-1; Reinhart and Aaliyah Smith (Ch) d. Rust and Sun 8-3.
Tuesday’s results
BOYS TENNIS
JAMES MONROE 7,
CHANCELLOR 2
Singles: Adam Payne (JM) d. Bryce Jones 8-0; Cooper Sims (JM) d. Jason Ransom 8-0; Micah Dornbush (JM) d. Silas Lacey 8-0; Will Rowwe (JM) d. Craig Himko 8-0; Chris Sniffen (JM) d. Aiden Campbell 8-1; Elias Butler (JM) d. Jaiden Shcottel 8-5.
Doubles: Noah Adams/Sims (JM) d. Jones/Randson 8-1; Levi Hoffman/Dornbush (JM) d. Himko/Campbell 8-0; Gret Dameron/Abe Rowe (JM) d. Lavey/Shcottel 8-7 (7-5).