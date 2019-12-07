Joshua Campbell scored 25 points, but the Carmel boys basketball team dropped a 72–66 decision to Catholic on Saturday.
Elijah Roye added 12 points to the Wildcats’ cause in the third-place game of the Sleepy Thompson Tournament at St. Stephen & St. Agnes Upper School in Alexandria.
Carmel hosts St. Christopher’s of Richmond on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
|Carmel
|13
|18
|21
|14
|—
|66
|Catholic
|13
|23
|18
|18
|—
|72
Carmel (4-3): Kyle Williams 2, Maurice Vincent 9, Vicent Johnson 8, Joshua Campbell 25, Elijah Roye 12, Jedediah Danaher 2, Philipp Bou-Khalil 0, Malakai Whittaker 8, Kenny Blaylock 0. Totals: 22 13-15 66.
Catholic: M. Vuracashvili 15, K. Braswell 8, S. White 30, O. Jackson 13, G. Gbalia 2, B. Jones 4. Totals: 28 10-11 72.
3-pointers: Carmel 9 (Campbell 5, Johnson 2, Whittaker 2). Catholic 6 (White 3, Braswell 2, Vuracashvili, Jackson).
WRESTLING
WRENCH TOURNAMENT
Kyle Orris won the 285-pound division, going 4–0 with four pins, as Spotsylvania posted a strong effort at the event at Brentsville High School.
Other Knights who had strong performances were: Sonny Stewart (195), 4–1, second place; Cole Waddy (152), fourth place; Moses Wilson (120) fourth; and Logan Kern (220), fifth
Two Knights girls also did well at the All-Girls Wrestling Individual at Culpeper High School. Aaliyah Cutlip (127) finished in second place while Christiana McCurdy (170) placed third.
Friday’s results
SWIMMING
COURTLAND VS. SPOTSYLVANIA
Cayden Moore and Alexis Thai-Nguyen each claimed two individual events to pace the Cougars swim teams over the Knights. Courtland’s boys defeated Spotsylvania 134–36 while the Cougars girls triumphed 256–84.
Nicholas Pacheck won two individual events for the Knights boys.
BOYS
200-yard medley relay: Ethan Thai–Nguyen, Alex Storen, Louis Wiltenmuth, Joey McDonnel (Courtland) 1:58.22; 200 free: Cayden Moore (Co) 2:02.44; 200 IM: Tyler Lowe (Co) 2:26.77; 50 free: Nate Sherwood (Co) 28.25; 100 fly: Nicholas Pacheck (Spotsylvania) 59.81; 100 free: Thai–Nguyen (Co) 56.60; 500 free: Moore (Co) 5:51.68; 200 free relay: Storen, Walker Bendt, Lowe, Moore (Co) 1:42.72; 100 back: Wiltenmuth (Co) 1:08.66; 100 breast: Pacheck (Sp) 1:08.39; 400 free relay: Moore, Walker, Wiltenmuth, Lowe (Co) 3:53.72.
GIRLS
200-yard medley relay: Natalie Szenas, Katie Slater, Alexis Thai–Nguyen, Asher Joseph (Courtland) 2:07.29; 200 free: Rachel Cowden (Co) 2:26.62; 200 IM: Thai–Nguyen (Co) 2:36.26; 50 free: Alahna Bencs (Co) 28.25; 100 fly: Szenas (Co) 1:07.85; 100 free: Noelle Joseph (Co) 1:04.40; 500 free: Alyssa DeFrancisco (Co) 6:51.13; 200 free relay: Rachel Cowden, Hannah Aiken, N. Joseph, Thai–Nguyen (Co) 2:00.87; 100 back: A. Joseph (Co) 1:08.46; 100 breast: Thai–Nguyen (Co) 1:23.27; 400 free relay: Szenas, Bencs, N. Joseph, A. Joseph (Co) 4:25.84
BROOKE POINT VS. MASSAPONAX
Colin Feliciano and Trinity Luxeder won two individual events each to help the Brooke Point swim teams earned a combined 190–187 victory over Massaponax.
Nathan Puchalski, Allison Masterson and Aleena De Sir won two individual events each for the Panthers.
BOYS
200-yard medley relay: Nathan Pechacek, Colin Feliciano, Michael Megna, Micha Hunt (Brooke Point) 1:44.22; 200 free: Brian Miller (BP) 2:02.83; 200 IM: Feliciano (BP) 2:01.70; 50 free: Noah White (Massaponax) 22.97; 100 fly: Megna (BP) 58.52; 100 free: Bryce Patterson (BP) 54.77; 500 free: Nathan Puchalski (Ma) 5:01.97; 200 free relay: Adam Rogers, Miller, Patterson, Hunt (BP) 1:36.37; 100 back: Puchalski (Ma) 57.31; 100 breast: Feliciano (BP) 1:02.26; 400 free relay: Rogers, Pechacek, Miller, Feliciano (BP) 3:37.71.
GIRLS
200-yard medley relay: Charlotte Denecke, Allison Masterson, Maddie Foreman, Nina Otto (Ma) 2:01.41; 200 free: Trinity Luxeder (BP) 2:07.14; 200 IM: Aleena De Sir (Ma) 2:20.68; 50 free: Carlie Clements (Ma) 24.75; 100 fly: Luxeder (BP) 1:05.77; 100 free: De Sir (Ma) 57.65; 500 free: Masterson (Ma) 6:03.53; 200 free relay: Clements, Foreman, Otto, De Sir (Ma) 1:47.58; 100 back: Clements (Ma) 1:00.32; 100 breast: Masterson (Ma) 1:13.43; 400 free relay: De Sir, Denecke, Masterson, Clements (Ma) 3:55.50.
SWIMMING
CAROLINE VS. KING GEORGE
Amar Dunham, Jeanie Graham, Ciara Graves, Marie Han and Jenna Kapp all won two individual events as the Foxes defeated the visiting Cavaliers. King George boys won 130–23 while the Foxes girls claimed a 131–32 victory.
BOYS
200-yard medley relay: Samuel Dzula, Amar Dunham, Jackson Lusk, Jonah Kapp (King George) 1:58.59; 200 free: Dakota DiAscro (Ca) 2:17.00; 200 IM: Lusk (KG) 2:13.81; 50 free: Dunham (KG) 25.53; 100 fly: Sebastian Bas–Vazquez (KG) 1:00.39; 100 free: Kapp (KG) 55.44; 500 free: Bryce Kuberek (KG) 6:47.54; 200 free relay: Dzula, Dunham, Kapp, Lusk (KG) 1:40.53; 100 back: Ryan Kuberek (KG) 1:17.53; 100 breast: Dunham (KG) 1:18.66; 400 free relay: Jeremy Clark, R. Kuberek, B. Kuberek, Bas–Vazquez (KG) 4:15.17.
GIRLS
200-yard medley relay: Maria Poley, E.A. Wardman, Jeanie Graham, Corinna Pardee (KG) 2:06.85; 200 free: Marie Han (KG) 2:09.00; 200 IM: Ciara Graves (KG) 2:24.78; 50 free: Graham (KG) 26.28; 100 fly: Jenna Kapp (KG) 1:02.19; 100 free: Graham (KG) 58.50; 500 free: Han (KG) 5:47.28; 200 free relay: Kapp, Olivia Lanhan, Taylor Mayros, Han (KG) 1:54.68; 100 back: Graves (KG) 1:06.00; 100 breast: Wardman (KG) 1:17.44; 400 free relay: Kapp, Han, Poley, Graham (KG) 4:09.34.
JAMES MONROE VS. EASTERN VIEW
James Monroe cruised to wins in both the boys and girls meets held at the University of Mary Washington on Friday. The Yellow Jackets won the boys meet 123-31, while the girls prevailed 113-50.
BOYS
200 meter medley relay: James Monroe (Ryelan White, Paul Lucas, John Baroody, Andrew Williams) 1;54.36; 200: Jack Scharf (JM) 2:09.44; 200 IM: Tyler Woodside (EV) 2:25.79; 50 Free: Jack Scharf (JM) 25.60; 100 Fly: John Baroody (JM) 56.28; 100 Free: Tyler Woodside (EV) 59.36; 500 Free: John Baroody (JM) 5:07.78; 200 Free relay: James Monroe (Andrew Williams, Paul Lucas, Sam DuMont, John Baroody) 1:42.92; 100 Back: Ryelan White (JM) 1:04.72; 100 Breast: Paul Lucas (JM) 1:23.70; 400 Free relay: James Monroe (Ryelan White, Sam DuMont, Noah Lucas, Jack Scharf) 4:04.90.
GIRLS
200 meter medley relay: James Monroe (Madeline Weber, Ana Heller, Taylor Hough, Rhianon Lott) 2:15.32; 200 free: Taylor Hough (JM) 2:34.81; 200 IM: Rhianon Lott (JM) 2:41.16; 50 Free: Lucy Hensley (JM) 30.98; 100 Fly: Ana Heller (JM) 1:23.78; 100 Free: Paige Rankins (EV) 1:08.17; 500 Free: Madeline Weber (JM) 6:46.30; 200 Free relay: James Monroe (Ana Heller, Madeline Weber, Rhianon Lott, Taylor Hough) 2:02.41; 100 Back: Rhianon Lott (JM) 1:15.25; 100 Breast: Paige Rankins (EV) 1:27.36; 400 Free relay: James Monroe (Nicole Weber, Lucy Hensley, Katie Fidler, McLaren Reed) 4:50.25.
