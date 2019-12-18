Aaron Carter scored 25 points, connecting on six 3-pointers as James Monroe defeated Colonial Beach 79-75 on Wednesday night. Colonial Beach was led by Trey Pietras and Corvion Davis who had 25 and 21 points, respectively.
On Tuesday night, Deven Martino scored 13 of his 19 points in the second half to help George Mason hold off James Monroe.
|Colonial Beach
|18
|20
|13
|24
|—
|75
|James Monroe
|12
|29
|10
|28
|—
|79
Colonial Beach (4-3): Corvion Davis 21, Tavares Lucas 10, Charles Pietras 5, MJ Virgil 2, Calan Brewster 0, Jace Jett 6, Trey Pietras 25, Tyson Lasse 4, Shaun Johnson 0, Jewell 0. Totals: 25 12-18 75.
James Monroe (2-2): Aaron Carter 25, Ricky Goode-Wright 21, Tyler Whitman 12, Joe Hardy 2, Greg Williams 2, Kevin Concepcion 0, Kyle Snider 0, Jack Hardy 4, Robert Hardien 0, DaQuane Brown 10, Christian Young 1. Totals: 21 21-30 79.
3-pointers: Colonial Beach 11 (Davis, T. Pietras 4, Jett 2, C. Pietras). James Monroe 12 (Carter 6, Goode-Wright, Whitman 3).
|James Monroe
|10
|12
|15
|16
|—
|53
|George Mason
|15
|12
|15
|12
|—
|54
James Monroe: Aaron Carter 0, Ricky Goode-Wright 22, Tyler Whitman 7, Joe Hardy 2, Greg Williams 6, Kevin Concepcion 0, Kyle Snider 6, Jack Hardy 0, Robert Hardien 0, DaQuane Brown 5, Christian Young 5. Totals: 15 16-19 53.
George Mason: Ryan Fletchall 5, Daniel Miller 2, Jameson Smith 0, Robert Asel 11, Duncan Miller 3, Benyat Yimaj 3, Hunter Broxson 8, Deven Martino 19, Charles Duross 3. Totals: 22 8-12 54.
3-pointers: James Monroe 7 (Goode-Wright 4, Snider 2, Brown). George Mason 4 (Martino 2, Asel, Miller).
HANOVER 85, KING GEORGE 71
Von Whiting and Nehemiah Frye scored 19 points apiece to lead King George, but visiting Hanover pulled away for a nondistrict win.
Ty McDowney added 16 points for the Foxes, who take on Riverbend on Dec. 27 in the James Monroe Holiday Tournament.
|Hanover
|20
|20
|24
|21
|—
|85
|King George
|10
|18
|21
|22
|—
|71
Hanover: Trevord Brooks 12, Braniel Santos 13, Jack Delcastro 20, Chase Husted 10, Josh Elmore 3, Ethan Samardge 2, Zeke Christiansen 4, Cameron Mays 13, Stephen Castle 6, Team 2. Totals: 33 14-22 85.
King George (0-3): Ty McDowney 16, Von Whiting 19, Kyle Reviello 5, Connor Gray 5, Nehemiah Frye 19, Joe Billingsley 7, Josh Faneuf 0, Omar Cinpron 0, Shuma Gresham 0. Totals: 26 15-24 71.
3-pointers: Hanover 5 (Belcastro 2, Brooks, Husted, Elmore). KG 4 (McDowney 2, Whiting, Gray).
