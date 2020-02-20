Ziggy Carter filled up the stat sheet with 12 points, five rebounds, five assists and four steals to help Chancellor survive a close one, defeating Eastern View 64-62 in the Battlefield District boys basketball semifinals on Thursday night.
Anthony Melvin posted a team-high 17 points, while Isaiah Coleman notched a double-double of 12 points and 14 rebounds.
Blake Leake of Eastern View had 22 points to lead all scorers.
Chancellor visits Courtland tonight with the tournament championship on the line.
|Chancellor
|14
|11
|17
|22
|—
|64
|Eastern View
|15
|14
|9
|24
|—
|62
Chancellor (15-8): Anthony Melvin 17, Ziggy Carter 12, Isaiah Coleman 12, AJ Coghill 7, Breydon Williams 6, Shane Batten 6, Jason Jackson 2, Dajuan Johnson 2, Vincent Lewis 0. Totals: 20 19-32 64.
Eastern View (11-11): Blake Leake 22, Alex Spangler 13, Rickey Butler 9, Corey Long 6, Ron Ward 4, D’Aze Hunter 4, Bryan Maxie 3, Dylan White 1, Meme Melvin 0, Taharka Siaca Bey 0. Totals: 21 12-23 62.
3-pointers: Chancellor 5 (Melvin 3, Coleman, Coghill). Eastern View 8 (Leake 3, Butler 2, Maxie, Ward, Spangler).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN 48, SETON 47
Bella Izadi led the way and visiting Fredericksburg Christian rallied to sneak past Seton for a win in the Delaney Athletic Conference semifinals.
Izadi had 22 points including four 3-pointers, while recording four assists.
Taylor Thomas had nine points and four steals for the Eagles, who visit will Highland in Saturday’s title game.
|Fredericksburg Christian
|11
|11
|11
|15
|—
|48
|Seton
|11
|11
|12
|13
|—
|47
Fredericksburg Christian (16-9): Bella Izadi 22, Kyndal Jones 0, Grayson Scott 5, Katie Winters 0, Taylor Thomas 9, Morgan Griffis 4, Claire Derr 8, Brianna DeArmas 0, Cassie Miller 0, Madi Bachman 0. Totals: 14 13-19 48.
Seton: Pennyfather 20, Burgess 10, Barber 5, Rogers 6, Hickey 6. Totals: 16 7-15 47.
3-pointers: FCS 7 (Izadi 4, Thoams 2, Derr). Seton 8 (Pennyfather 4, Rogers 2, Barber, Hickey).
Wednesday's results
TRACK & FIELD
REGION 3B MEET
James Monroe's boys' and girls' track teams finished second behind Maggie Walker at Wednesday's Region 3B meet at the Ashe Center in Richmond.
JM's Addison Allen (7.60) and Brianna Denson (7.68) finished 1-2 in the girls' 55-meter dash and ran on the winning 800 relay team (1:58.77), along with Yasmin Deane and Sanaa Jones. Aidan Ryan won the boys' 55 (6.87) and led off the victorious 800 relay (1:46.23), along with Bryan Dudley, Trevor Gleason and Reese Healy.
Deane won the girls' 300 (45.29) and was second in the long jump (16-8.5). Dudley claimed the boys' 300 (40.62), and Gleason won the long jump (20-2), with Dudley second (19-5.5). JM also got second-place finishes from Sydney Wynn in the girls' 500 (1:24.75), Isaiah Lawson in the boys' shot put (45-2) and the girls' 1,600 relay team (4:32.66).
The Class 3 state meet will be held March 2-3 in Lynchburg.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.