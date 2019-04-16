Sarah Tiller and Sam Tillman homered and Chancellor escaped a bases-loaded jam in the seventh inning for a 6–5 softball win over Courtland Tuesday.
Tessa Dodson went 3 for 4 and Erin Dameron had two RBIs for the Chargers (4–6, 3–3 Battlefield District), who visit James Monroe Thursday.
Alana Tilden and Haley Bruce drove in two runs each for the Cougars, and Ronnie Howard was 2 for 4.
|R
|H
|E
|Chancellor
|003
|010
|2
|—
|6
|10
|2
|Courtland
|000
|030
|2
|—
|5
|9
|1
REGAN BESTICK and Sarah Tiller. CAMERON BUZZELL and Alanah Lux.
SOFTBALL
SPOTSYLVANIA 9,
ORANGE 8 (11 INNINGS)
Lillian Martinez scored from second base on an error in the bottom of the 11th inning to get Spotsylvania a home win.
Jordan Shelton belted a 2-run homer in the sixth inning, finishing 3-for-5 on the night, and Breanna Donnell added two hits and an RBI for the Knights (5-6), who entertain Caroline on Thursday.
Kennedy Tuel went 5-for-6 with an RBI for Orange.
|R
|H
|E
|Orange
|010
|103
|100
|20
|—
|8
|14
|2
|Spotsylvania
|102
|003
|000
|21
|—
|9
|12
|6
Hannah Meadows, CHLOE KINKOPF (7) and Kennedy Tuel. Carmen Rodgers, BRANDY ROBERTS and Lillian Martinez.
NORTHUMBERLAND 4, WASHINGTON & LEE 1
Anne Carter Harding took the tough-luck loss on the mound for homestanding Washington & Lee, allowing no earned runs while going the distance and striking out four.
Harding added a 3-for-3, one-RBI effort with the bat, while Kelly Taylor added two hits and a run for the Eagles, who visit Lancaster on Thursday.
|R
|H
|E
|Northumberland
|200
|200
|0
|—
|4
|4
|2
|Washington & Lee
|100
|000
|0
|—
|1
|6
|2
B. SWIFT and Z. Sadler. ANNE CARTER HARDING and Zoe Sanborn.
RIVERBEND 1,
MASSAPONAX O
Kayle DeJesus smacked a solo home run with one out in the sixth inning to help Riverbend secure a Commonwealth District home win.
Baylor Dunlap finished 3-for-3 and Alexi Benson struck out 12 and allowed just one hit for the Bears (11-2, 4-1), who host Courtland on Thursday.
Jessica Underwood had the lone hit for Massaponax and Payton Kilmer struck out six in five innings of work.
|R
|H
|E
|Massaponax
|000
|000
|0
|—
|0
|1
|0
|Riverbend
|000
|001
|x
|—
|1
|5
|3
PEYTON KILMER, Emily Collins (6) and Brenna Morefield. ALEXI BENSON and Kendall Jackson.
BASEBALL
STAFFORD 7,
BRENTSVILLE 6
Stafford scored twice in the fifth inning to complete a comeback and reliever Tucker Sullivan worked the last two innings, striking out two, to lock up Stafford’s win at the Let’s Play Two baseball tournament in Dumfries.
Caleb McAlister finished 3-for-4 with a run scored, while Joe Tolson (run) and Elijah Lambros (RBI) added two hits each for the Indians (12-1).
James Baker added two RBIs, a double and run scored for Stafford, which continues tournament play on Wednesday.
R H E
|R
|H
|E
|Brentsville
|103
|200
|0
|—
|6
|10
|1
|Stafford
|000
|520
|x
|—
|7
|9
|2
Vincent DiMauro, MICHAEL HAYNES (5), Jason Boak (6) and n/a. Robert Baker, GRANT FULLER (4), Tucker Sullivan (6) and n/a.
NORTH STAFFORD 13,
CALEDONIA (NY) 2
Owen Ledford had two hits, including a double, and drove home four runs in North Stafford’s win over Caledonia (NY) on Tuesday at the Mingo Bay Classic held in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Hunter Trimarchi notched his third win of the season by striking out the side in both innings he pitched.
The Wolverines (9-4) continue play at the Mingo Bay Classic on Wednesday against Dixie (S.C.).
|R
|H
|E
|Caledonia
|020
|00
|—
|2
|5
|2
|North Stafford
|330
|7x
|—
|13
|5
|2
COLE and Reed. HUNTER TRIMARCHI, Jacob Via (3), and Brannonc Odlum.
LANCASTER 10,
COLONIAL BEACH 0
Trey Pietras and Trevor Smith each collected two hits for Colonial Beach in a loss to host Lancaster.
The Drifters (2-7) look to rebound when they travel to Essex on Thursday.
|R
|H
|E
|Colonial Beach
|000
|000
|—
|0
|4
|2
|Lancaster
|112
|056
|—
|10
|8
|1
GARRETT MOTHERSHEAD, Trevor Smith (6) and Cole Setliff. MATTHEW KLEINFELDER and Adam Wilmore.
RIVERBEND 7,
MASSAPONAX 4
Cade Fletcher had two hits and recorded his second save of the season as Riverbend used a four-run fifth inning to topple Massaponax.
Nate Sherman tallied two hits for the Bears and Will Dukette struck out six batters in five and two-thirds innings for the win on the mound.
Anthony Zicari had an RBI single for the Panthers in the loss.
Riverbend (4-8) hosts Courtland on Thursday.
|R
|H
|E
|Massaponax
|001
|012
|0
|—
|4
|5
|2
|Riverbend
|011
|041
|x
|—
|7
|8
|1
AARON LEINENBACH, Matthew Rosenbaum (6) and John Lagana. Will Dukette (W), Cade Fletcher (6), and Ryan Swanson.
COURTLAND 12,
CHANCELLOR 2
Addie Burrow tallied three hits, including a double and a triple for four RBIs in Courtland’s home victory over Chancellor.
Trevor Ferares also had three hits including a triple and three runs batted in. Ty Lowe drove in three runs on two hits.
Patrick Milner got the win on the mound, pitching all five innings and not allowing an earned run on seven strikeouts.
The Cougars (8-2, 5-0) travel to Riverbend on Thursday.
|R
|H
|E
|Chancellor
|010
|01
|—
|2
|3
|1
|Courtland
|214
|05
|—
|12
|15
|3
MIKE ADAMS, Will Libby (4), and Brett Coleman. PATRICK MILNER and Owen Reilly.
BOYS SOCCER
MASSAPONAX 6,
RIVERBEND 2
Tareq al Jumaili, Godfrey Abel and Have Bailey each scored twice for the Panthers in their Commonwealth District win.
Al-Jumaili added three assists, and Ewan Thompson and Abel, Trevor Bottomley had one each. Sam Herrin made five saves.
Tywan Campbell and Fernando Flores scored for the Bears (3–6, 3–3). Phillip Beck had an assist.
CHANCELLOR 6,
COURTLAND 0
Eli Carr scored three times and Mike Kreider, Clayton Wheeler and Anderson Vasquez once eachin the Chargers’ Battlefield District win.
Josh Reid made three saves for the shutout and Andres Correa, Josh Rasure, Eduardo Vargas andJake Peterson notched assists for Chancellor (9–0, 6–0), which visits James Monroe Thursday.
GIRLS SOCCER
RIVERBEND 2,
MASSAPONAX 1
Kenzie Burns scored the game-winning goal of an Ally Juarez throw-in with 13 minutes left as Riverbend came back to defeat host Massaponax.
Riverbend’s Gracie Tritt scored the equalizing goal with seven minutes left in the first half.
The Bears (3-3-3) travel to Courtland on Thursday.
GIRLS TENNIS
MASSAPONAX 5,
RIVERBEND 4
Singles: Kirsten Chang (R) d. Alexa Brewster 11–10 (7–5); Katherine Sullivan (M) d. Caroline Patton 10–6; Abby Cinco (M) d. Grace Long (R) 10–3; Brooke Hyldahl (M) d. Sophia Long 10–1; Sarah Statler (R) d. Naveena Deva 10–1; Mallory Muilenburg (R) d. Gwen Daniels 10–2.
Doubles: Brewster/Sullivan (M) d. Patton/G. Long 10–7; Cinco/Hyldahl (M) d. S. Long/Amelia DeDecker 10–1; Statler/Mecklenburg (R) d. Anna Wei/Miranda Parrish 10–3.
Records: Massaponax 8–0 (6–0).
JM 6, CHANCELLOR 0
Singles: Haley Casperson (JM) d. Kylie Tuebner 8–0; Winnie Hall (JM) d. Olivia Byram 8–0; Kelsey Dupuy (JM) d. Cara Seely 8–0; Clare Kingsley (JM) d. Lea Perez 8–0; Bella McDermott (JM) d. Gillian Salsberry 8–0; Amanda Lin (JM) d. Aaliyah Smith 8–2.
JM 9, CHANCELLOR 0
Singles: Kelsey Dupuy (JM) d. Olivia Byram (Ch) 8–0; Clare Kingsley (JM) d. Kylee Tuebner 8–1; Bella McDermott (JM) d. Caitlynn Dick 8–0; Gabby Minonne (JM) d. Cara Seely 8–1; Hollis Glancy (JM) d. Kalee Reinhart 8–6; Olivia Adams (JM) d. Lea Perez 8–1
Doubles: Minonne/Glancy (JM) d. Dick/Byram 8–3; Adams/Nicole Weber (JM) d. Seely /Reinhart 8–1; Mymin Waite/ Cassi Spenser (JM) d. Salsberry/ Aaliyah Smith (Ch) 8–6.
BOYS TENNIS
COURTLAND 8, CULPEPER 1
Singles: Liam Addy (Cu) d. Matthew Leonard 10–4; John Freemyers (Ct) d. Ryan Davis 10–2; David Ruiz-Rivera (Ct) d. Vincent Rudacille 10–3; Billy Virganio (Ct) d. Ethan Seeley 10–2; Jadon Clinkscales (Ct) d. Cole Edwards 10–6; Ryan Meek(Ct) d. Colton Metzgar 10–0.
Doubles: Leonard/Meek (Ct) d. Addy/Davis 11–10 (7–4); Freemyers/Ruiz-Rivera (Ct) d. Rudacille/Seely 10–1; Virganio/Gabe Avelino (Ct) d. Edwards/Metzgar 10–3.
Next match: Courtland (6–1) hosts James Monroe Thursday.
Monday’s result
GIRLS TENNIS
JM 8, EASTERN VIEW 1
Singles: Marissa McCoy (EV) d. Haley Casperson 8–1; Winnie Hall (JM) d. Sing Kim 8–3; Kelsey DuPuy (JM) d. Sarah Focazio 8–1; Clare Kingsley (JM) d. Megan Ferlazzo 8–0; Bella McDermott (JM) d. Emma Stein 8–1; Amanda Lin (JM) d. Lily Galvin 8–0.
Doubles: Casperson/Hall (JM) d. McCoy/Kim 8–3; DuPuy/Kingsley (JM) d. Focazio/Ferlazzo 8–0; McDermott/Olivia Adams (JM) d. Stein/Galvin 8–1.