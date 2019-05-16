Josh Rasure scored two goals and Eli Carr added another as Chancellor defeated visiting King George 3-2 in the Battlefield District boys soccer tournament final on Thursday night.
Andres Correa and Jesse Ramirez assisted on goals for the Chargers (17-0), who who their sixth straight district title.
Andrew Porter recorded a goal and an assist for the Foxes. AJ Dale scored the game’s opening goal in the 11th minute for King George.
King George (9-8-1) faces Powhatan in the first round of the Region 4B tournament on Tuesday. Chancellor will return to action in the second round on Thursday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
JAMES MONROE 20,
KETTLE RUN 10
Rosa Williams and Caroline Wack had six and four goals, respectively, pacing the Yellow Jackets to a Region 4B quarterfinal win on their home field.
Grace Marchosky added four goals, while Taylor Hough had three of her own. Morgan Rigual netted two goals. Wack and Carrie Stinchcomb totaled three assists each.
For Kettle Run, Grace Small had four goals. Teammates Allie Pate and Jill Bennet both finished with two goals.
James Monroe will next advance to the semifinal round on Monday.
NORTH STAFFORD 10,
MASSAPONAX 7
The North Stafford Wolverines earned scoring contributions from multiple players en route to a 10-7 Commonwealth District victory.
Kia McGee had two goals for North Stafford, with Mariam Farazaye, Helen Grabb, Jayla Compton, Peyton Neville, Annika Benson and Ana Amaya all scoring a goal each.
On Massaponax’s side, Ellie Butler finished with four goals. Jadynn Miller scored three goals and Shelby Helton made eight saves in-goal.
The Courtland girls tennis team advanced the the Region 4B girls tennis title match with a 5-2 win over visiting Patrick Henry-Ashland on Thursday afternoon.
The Cougars travel to Hanover on Friday for the championship match. Both will advance to the Class 4 state quarterfinals.
GIRLS TENNIS
COURTLAND 5,
PATRICK HENRY 2
Singles: Lauren Michaud (Ct) d. Sarah Oley 7-6 (4), 1-6, 6-2; Rebecca Smith (Ct) d. Lindsey Jones 6-0, 7-6 (6); Angel Williams (Ct) d. Anna Groff 6-3,6-2
Madison Shaw (PH) d. Emma Flowers 6-3, 6-3; Sarah Hammond (PH) d. Allison Lake 6-4, 6-4; Mac Watkins (Ct) d. Katherine Stockwell 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles: Oley/Jones (PH) leading Michaud/E. Flowers 6-3 (DNF); R. Smith/Williams (Ct) d. Stanley/Shaw 6-1, 6-4; Ellie Holt/Lake (Ct) leading Katherine Bordewyk 6-4, 5-3 (DNF).
Next game: Courtland (14-4) visits Hanover in the Region 4B North finals on Friday.
COLONIAL FORGE 9,
NORTH STAFFORD 0
Singles: Caroline Bignell (CF) d. Katie Antonucci, 10-7; Corrine Wong (CF) d. Fatmata Sesay, 10-0; Natally Bisco (CF) d. Jessica Guerrerio, 10-4; Helen Choi (CF) d. Kelly Bye, 10-7; Aunnika Stone (CF) d. Alyssa Fenton, 10-5; Adelle Bloom (CF) d. Amaya Henderson, 10-3.
Doubles: Bignell/Wong (CF) d. Antonucci/Sesay, 10-7; Bisco/Isabel Dashtizael (CF) d. Guerrerio/Bye, 10-2; Stone/Bloom (CF) d. Fenton/Henderson, 10-7.
BOYS TENNIS
RIVEREND 8,
BROOKE POINT 1
Singles: Ronin Gick (forfeit); Brian Baugher (forfeit); Nathan Lontz (R) d. John Yoo 10-1; Dave Chandra (R) d. Trey Williams 10-2; Ryan Chaulo (R) d. Bernard Washington 10-1; Jack Scrivani (R) d. Will Tryong 10-1.
Doubles: Gick/Lontz (forfeit); Baugher /Joey McGraw (R) d. Williams/Washington 8-2; Yoo/Tryong (BP) d. Gavin White/Jonathan Hurley 8-6.
Next match: Region 6B quarterfinals: Riverbend at James River
COLONIAL FORGE 8,
NORTH STAFFORD 1
Singles: Will Russell (CF) d. Kunau Goenka, 10-1; Gabe Gillespie (CF) d. Thomas Scheiman, 10-4; Boone Orton (CF) d. Zach Dickinson, 10-1; Sam Bryan (CF) d. Eric Martinez, 10-4; Jake Porzeinski (CF) d. Kade Rush, 10-3; CJ Kilgore (CF) won by forfeit.
Doubles: Russell/Gillespie (CF) d. Goenka/Garrett Burke, 10-0; Scheiman/Dickinson (NS) d. Bryan/Kilgore, 11-9; Orton/Porzeinski (CF) d. Martinez/Rush, 10-1.
BASEBALL
MOUNTAIN VIEW 4,
BROOKE POINT 0
The Wildcats scored four runs in the ninth inning, as Cameron Murray, TJ Johnson, Jake Smith, and Evan Hamill all totaled a hit each on the night.
Ryan Bellamy and Adam Rogers both had two hits for Brooke Point.
|R
|H
|E
|Mountain View
|000
|000
|004
|—
|4
|4
|0
|Brooke Point
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|7
|2
ANDREW NEFF, Bobby Donovan (7), Brandon Lindauer (8) and Cameron Murray. JADEN ISIDRO, Kevin Haynes (8), Jackson Foreman (9) and n/a.
Wednesday’s result
BASEBALL
KING GEORGE 4,
JAMES MONROE 3
King George starter Michael Jeziorski allowed one earned run in four innings, and relievers Ryan Tayman and Kyle Reviello held James Monroe scoreless the rest of the way to give the Foxes a Battlefield District win.
Mettres Murrill went 2-for-4 with two runs scores, and Brady Wingeart added a hit, a run and and RBI for King George.
Carlos Taisacan and Dylan Tate had two hits each, and Jack Hardy knocked in two runs and doubled for the Yellow Jackets.
|R
|H
|E
|King George
|013
|000
|0
|—
|4
|6
|1
|James Monroe
|003
|000
|0
|—
|3
|8
|3
MICHAEL JEZIORSKI, Ryan Tayman (5), Kyle Reviello (7) and n/a. SAMUEL HORN, Evan Foresman (6), Joe Hardy (7) and n/a.