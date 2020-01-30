Isaiah Coleman totaled a team-high 15 points and the Chancellor Chargers protected their home floor with a satifsying 57-50 nondistrict win over Massaponax.
On Massaponax’s end, Arkese Claiborne led all scorers with 16 points.
Chancellor turns their attention around quickly today for a road contest at Spotsylvania.
|Massaponax
|13
|12
|17
|8
|—
|50
|Chancellor
|13
|14
|22
|8
|—
|57
Massaponax (12-5, 7-3): Arkese Claiborne 16, Alphonzo Williams 12, Lanxton Athy 7, Dorion Staples 6, Noryen Lasley 4, Amenique Roberts 3, Carlton Jacobs 2, Tyheem Kimble 0, Mike Swain 0, Kaden Rosenbaum 0. Totals: 20 7-21 50.
Chancellor (10-5, 6-1): Isaiah Coleman 15, Shane Batten 11, Anthony Melvin 11, Ziggy Carter 9, Vincent Lewis 5, AJ Coghill 4, Dajuan Johnson 2. Totals: 18 13-27 57.
3-pointers: Massaponax 3 (Claiborne 3). Chancellor 8 (Coleman 3, Melvin 3, Carter, Lewis).
RIVERBEND 52,
MOUNTAIN VIEW 45
Marquees Foster paced the Riverbend offense with 13 points as the Bears hung on to rout Mountain View for a Commonwealth District win.
Andy Castillo added 11 points, while Tajae Moore and Ben Coker had eight points apiece.
Riverbend hosts Stafford on Tuesday.
|Mountain View
|10
|12
|7
|16
|—
|45
|Riverbend
|17
|6
|18
|11
|—
|52
Mountain View (7-10, 0-8): Braden Jory 14, Will Hamill 6, Darius Crouch 6, Alex Davis 6, Derek Alstaetter 6, Andrew Pitts 4, Duncan Beaumont 3, Jabez Clark 0, Colin Lafley 0, Reggie Annor 0, Colin Carroll 0, Slater Sparks 0. Totals: 15 8-15 45.
Riverbend (7-8, 5-4): Marquees Foster 13, Andy Castillo 11, Tajae Moore 8, Ben Coker 8, Darrell Coleman 6, Nate Sherman 3, Caleb Mattozzi 2, Logan Suber 1, Troy Townsend 0, Malchi Geter 0, Xander Miller 0. Totals: 21 2-17 52.
3-pointers: Mountain View 7 (Jory 4, Hamill 2, Beaumont). Riverbend 8 (Foster 3, Castillo 2, Coker 2, Sherman).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MASSAPONAX 61,
CHANCELLOR 41
Led by 28 points from Raine Tweedy, the Panthers cruised past the Chargers on the road.
Kyla Coles scored 12 points.
M’laya Ainsworth scored 13 points for Chancellor who hosts Spotsylvania tomorrow.
|Massaponax
|15
|19
|10
|17
|—
|61
|Chancellor
|11
|12
|11
|7
|—
|41
Massaponax (14-4, 7-2): Kyla Coles 12, A’very Rau 0, Leah Schoonover 8, Aryonna Coles 0, Raine Tweedy 28, Kiersten Bowler 2, Gabrielle Athy 3, Janiah Andrews 0, A’Mira Roy 8, Kimiko Andrews 0. Totals: 23 9-17 61.
Chancellor (6-9, 4-2): Melody Washington 1, Jasmine Talley 2, T’Laya Johnson 3, Kailana Reed 7, Nachiya Washington 0, M’laya Ainsworth 13, Zaniah Lucas 4, Akilah Smith 7, Marie Adom 4. Totals: 17 4-6 41.
3-pointers: Massaponax 6 (Tweedy 3, Schoonover 2, K. Coles). Chancellor 3 (Reed, Ainsworth, Smith).
WRESTLING
COURTLAND 51,
MASSAPONAX 30
106: Neal Dorrian (Ma) p. Chance Picard 3:23; 113: Nathan Pietro (Ma) p. Tristen Picard 3:18; 120: Ian Richey (Ct) p. Alex Kuth 1:04; 126: Dalton Dest (Ct) p. Ryan Herbet 1:37; 132: Harris Naderi (Ct) won by forfeit; 138: Paulo Pulido (Ct) p. Nicolas Downer 1:59; 145: Ethan Asimocopoulos (Ma) p. Liam Wojciechowski 2:49; 152: Caden Faulkner (Ct) p. Marc Asimocapoulos 1:46; 160: Charlie Henderson (Ct) p. Dominic Lucas 4:20; 170: Cris Reynoso (Ct) p. Kevin Washington 1:08; 182: Tommy Lagana (Ma) p. Mackeon Sprinkle 3:45; 195: Armand Young (Ct) won by forfeit; 220: Brian Jackson (Ma) p. Daniyal Aamir 1:44; 285: Darius Holcomb (Ct) UTB. Barchie Hazelwood 2-1.
