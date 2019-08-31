Senior quarterback Corvion Davis accounted for four touchdowns for the Colonial Beach football team in a 67-0 blowout over host Charles City on Friday night.
Two of Davis’s score came on the ground via a five and 30-yard run. Davis also found Randall Annino for a 44-yard passing touchdown. He also contributed on defense with a 40-yard pick six.
Zahyke Greshem racked up 120 yards on just four carries for the Drifters, including scores of 75 and 31 yards.
Colonial Beach held Charles City to just 30 yards of offense.
|Colonial Beach
|24
|13
|20
|6
|—
|67
|Charles City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Colonial Beach—Tre Allison 3-65, 2 TDs; Randall Annino 3-49; Zahkye Greshem 4-120, 2 TDs; Corvion Davis 4-64; 2 TDs; Javion Hunter 3-17; TD; Omarion Johnson 2-(-4); Calan Brewster 1-3.
PASSING: Colonial Beach—Corvion Davis 3-4-0, 110 yards, TD; Seth Jewel 1-1-0, 26 yards.
RECEIVING: Colonial Beach—Annino 1-44, TD; Jewel 1-41; Garrett Mothershead 1-25; Josiah Buckner 1-26.
