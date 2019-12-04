Colonial Beach picked up its rebounding and shared the ball well in the fourth quarter to rally for a 45-41 season-opening girls basketball win at King & Queen on Wednesday night.
Cynari Davis and Camari Davis led the way offensively with 12 points each for the Drifters, who visit Charles City on Friday.
|Colonial Beach
|8
|7
|14
|16
|—
|45
|King & Queen
|14
|9
|13
|5
|—
|41
Colonial Beach (1-0): Kennedy Muse 8, Litany Hostler 2, Cynari Davis 12, Cora Bowler 9, Jadyn McGinniss 2, Camari Davis 12, McKenzie Quail 0, Lamiija Samuel 0, Abbigail Michalicek 0, Ragen Gibson 0, Leah Phillips. Totals: 17 11-19 45.
King & Queen: Holmes 3, Harvey 16, King 17, Lawson 3, Hill 2. Totals: 18 3-13 41.
3-pointers: CB: none. KQ 4 (Harvey 3, Lawson).
BOYS BASKETBALL
COLONIAL BEACH 69, KING & QUEEN 25
Corvion Davis had 24 points and and six assists, and Jace Jett added 21 points and six rebounds to help Colonial Beach pick up a nondistrict home victory.
Tavares Lucas added eight steals for the Drifters, who host Charles City on Friday.
|King & Queen
|6
|6
|9
|4
|—
|25
|Colonial Beach
|17
|27
|14
|17
|—
|69
King & Queen: J. Stanley 4, R. Deyo 0, D. Jackson 0, X. Montgomery 3, R. Berry 6, M. Holmes 10, M. Longest 0, D. Creech 0, T. Creech 0, G. Paulette 0, G. Klausen 2. Totals: 8 8-16 25.
Colonial Beach: C. Davis 24, T. Lucas 7, C. Pietras 2, MJ Virgil 0, J. Jett 21, T. Pietras 7, T. lasse 4, S. Johnson 0, C. Brewster 2, O. Johnson 0. Totals: 27 12-18 69.
3-pointers: KQ 1 (Stanley). CB 3 (Jett 2, Pietras).
WRESTLING
COURTLAND 71, WASHINGTON & LEE 12
Courtland tops visiting Washington & Lee in nondistrict action to open season.
170: Cris Reynoso (Ct) tf. Elijah Upson 16-1; 182: Tristen Stower (Ct) p. Zoran Joranovic 2:39; 195: Mackeon Sprinkle (Ct) p. Izaac Bojorquez 1:24; 220: Damien Henry (WL) p. Liam Southerland 1:18; 285: Darius Holcomb (Ct) p. Marquis Smith 1:31; 106: Chance Picard (Ct) p. Jermany Ashton 0:25; 113: Tirsten Picard (Ct) won by forfeit; 120: Ian Richey (Ct) won by forfeit); 126: James Gilhuly (WL) d. John Romano by DQ; 132: Paulo Pulido (Ct) won by forfeit; 138: Michael Lusnia (Ct) won by forfeit; 145: Qua DeBerry (Ct) p. Jakobe Powell 1:44; 152: Caden Faulkner (Ct) won by forfeit; 160: Charlie Henderson (Ct) p. Richard Laney 3:34.
SWIMMING
STAFFORD VS. COLONIAL FORGE
The Colonial Forge girls and Stafford boys came out victorious in the season-open Commonwealth District meet held at the Rouse Center.
BOYS
200 meter medley relay: Stafford (Jack Spinnanger, Ben Eichber, Devin Bateman, Luke Osleger) 1:40.28; 200 free: Kevin McGowarn (CF) 1:56.62; 200 IM: Devin Bateman (St) 2:09.56; 50 Free: Ben Eichberg (St) 22.07; 100 Fly: Lucas Johnson (CF) 51.88; 100 Free: Lucas Johnson (CF) 48.87; 500 Free: Connor Smith (CF) 4;59.38; 200 Free relay: Stafford (Jack Spinnanger, Devin Bateman, Ben Eichberg, Luke Osleger) 1:31.94; 100 Back: Jack Spinnanger (St) 57.91; 100 Breast: Ben Eichberg (St) 1:01.16; 400 Free relay: Colonial Forge (Connor Smith, Ian Bennett, Daniel Gibbs, Lucas Johnson) 3:36.53.
GIRLS
200 meter medley relay: Colonial Forge (Emily Iseminger, Arianna Perez, Ashley Wang, Kalina Frick) 1:59.44; 200 free: Ashley Wang (CF) 1:57.34; 200 IM: Arianna Perez (CF) 2:26.59; 50 Free: Emily Iseminger (CF) 26.88; 100 Fly: Ainsley Curtin (CF) 1:10.02; 100 Free: Jenni Ryniewicz (St) 1:00.44; 500 Free: Ashley Wang (CF) 5:06.50; 200 Free relay: Colonial Forge (Emily Harper, Isabel Shook, Lexie Loder, Ainsley Curtin) 1:51.31; 100 Back: Kalina Frick (CF) 1:08.90; 100 Breast: Hannah Tse (St) 1:16.75; 400 Free relay: Colonial Forge (Emily Iseminger, Arianna Perez, Kalina Frick, Ashley Wang) 3:57.50.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.