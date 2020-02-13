The Colonial Forge girls winter track team outpointed John Champe 79-71 to win the Region 6B championships that concluded on Thursday at Prince George’s Sports Complex in Landover, Md.
Battlefield prevented the Eagles’ boys from achieving the same honor, winning the team title 111-91.
Massaponax’s Aliyah Pyatt (500) and Colonial Forge’s Makala Purifoy (high jump) were individual champions on the girls side.
For the boys, the Eagles’ Trevor Thomas was a double-winner (high jump, long jump), while the Colonial Forge 800 relay team also took top honors.
The following results include Fredericksburg-area finishers in the top eight.
GIRLS
Team results: 1. Colonial Forge 79, 2. John Champe 71, 3. Colgan 66, 4. Battlefield 65, 5. Massaponax 58, 6. Potomac 53, 7. Hylton 40, t8. Osbourn Park 38, t8. Patriot 38, 10. Forest Park 36, 11. Woodbridge 21, 12. Osbourn 14, 13. Riverbend.
55 meters: 1. Alicia Thomas (Po) 7.07, 2. Aaliyah Pyatt (Ma) 7.14, 7. Savannah Jackson (CF) 7.51; 300: 1. Emily Catlett (Ma) 41.68, 3. Savannah Jackson (CF) 42.51, 4. Trinity McCall (Ma) 41.98, 5. Jana Riley (CF) 43.16; 500: 1. Aaliyah Pyatt (Ma) 1:16.87, 2. Emily Catlett (Ma) 1:19.40, 4. Jana Riley (CF) 1:20.41; 1000: 1. Paityn Walker (CF) 3:03.33; 1600: 1. Marianne Jayaraj (JC) 5:11.48, 5. Lola Garvie (Ma) 5:41.26; 3200: 1. Bethany Graham (JC) 10:37.59, 8. Lola Garvie (Ma) 12:34.68; 55 hurdles: 1. Lauren Yeboah-Kodie (Colgan) 8.35, 7. Kendall Zywiak (Rb) 9.52; 800 relay: 1. Potomac 1:48.11, 2. Colonial Forge (Sohmer Davis, Dionne Mayfield, Iyanna Anderson, Savannah Jackson) 1:48.44, 3. Massaponax (Trinity McCall, Love’Vanna Armstead, Elianna Smith-Rodriguez, Jordyn Sutton) 1:49.78; 1600 relay: 1.Battlefield 4:06.21, 4. Massaponax (Emily Catlett, Rebekah Bautista, Trinity McCall, Love’Vanna Armstead) 4:13.05; 3200 relay: 1. John Champe 9:32.64, 5. Colonial Forge (Kendall Loescher, Kayla Loescher, Emily McHugh, Ali DiClemente) 10:31.84.
High jump: 1. Makala Purifoy (CF) 5-5, 2. Nayome Shipp (CF) 5-4; Pole vault: 1. Alencia Lentz (Colgan), 6. Coralynn Fisher (CF) 8-3, 8. Sarah Eltablyhi (CF) 7-9; Long jump: 1. Lauren Yeboah-Kodie (Colgan) 17-4.5, 4. Makala Purifoy (CF) 16-3.5, 6. Brooklyn Simmons (CF) 16-1, 8. Elianna Smith-Rodriguez (Ma) 15-4.5; Triple jump: 1. Sydney Carr (Po) 35-8.75, 5. Makala Purifoy (CF) 33-3.5, 8. Brooklyn Simmons (CF) 32-1.25; Shot put: 1. Barbara Antwi (OP) 41-8.5, 5. Micaiah Pearson (CF) 34-4, 8. Yanai Cotton-Wilson (CF) 31-0.25.
BOYS
Team results: 1. Battlefield 111, 2. Colonial Forge 91, 3. John Champe 66, 4. Potomac 64, 5. Patriot 58, 6. Osbourn Park 41.5, 7. Freedom 34, 8. Gar–Field 31, 9. Forest Park 26, 10. Colgan 24, 11. Woodbridge 21, 12. Riverbend 14.5, t13. Massaponax 8, t13. Stonewall Jackson 14, 15. Osbourn Park 15, 16. Hylton 1.
55 meters: 1. Trei Thorogood (Fr) 6.45, 5. Jaelan Black (CF) 6.62; 300: 1. Jaylen Barringer (Fr) 35.29, 6. Jordan Borders (CF) 36.7; 500: 1. Lewis Freeman (OP) 1:05.48; 1000: 1. William Gay (JC) 2:35.24, 4. Christian Jackson (CF) 2:38.27; 1600: 1. Bryce Lentz (Colgan) 4:22.25, 3. Josh Daggett (Rb) 4:24.84, 4. Michael Arner (CF) 4:27.14; 3200: 1. Bryce Lentz (Colgan) 9:35.35, 3. Michael Arner (CF) 9:54.52, 7. Blake Fairbanks (Rb) 10:06.96; 55 hurdles: 1. Marcus Wilson (Pa) 7.59, 3. Trevor Thomas (CF) 7.91, 5. James Johnson (Ma) 8.11; 800 relay: 1. Colonial Forge (Jordan Borders, Shaun Harris, Cade Bills, Jaelan Black) 1:32.00; 1600 relay: 1. Battlefield 3:27.05, 5. Colonial Forge (Jordan Miller, Christian Jackson, Jaelan Black, Jordan Borders) 3:34.69; 3200 relay: 1. Battlefield 8:09.24, 3. Colonial Forge (Michael Arner, Jacob Jenkins, Christian Jackson, Jordan Miller) 8:19.94.
High jump: 1. Trevor Thomas (CF) 6-6; Pole vault: 1. Tyler Lynch (Ba) 15-0, t6. Daniel Martino (Rb) 11-0; Long jump: 1. Trevor Thomas (CF) 21-10, 6. Connor Hatchett (Ma) 20-3.5, 6. Xavier Jones (CF) 19-10; Triple jump: 1. Brian DiBassinga (Ba) 45-2, 4. Xavier Jones (CF) 43-3, 7. Damien Anderson (CF) 40-3.25; Shot put: 1. Garin Gross (OP) 49-8.5, 2. Mike Vinson (CF) 47-2, 5. Reagan Miller (Rb) 42-8.5, 6. Desmond Cook (CF) 41-8.
BOYS BASKETBALL
CARMEL 80,
MIDDLEBURG 76
Josh Campbell enjoyed his Senior Night with a team-high 24 points, including four makes from 3-point land, as Carmel hung on to defeat Middleburg in an absolute dogfight that went to overtime.
Maurice Vincent netted three triples of his own to contribute 18 points, while Malaki Whittaker had 16 for Carmel, which pays a visit to Benedictine on Thursday.
|Middleburg
|16
|16
|19
|20
|5
|—
|76
|Carmel
|16
|13
|19
|23
|9
|—
|80
Middleburg (19-4): Jaden House 28, Isaiah Folkes 28, Xzavier Long 8, Kai Kueper 7, Terique Brown 3, Demarcus Spivey 2. Totals: 29 12-25 76.
Carmel (13-10): Josh Campbell 24, Maurice Vincent 18, Malaki Whittaker 16, Devawn White 9, Elijah Roye 7, Jedidiah Danaher 4, Kyle Williams 2, Philip Bou Khalil 0, Kenny Blaylock 0. Totals: 24 23-34 80.
3-pointers: Middleburg 6 (Folkes 2, House, Brown, Kuepuer, Long). Carmel 9 (Campbell 3, Vincent 3, Whittaker 2, Roye).
COLONIAL BEACH 57,
RAPPAHANNOCK 50
Corvion Davis totaled a double-double of 22 points and 10 rebounds to pace Colonial Beach en route to a road win in its regular-season finale.
Tavares Lucas and Jace Jett chipped in 13 and 10 points, respectively, for the Drifters, who will head into the Northern Neck District Tournament on Tuesday.
|Colonial Beach
|12
|19
|13
|13
|—
|57
|Rappahannock
|12
|7
|22
|9
|—
|50
Colonial Beach (17-5, 8-2): Corvion Davis 22, Tavares Lucas 13, Jace Jett 10, Zaccheus Courtney 6, MJ Virgil 4, Shaun Johnson 2, Seth Jewell 0, Charles Pietras 0, Tyson Lasse 0, Trey Pietras 0. Totals: 18 16-23 57.
Rappahannock (5-15): T. West 11, D. Butler 10, C. Ball 8, J. Lanier 6, E. Carey 5, K. Gordon 5, M. Newton 4, D. Parker 1, J. Veney 0, T. Carter 0, K. Brown 0. Totals: 20 8-17 50.
3-pointers: CB 5 (Davis 3, Jett 2). Rappahannock 2 (Gordon, West).
EASTERN VIEW 67,
SPOTSYLVANIA 48
The Cyclones continued to roll with a dominate road with Battlefield District win.
Alex Spangler scored 20 and Ricky Butler dropped 14 for Eastern View, which now sits in third place in the Battlefield District.
|Eastern View
|12
|20
|21
|14
|—
|67
|Spotsylvania
|4
|16
|10
|18
|—
|48
Eastern View (11-9, 7-4): Raq Lawson 0, Blake Leake 8, Alex Spangler 20, Bryan Maxie 4, Dylan White 6, Ron Ward 2, Meme Melvin 8, Ricky Butler 14, Ray Siaca-Bey 0, James Suter 1, Taharka Siaca-Bey 4, Leo Angulo 0. Totals: 23 14-18 67.
Spotsylvania (1-20, 1-10): Nathan Widener 10, Charles Coogler 0, Trent Reid 6, Jake Taylor 2, Evan Bowles 11, DeAnthony Pendleton 2, Josiah Patterson 2, Mathias Barnwell 6, Darien Walker 0, Joel Byrd 3, Corbin Skebo 6. Totals: 15 9-13 48.
3-pointers: EV 7 (Leake 2, Spangler 2, Melvin 2, Maxie). Spotsylvania 9 (Bowles 3, Reid 2, Skebo 2, Widener, Byrd).
FRED. CHRISTIAN 58,
TRINITY CHRISTIAN 49
Fredericksburg Christian jumped out early and got a much needed win.
Caleb Deveau led all scorers with 21 points. Elijah Lambros posted a double-double that included 14 points, 13 rebounds, and four assists for the Eagles, who host Tandem Friends on Friday.
|Trinity Christian
|9
|10
|13
|17
|—
|49
|Fred. Christian
|29
|11
|13
|5
|—
|58
Trinity Christian: Jung 4, Chung 8, Shun 3, Dickens 3, Bailey 15, Mulcahy 10, Garber 6. Totals: 15 13-18 49.
Fred. Christian (9-13, 5-6): John Varlas 0, Caleb Deveau 21, Elijah Lambros 14, Tyler Madison 4, Joshua Hill 1, Nick Miller 0, Luke Chilton 4, Tyson Jones 5, Kaleb Van Hoven 6, Korey Hazel 3. Totals: 24 5-10 58.
3-pointers: Trinity 6 (Mulcahy 3, Chung, Shun, Dickens). FCS 5 (Deveau 3, Jones, Hazel).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
FRED. CHRISTIAN 55,
TRINITY CHRISTIAN 46
Taylor Thomas boosted Fredericksburg Christian with 11 points, six rebounds and seven steals as the Eagles notched a big Delaney Athletic Conference win over Trinity Christian.
Morgan Griffis had nine points and 13 rebounds to just miss out on a double-double for FCS.
The Eagles will host a DAC first-round game on Tuesday.
|Trinity Christian
|12
|13
|5
|16
|—
|46
|FCS
|10
|14
|12
|19
|—
|55
Trinity Christian (11-8): Lauren Hardesty 28, Sienna Tounger 8, Lauren Allen 6, Sarah Christel 2, Avery Bath 2. Totals: 11 22-30 46.
FCS (14-9): Claire Derr 16, Bella Izadi 13, Taylor Thomas 11, Morgan Griffis 9, Grayson Scott 6, Katie Winters 0, Brianna DeArmas 0, Madi Bachman 0. Totals: 18 15-25 55.
3-pointers: Trinity Christian 2 (Hardesty, Tounger). FCS 4 (Derr 2, Thomas, Izadi).
