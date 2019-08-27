Paityn Walker had 21 of Colonial Forge’s 26 assists Monday night in the Eagles’ comfortable 25–18, 25–12, 25–10 nondistrict volleyball win at Courtland.
Kailey Schoolfield (six kills, five digs), Bailey Ostvig five kills, four digs), Kayla Wallace (four kills, two digs) and Sydney Clarke (four kills, one dig) added to the attack for the Eagles (2–0), who vist Colgan on Wednesday.
On Monday, Walker had 15 digs and 30 assists as the Eagles opened their season with a 25–19, 31–29, 22–25, 27–25 victory at West Potomac.
Lauren Hyman added 17 digs for Colonial Forge. Schoolfield had seven kills and three digs, and Hailey and Ann Smalls contributed six kills.
VOLLEYBALL
MASSAPONAX 3, CHANCELLOR 0
Mackenzie Green notched 11 kills and Kimberly Dishman added 12 digs and served nine aces in the Panthers’ season-opening 25–8, 25–9, 25–23 victory.
Mya Johnson added 14 assists and Makayla Wonpat had 10 digs for Massaponax, which visits Albemarle Wednesday.
JAMES MONROE 3, COLONIAL BEACH 0
Staci Tate had six aces and 13 kills in James Monroe’s season-opening 25–15, 25–12, 25–20 victory.
Scarlet Allen added six kills and three blocks; Virginia Howard had five kills; and Imani McJunkin had three kills and, three aces for the Yellow Jackets, who visit Manassas Park Thursday.
Anna O’Sullivan had four kills and three blocks, and Cynari Davis added three kills and four blocks for Colonial Beach (0–1), which hosts King & Queen on Wednesday.
SPOTSYLVANIA 3, LOUISA 1
Setters Courtney Barnes–Hunter and Brooke Leonard gave the Knights’ offense a spark as visiting Spotslvania took down Louisa.
Paige Dildine and Allison Newton provided great defense for Spotsylvania. Barnes–Hunter, Leonard and Paige and Hannah Dildine took care of things on the serving end.
The Knights (1–0) return home on Thursday to face Culpeper.
ALBEMARLE 3, BROOKE POINT 0
Sophia Kaiser finished with a strong showing of 11 kills and three aces for Brooke Point, but the Black-Hawks fell to visiting Albemarle 25–20, 25–21, 25–22 in their season opener.
Fellow Black–Hawk Jayden Brown totaled 14 assists and three aces. Lilly Howard and Sophia Tasferra both had eight digs, with Howard also netting five kills.
Brooke Point (0–1) will host Colonial Forge next Tuesday.
CAROLINE 3, HERMITAGE 1
Led by middle blocker Kamryn Gray’s final line of six aces, six kills, seven digs, and three assists, Caroline bounced back in the final three sets (25–21, 25–8, 25–16) to secure a 3–1 win over Hermitage.
Lydia Tillapaugh ended with two aces, four kills, and 31 digs for the Cavaliers (1–0). Jasmine Baker had 44 digs.
FIELD HOCKEY
COLONIAL FORGE 4, NORTH STAFFORD 0
Makenzie Shields scored twice and Aaryn Boatwright added a goal and two assists to help Colonial Forge open the season with a Commonwealth District home win.
Alison Alznauer also scored and Annamarita Sofis provided an assist for the Eagles (1–0), with goalie Jaedia Rodgers earning the shutout.
Colonial Forge visits Brooke Point on Tuesday.
CHANCELLOR 5, MASSAPONAX 1
Ella Newman led the way with two goals to help Chancellor, the defending VHSL Class 4 state champion, get off to a strong start in a season opener on the road.
Emma Bernard, Tubba Noor, and Kaitlyn Bestick each added a goal for the Chargers. Bestick also had two assists, while Kylee Tueber chipped in one.
Lizzie Denecke scored the lone goal for Massaponax. Panther goalie Nina Otto finished with 21 saves on 28 shots.
Chancellor (1–0) is headed to Collegiate School on Friday.
SPOTSYLVANIA 3, LOUISA 0
Seniors Taylor Rumuly, Jordan Delaney, and Mallory Bettis scored one goal apiece for Spotsylvania, pushing the Knights to a 3–0 win at Louisa.
Rumuly, Delaney, and Kaitlyn Bowling each added an assist. Goalie Callie Buchanan won the shutout with 16 saves.
Spotsylvania (1–0) will host Massaponax on Thursday.
RIVERBEND 3, COURTLAND 2
Lisa Sullivan posted two goals, Jaden Moon added one, and the visiting Bears edged Courtland in the team’s season opener.
Riverbend (1–0) travels to Albemarle Thursday.
GOLF
TRI-MATCH AT MATTAPONI SPRINGS
Zane More carded a 37 to win medalist honors and lead Louirs to a win over Courtland and host Caroline at Mattaponi Spring Golf Club.
Louisa (175): Zane Moore 37, Price Straley 44, Nate Feagans 46, Evan Straley 48.
Courtland (187): Jack Hayden 44, Emma Winter 47, Charlie Welsh 48, Hunter Pugh 48.
Caroline (221): Kyle Pettigrew 41, Hannah Pettigrew 55, Diego Ramos 61, Will Carter 64.