Khai Seargent’s 27 points led Courtland’s boys basketball team past visiting Colonial Beach 79–63 in a non-district game Monday night.
Xander Alston, Robert Harvey and Zane Fox each added 12 points for Courtland (3–0), which was 12 for 12 from the free throw line and hosts Culpeper Wednesday.
Jace Jett had 21 points and Corvion Davis and Tavares Lucas added 16 each for Colonial Beach.
|Colonial Beach
|18
|16
|8
|21
|—
|63
|Courtland
|25
|21
|17
|14
|—
|79
Colonial Beach (2–1): Corvion Davis 16, Tavares Lucas 16, Charlie Pietras 0, M.J. Virgil 0, Calan Brewster 0, Jace Jett 21, Trey Pietras 2, Tyson Lasse 7, Shaun Johnson 7. Totals: 23 8–15 63.
Courtland (3–0): Xander Alston 12, Robert Harvey 12, Brandon Hilliard 5, Keith Saunders 0, Khai Seargeant 27, Raul Gil 4, Kristion Plummer 0, Darren Green 4, Zane Fox 12, Michael Salvary 0, Corey John 4, Brandon Howard 1. Totals: 29 12–12 79.
3-pointers: Colonial Beach 9 (Jett 5, Davis 3, Lasse); Courtland 9 (Seargeant 4, Alston 2, Harvey 2, Hillard).
MOUNTAIN VIEW 86, SPOTSYLVANIA 54
Jack Harter scored 30 points and Andrew Pitt added 16 to lead visiting Mountain View to a nondistrict win.
The Wildcats finished 14-of-14 from the free-throw line to help seal the win.
Jake Taylor had 14 points to lead Spotsylvania, which hosts Orange on Saturday.
|Mountain View
|25
|18
|28
|15
|—
|86
|Spotsylvania
|16
|20
|6
|12
|—
|54
Mountain View: Jack Harter 30, Andrew Pitt 16, Jabez Clark 5, Darius Crouch 4, Jackson 10, Alex Davis 9, Jory 6, Derek Altstaetter 3, Carroll 1, Slater Sparks 2. Totals: 34 14-14, 86.
Spotsylvania (0-4): Nathan Widener 8, Charles Coogler 0, Trent Reid 4, Jake Taylor 14, Evan Bowles 10, James Reid 6, Josiah Patterson 2, DeAnthony Pendleton 4, Darien Walker 2, Joel Byrd 4. Totals: 16 19-28 54.
3-pointers: MV 7 (Pitt 3, Harter 2, Jackson, Davis). Spotsylvania 3 (Taylor, Bowles, J. Reid).
MANASSAS PARK 62, JAMES MONROE 61
Despite 20 points form Tyler Whitman and 18 from DaQuane Brown, James Monroe couldn’t hold a fourth-quarter lead and lost its season opener.
Ricky Goode-Wright added 13 points for the Yellow Jackets, who face George Wythe on Saturday at Colonial Forge.
|Manassas Park
|17
|14
|14
|17
|—
|62
|James Monroe
|16
|14
|19
|12
|—
|61
Manassas Park: Brysen Boots 14, Desmond Baah 8, Payton Simmons 4, AndreKidd 9, Jace Garza 5, Isace Duarte Malik 2, Cameron Dixon 11, Dominic Mallisham 0, Collin Griffith 5, Rex Daniel 0.
James Monroe (0–1): Aaron Carter 6, Ricky Goode-Wright 13, Tyler Whitman 20, Joe Hardy 2, Greg Williams 0, Kyle Snider 0, Jack Hardy 2, DaQuane Brown 18, Christian Young 0. Totals: 19 11–18 61.
3-pointers: Manassas Park 7 (Boots 3, Baah 2, Garza, Griffith); James Monroe 10 (Goode-Wright 3, Brown 3, Carter 2, Whitman 2).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MOUNTAIN VIEW 54, SPOTSYLVANIA 34
Mountain View spread the ball around on offense with nine players getting on the scoresheet in a nondistrict home win.
Emma Stalteri had nine points and five assists for the Wildcats, who host Colonial Forge on Friday.
|Spotsylvania
|3
|3
|10
|18
|—
|34
|Mountain View
|17
|8
|16
|13
|—
|54
Spotsylvania: Haleigh Perkins 10, Breana Donnell 5, Kallie Buchanan 1, Mariah Evans 14; Cat Tracy 2, Kelsey Bailey 2, Zion Johnson 0. Totals: 13 7-13 34.
Mountain View (2-3): Emma Stalteri 9, Caroline Pollock 9, Jasmine Alexander 8, Janelle Anderson 6, To’seana Hook 4, Nia St. Cyr 6, Tiara Bigelow 2, Zarai Marbra 2, Taleah Gaither 8, Kanini Muturi 0, Skylar Osbourne 0, Sugar Cassett 0, Alexis Teter 0, Erica McBrayer 0, Kaitlyn Williams. Totals: 24 2-6 54.
3-pointers: Spotsylvania 1 (Evans). MV 4 (Stalteri 2, Alexander 2).
COURTLAND 39, COLONIAL BEACH 23
Grace Whitenack came off the bench to score 10 points and help the Cougars earn their first win.
Deziree Johnson added eight points and four steals for Courtland (1–2), which visits Culpeper Wednesday. Kennedy Muse led the Drifters (2–1) with nine points.
|Colonial Beach
|2
|7
|5
|9
|—
|23
|Courtland
|13
|7
|14
|5
|—
|39
Colonial Beach (3–1): Leah Phillips 4, Kennedy Muse 9, Ragan Gibson 0, Litany Hostler 0, Cynari Davis 3, Cara Bowler 0, Jordyn McGinniiss 0, Camari Davis 4, McKenzie Quail 2. Totals: 9 3–7 23.
Courtland (1–2): Grace Whitenack 10, Madison McDermott 0, Janay Hill 4, Atlee Thompson 2, Laila Campbell 7, Deziree Johnson 8, Morgan Scordellis 2, Jaidyn Taylor 6, Noelle Hodges 0. Totals: 16 4–12 39.
3-pointers: Colonial Beach 2 (Muse 2); Courtland 3 (Whitenack 2, Campbell 1).
JAMES MONROE 37, MANASSAS PARK 36
ZaNiya Young scored eight of her team-high 12 points in the fourth quarter to help James Monroe rally past Manassas Park on the road.
Tiana Firms added 10 points for the Yellow Jackets, who visit Colonial Beach Friday.
|James Monroe
|14
|8
|5
|14
|—
|37
|Manassas Park
|9
|5
|11
|11
|—
|36
James Monroe: Isabel Whitman 6, Nia Bryant 2, Harmoni Swain 3, Amath Chol 0, Tiana Firms 10, ZaNiya Young 12, Breanna Bracy 4, Torjhae Ferguson 0. Totals: 12 12–17 37.
Manassas Park (0–7): A. Riddick 4, A. Keith 0, C. Davis 16, N. Maynes 5, N Laaner 7, H. Maurice 2, Z. Aburjai 0, S. McKenzie 2, D. Perry 0. Totals: 14 5–5 36.
3-pointers: James Monroe 1 (Young); Manassas Park 1 (Davis).
KING GEORGE 49, STAFFORD 33
Oma Aguolu had 23 points, nine rebounds and five steals to help visiting King George overcome a slow first quarter en route to a nondistrict win.
Lauren McCall added six rebounds and two steals, and Aiyanna Ellis pulled down nine rebounds for the Foxes, who visit Caroline on Friday.
Aryana Shelby led Stafford with nine points.
|King George
|4
|16
|14
|15
|—
|49
|Stafford
|7
|7
|9
|10
|—
|33
King George: Amber McComber 0, Airanna Ellis 4. Oma Aguolu 23, Brianna Ellis 3, Lauren McCall 7, Latasha Johnson 0, Katherine Healey 5, Gabby Mack 5, Loren Tolliver 0, Haylee Callahan 2. Totals: 14 19-25 49.
Stafford (0–4): Alia Carmichael 8, Iliana Floode 7, Genesis Houston 4, Janiya Adebayo 3, Naomi Glass 0, Madelyn Smith 2, Tia Hoffman 0, Katie Marschall 0, Aryana Shleby 9, Malia Alam 0. Totals: 14 2-3 33.
3-pointers: KG 2 (Aguolu 2). Stafford 3 (Carmichael 2, Shelby).
CHANTILLY 60, BROOKE POINT 40
Aryanna Parker score 20 points to lead Brooke Point, but visiting Chantilly took home a nondistrict win.
Zamaria Hutchinson had four steals and Eryka Avery six rebounds for the Black–Hawks, who visit Massaponax on Tuesday.
|Chantilly
|18
|13
|14
|15
|—
|60
|Brooke Point
|15
|11
|11
|3
|—
|40
Chantilly: Katrina Amos 0, Megan Baxter 13, Skylar Bibbee 0, Sara Huffman 13, Layo Johnson 1, Katie Latham 7, Angelica Mendoza 0, Kendall Morgan 0, Meghan O’brien 25, Sophie Pavlech 0, Kerrigan Westby 0, Jackie Thompson 0. Totals: 23 9-11 60.
Brooke Point (2–2): Eryka Avery 3, Jaylyn Brown 0, Alexis Cochran 0, Camilla Forbes-Mckinney 0, Jay-Lynn Ford 0, Zamaria Hutchinson 4, Dasia Hyslop 5, Ayanna Parker 20, Jaylin Pressley 2, Solaris Serrano 0, Kylie Thuot 6. Totals: 15 6-16 40.
3-pointers: Chantilly 5 (Huffman 4, Latham). BP 4 (Parker 4).
