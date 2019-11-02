Olivia Haynes’ line of 12 kills, nine digs and three aces gave Courtland a necessary boost as the Cougars won the Battlefield District volleyball championship 25-20, 25-21, 25-19 over Chancellor on Friday night.
Emily Flamm added eight kills and two aces; Amanda Trapp posted six kills, 13 digs and two aces; Alana Clark racked up four blocks and two kills; and Alexa Walsh collected 30 assists for the Cougars (20-6-1).
Anna Anderson led Chancellor’s offense with 10 kills. Melody Washington chipped in 20 assists, Rachel Margelos notched 14 digs and Taylor Collins had five kills.
VOLLEYBALL
TRINITY CHRISTIAN 3, FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN 0
Paige Bachman and Sydney Whittaker tallied seven and six kills, respectively, but Fredericksburg Christian would fall to Trinity Christian, ranked No. 2 in VISAA Division II, 25-13, 25-13, 25-17 in the Delaney Athletic Conference championship.
Five Eagles represented the All-Conference team. Bachman, Whittaker and Emma Shaeffer earned first team recognition, while Taylor Thomas and Emily Freel landed spots on the second team.
FCS (17-11) sits at No. 4 in the rankings and will play Tuesday in the state tournament.
FIELD HOCKEY
FREDERICKSBURG ACADEMY 4, JOHN PAUL THE GREAT 1
Grace Norair led all scorers with two goals to pace the Falcons in their Delaney Athletic Conference championship win over Saint John Paul the Great.
Isabelle Larimore and Annika Luce both tallied one goal for the Falcons. Larimore and Kylie Amberger added two assists apiece. Goalie Emma Clements had seven saves.
Fredericksburg Academy will next host a quarterfinal in the VISAA Division II state tournament on Tuesday.
