After a slow start, Eastern View’s offense got rolling late, with a 28-point fourth quarter completing the comeback, to push the visiting Cyclones past James Monroe 62-59 in Battlefield District boys basketball action on Friday night.
Ricky Butler scored 13 of his 15 points in the fourth quarter for Eastern View, while Bryan Maxie had 16.
Ricky Goode-Wright was the game’s leading scorer with 22 for James Monroe.
|Eastern View
|9
|8
|17
|28
|—
|62
|James Monroe
|12
|15
|16
|16
|—
|59
Eastern View: Raq Lawson 11, D’Aze Hunter 7, Corey Long 4, Bryan Maxie 16, Dylan White 4, Rickey Butler 15, James Suter 2, Taharka Siaca Bey 3. Totals: 23 9-14 62.
James Monroe: Aaron Carter 6, Ricky Goode-Wright 22, Tyler Whitman 3, Joe Hardy 4, Greg Williams 10, Jack Hardy 8, DaQuane Brown 4, Christian Young 2. Totals: 21 11-13 59.
3-pointers: Eastern View 7 (Maxie 3, Butler 2, Lawson, Hunter). James Monroe 7 (Goode-Wright 3, Williams 2, Carter, Whitman).
BOYS BASKETBALL
CAROLINE 82,
HANOVER 79, OT
Tejahn Whiting’s 27 points led the way for Caroline in a nondistrict battle that saw the Cavaliers win in overtime.
Koby Metz and Kaylen Taylor chipped in 13 and 12 points, respectively.
Caroline brings Chancellor to their home floor on Friday.
|Hanover
|15
|15
|16
|24
|9
|—
|79
|Caroline
|16
|15
|22
|18
|11
|—
|82
Hanover: Charlie Rohr 24, Trevor Brooks 14, Jack Belcastro 18, Chase Hustead 10, Grant Belcher 7, Cameron Mays 4, Josh Elmore 0, Ethan Samardige 0, Stephen Castle 0. Totals: 28 19-24 79.
Caroline (6-4): Tejahn Whiting 27, Koby Metz 13, Kaylen Taylor 12, Tre Terrell 11, Dominique Washington 8, Ryan Golladay 5, Anthony Dowdy 3, Darius Fortune 3, Terrell Poole 0, Marquis Morris 0. Totals: 26 22-34 82.
3-pointers: Hanover 2 (Rohr, Belcher). Caroline 8 (Whiting 4, Taylor 2, Golladay, Fortune).
SETON 69,
FRED. CHRISTIAN 50
Josh Hill had a strong scoring night, posting 20 points, but some third quarter struggles would hurt Fredericksburg Christian in a Delaney Athletic Conference road loss.
Elijah Lambros just missed a double-double with eight points and 12 rebounds, including five assists for the Eagles, who host Isle of Wight today at 3:30 p.m.
|FCS
|15
|14
|6
|15
|—
|50
|Seton
|15
|22
|19
|13
|—
|69
FCS (2-5, 0-3): Josh Hill 20, Elijah Lambros 12, Caleb DeVeau 8, Tyson Jones 6, Blake Johnson 2, Kaleb Van Hoven 2, Luke Chilton 0, Tyler Madison 0. Totals: 19 3-5 50.
Seton: A. Nguyen 27, Dominic Olszewski 18, J. P. Vandew Woude 10, J. Vander Woude 9, Garcia 3, T. Nguyen 2, Clune 0, S. Vander Woude 0. Totals: 25 8-10 69.
3-pointers: FCS 9 (Hill 5, DeVeau 2, Lambros 2). Seton 11 (A. Nguyen 5, J. Vander Woude 3, J. P. Vander Woude 2, Garcia).
COLONIAL BEACH 89,
NORTHAMPTON 59
Jace Jett and Tavares Lucas each had big scoring nights, combining for 55 points, to help the Colonial Beach Drifters secure a dominant victory over Northampton.
Lucas also contributed seven rebounds, seven assists and six steals. Corvion Davis totaled a near double-double of eight points and 11 rebounds.
The Drifters take on Woodson today in a 3 p.m. home contest.
|Northampton
|9
|21
|15
|14
|—
|59
|Colonial Beach
|14
|25
|26
|24
|—
|89
Northampton: Coston 25, B. Washington 11, Scarburough 11, Fisher 9, Justice 3, Harmon 0, Major 0, Q. Washington 0. Totals: 23 5-8 59.
Colonial Beach (6-3): Jace Jett 29, Tavares Lucas 26, Corvion Davis 8, Charles Pietras 7, MJ Virgil 5, Calan Brewster 2, Tyson Lasse 2. Totals: 32 18-24 89.
3-pointers: Northampton 8 (Coston 3, Fisher 3, B. Washington, Scarburough). Colonial Beach 8 (Jett 3, T. Pietras 2, C. Pietras 2, Davis).
COURTLAND 73,
SPOTSYLVANIA 35
The Cougars kept to their winning ways with an impressive showing on Friday night.
Khai Seargeant scored 16 points, while Brandon Hilliard chipped in with 14 and Zane Fox with 13. Nine different players scored for Courtland.
Mathias Barnwell had 12 points for the Knights.
|Courtland
|19
|21
|19
|14
|—
|73
|Spotsylvania
|9
|14
|6
|6
|—
|35
Courtland (10-1): Xander Alston 7, Robert Harvey 6, Brandon Hilliard 14, Khai Seargeant 16, Kristian Plummer 9, Darren Green 3, Zane Fox 13, Michael Salvary 2, Corey John 3, Brandon Howard 0. Totals: 28 10-15 73.
Spotsylvania (0-8): Nathan Widener 6, Charles Coogler 0, Trent Reed 4, Jake Taylor 2, Josiah Patterson 0, DeAnthony Pendleton 3, Darien Walker 2, Mathias Barnwell 12, Joel Byrd 6. Totals: 12 9-12 35.
3-pointers: Courtland 7 (Alston 2, Hilliard 2, Seargeant, Plummer, Fox). Spotsylvania 2 (Bird).
ATLEE 64,
NORTH STAFFORD 59
North Stafford took a lead into the fourth quarter but was unable to hold off Atlee in a nondistrict clash.
Javon Swinton had a game-high 19 points to lead the Wolverines, who compete in the Western Branch Showcase on Saturday.
|North Stafford
|14
|17
|8
|20
|—
|59
|Atlee
|10
|15
|10
|29
|—
|64
North Stafford (2-3): Aiden Pittman 0, Javon Swinton 19, Holt Egan 6, Shawn Asbury 2, Nashawn Leftridge 3, Cole Marushi 12, Elisha Brown 11, Isaiah Shaw 2, Hezekiah Brown 4. Totals: 21 10-16 59.
Atlee: (4-5): Kemondre Claiborne 4, Gavin Bralley 8, Tyler Warren 14, William Sutkus 12, Ralph Axselle 5, Ryan Kochon 4, Jacob Gompers 2, Kevin Hollins 11, Nicholas Conway 6. Totals: 19 24-32 64.
3-pointers: North Stafford 7 (Marushi 4, Brown 3). Atlee 4 (Sutkus 2, Hollins 2).
WEST POTOMAC 68,
COLONIAL FORGE 41
West Potomac jumped out to a 23-8 first-quarter lead and never looked back in its win over Colonial Forge.
The Wolverines got scoring contributions from 11 different players, led by Ethan Payne with 15 points on five 3-pointers and Jack Fricka had 11.
Martin Kawa led all scorers with 21 for the Eagles, while Trevor Franklin chipped in 12 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
COURTLAND 66,
SPOTSYLVANIA 42
Deziree Johnson filled up the stat sheet with 16 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists and six steals as her Courtland Cougars defeated Spotsylvania in Battlefield District play.
Jaidyn Taylor added a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds, while Laila Campbell had 11 points for the Cougars, host Mountain View on Monday.
Spotsylvania’s Haleigh Perkins led all scorers with 19 points.
|Spotsylvania
|13
|9
|9
|11
|—
|42
|Courtland
|11
|21
|19
|15
|—
|66
Spotsylvania (2-9): Haleigh Perkins 19, Breana Donnell 7, Mariah Evans 7, Kallie Buchanan 5, Cat Tracy 2, Kelsey Bailey 2, Zion Johnson 0, Emily Ewing 0. Totals: 14 14-28 42.
Courtland (3-5, 1-0): Jaidyn Taylor 17, Deziree Johnson 16, Laila Campbell 11, Noelle Hodges 6, Grace Whitenack 5, Morgan Scordellis 4, Madison McDermott 2, Atlee Thompson 1. Totals: 26 8-21 66.
3-pointers: Spotsylvania none. Courtland 2 (Whitenack, Johnson).
MASSAPONAX 54,
CHANCELLOR 40
A’Mira Roy turned in another dominate performance as the Panthers overcame a first-half deficit to beat the Chargers.
Roy led the way with 20 points, 17 rebounds and two blocks. Kyla Coles scored nine points, while posting 10 rebounds and eight assists.
The Chargers were paced by Jasmine Talley’s 22 points and Akilah Smith, who had a dozen.
The Panthers visit Mountain View on Tuesday.
|Chancellor
|15
|8
|10
|7
|—
|40
|Massaponax
|13
|6
|16
|19
|—
|54
Chancellor (1-6): Melody Washington 0, Jasmine Talley 22, T’Laya Johnson 2, Nachiya Washington 0, Akilah Smith 12, M’laya Ainsworth 2, M’kayla Ainsworth 2. Totals: 14 7-15 40.
Massaponax (8-3): Kyla Coles 9, Imahni Spears 2, Avery Rau 0, Leah Schoonover 5, Aryonna Coles 7, Raine Tweedy 9, Kiersten Bowler 2, Gabby Athy 0, Kimiko Andrews 0, A’Mira Roy 20. Totals: 24 2-2 54.
3-pointers: Chancellor 5 (Talley 4, Smith). Massaponax 4 (K. Coles, Schoonover, A. Coles, Tweedy).
COLONIAL BEACH 58,
NORTHAMPTON 50
Colonial Beach used a strong third quarter to pull away from Northampton and then held on late for a nondistrict win.
Kennedy Muse led all scorers with 27 points, including a solid 10 for 12 from the free-throw line. Cynari Davis tallied 13 points for the Drifters.
|Northampton
|9
|13
|11
|16
|—
|50
|Colonial Beach
|9
|11
|21
|15
|—
|58
Northampton: Amyah Williams 2, Brianna Bochman 13, Maeyanna Delk 25, Jada Giddens 10. Totals: 21 5-21 50.
Colonial Beach (5-4): Leah Phillips 2, Kennedy Muse 27, Ragen Gibson 0, Cynari Davis 13, Cora Bowler 5, Jadyn McGinniss 3, Abbigail Michalicek 4, Lamiija Samuel 0, Camari Davis 2, McKenzie Quail 0. Totals: 21 13-23 58.
3-pointers: Northampton 3 (Delk 2, Bochman). Colonial Beach 3 (Muse 3).
SWIMMING
THREE-TEAM MEET
AT St. MICHAEL
Fluvanna’s girls and boys swept Caroline and host Chancellor in a tri-meet on Friday.
In the boys meet, the Flucos beat Chancellor 113-55 and Caroline 130-19, while the Chargers topped the Cavaliers 117-20.
In the girls meet, Fluvanna was edged Chancellor 86-82 and toppled Caroline 115-39, with the Chargers defeating the Cavaliers 122-38.
The following are the top Fredericksburg-area finishers.
BOYS
200 yard medley relay: 2. Chancellor (Garrett Peck, Kyle Jedlicka, Cole Hudak, Jace Taylor) 1:58.13; 200 free: 3. Garrett Peck (Ch) 2:02.18; 200 IM: 2. Cole Hudak (Ch) 2:19.73; 50 Free: 3. Jace Taylor (Ch) 25.66; 100 Fly: 2. Cole Hudak (Ch) 57.10; 100 Free: 4. Jace Taylor (Ch) 58.34; 500 Free: 3. Xander Lee (Ch) 6:16.51; 200 Free relay: 2. Chancellor (Andrew Le, Griffin Taylor, Xander Lee, Garrett Peck) 1:47.49; 100 Back: 1. Garrett Peck (Ch) 1:02.20; 100 Breast: 2. Kyle Jedlicka (Ch) 1:24.41; 400 Free relay: 2. Chancellor (Cole Hudak, Jace Taylor, Andrew Le, Xander Lee) 3:55.39.
GIRLS
200 yard medley relay: 1. Chancellor (Abby Cook, Brooke Simila, Maddie Brown, Kenya Lawson) 2:00.25; 200 free: 2. Brooke Simila (Ch) 2:10.86; 200 IM: 2. Cherish Hall (Ch) 2:52.56; 50 Free: 2. Maddie Brown (Ch) 27.16; 100 Fly: 1. Brooke Simila (Ch) 1:04.96; 100 Free: 4. Rachel Margelos (Ch) 1:12.74; 500 Free: 1. Peyton Parker (Ch) 5:49.30; 200 Free relay: 2. Chancellor (Kenya Lawson, Maddie Brown, Peyton Parker, Cherish Hall) 1:52.61; 100 Back: 2. Abby Cook (Ch) 1:08.68; 100 Breast: 1. Gracen Kelley (Ca) 1:26.47; 400 Free relay: 2. Chancellor (Brooke Simila, Peyton Parker, Cherish Hall, Abby Cook) 4:17.91.
KING GEORGE
VS. COURTLAND
Courtland and King George split a Battlefield District swim meet held at the Spotsylvania YMCA.
The Cougars’ boys slipped by the Foxes 88-82, while the King George girls took home a 92-78 victory.
BOYS
200 yard medley relay: Courtland (Walker Berndt, Alex Storen, Louis Wiltenmuth, Major Willke) 1:56.08; 200 free: Jackson Lusk (KG) 1:55.25; 200 IM: Jackson Hunter (Ct) 2:10.76; 50 Free: Jonah Kapp (KG) 24.35; 100 Fly: Jimmy Grangers (KG) 57.47; 100 Free: Cayden Moore (Ct) 53.28; 500 Free: AJ Green (KG) 5:07.00; 200 Free relay: King George (AJ Green, Jimmy Granger, Jonah Kapp, Jackson Lusk) 1:35.89; 100 Back: Jackson Lusk (KG) 1:02.84; 100 Breast: Jimmy Granger (KG) 1:06.09; 400 Free relay: King George (AJ Green, Jackson Lusk, Jonah Kapp, Jimmy Granger) 3:32.94.
GIRLS
200 yard medley relay: Courtland (Caroline Storen, Tessa Campbell, Emma Green, Alexis Thai-Nguyen) 2:01.33; 200 free: Caroline Storen (Ct) 2:03.88; 200 IM: Tessa Campbell (Ct) 2:16.64; 50 Free: Arielle Wehunt (KG) 27.51; 100 Fly: Ciara Graves (KG) 1:02.10; 100 Free: Alexis Thai-Nguyen (Ct) 1:01.27; 500 Free: Marie Han (KG) 5:49.06; 200 Free relay: King George (Jenna Kapp, Marie Han, Arielle Wehunt, Ciara Graves) 1:47.70; 100 Back: Caroline Storen (Ct) 1:02.37; 100 Breast: Tessa Campbell (Ct) 1:12.13; 400 Free relay: King George (Jenna Kapp, Marie Han, Ciara Graves, Katelyn Spuchesi) 3:53.06.
