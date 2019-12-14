Corvion Davis had a triple–double as Colonial Beach outlasted Franklin down the stretch to get a 65-64 boys basketball win at the Ralph Joyner Classic at Sussex High School on Saturday.
Davis scored 17 points, made 11 rebounds and dished out 10 assists. Jace Jett added 22 points for Colonial Beach, which travels to James Monroe on Wednesday.
|Colonial Beach
|18
|18
|15
|14
|—
|65
|Franklin
|16
|21
|14
|13
|—
|64
Colonial Beach (4–2): Corvion Davis 17, Tavares Lucas 6, Charles Pietras 6, MJ Virgil 0, Calan Brewster 0, Jace Jett 22, Trey Pietras 14, Tyson Lasse 0, Shaun Johnson 0. Totals: 23 11-14 65.
Franklin: Kanez Jones 15, D. Perry 2, B. Powell 7, M. Barrett 4, K. Walton 0, L. Nichols-Porter 10, J. Bynum 10, D. Holden 16. Totals: 21 15-29 64.
3-pointers: Colonial Beach 8 (Trey Pietras 4, Charles Pietras 2, Davis Jett). Franklin (Holden 4, Bynum 3).
BOYS BASKETBALL
CARMEL 72, CHRISTCHURCH 65
Victor Johnson scored 23 points and Joshua Campbell added 20 more as the Wildcats won the third-place game of the Atlantic Shores Christmas Classic in Virginia Beach.
Carmel will next face St. Anne’s–Belfield at the Benedictine Capital City Classic in Richmond on Dec. 27.
|Carmel
|12
|23
|17
|20
|—
|72
|Christchurch
|19
|15
|16
|15
|—
|65
Carmel (5–5): Kyle Williams 0, Maurice Vincent 14, Victor Johnson 23, Joshua Campbell 20, Jeddiah Danaher 3, Philip Bou khalil 0, Malakai Whitaker 12, Kenny Blaylock 0. Totals: 27 5-9 Pts.
Christchurch: D. Sims 26, J. Baker 22, J. Wood 5, A. Bagby 6, M. Lawson 4, W. Thompson 2. Totals: 28 3-6 Pts.
3-pointers: Carmel 13 (V. Johnson 5, Campbell 4, Vincent 2, Whitaker 2). Christ Church 6 (Baker 4, Sims, Wood).
W.T. WOODSON 83, CHANCELLOR 52
Anthony Melvin scored 11 points and AJ Coghill netted 10, but the Chargers fell to the Cavaliers in the Colonial Forge Tip-Off Classic.
|Chancellor
|10
|21
|15
|6
|—
|52
|W.T. Woodson
|22
|16
|22
|23
|—
|83
Chancellor (1–2): Anthony Melvin 11, Shane Batten 4, AJ Coghill 10, Breydon Williams 3, Vinny Lewis 7, Ziggy Carter 5, Isaiah Coleman 8, Jaden Voyd 0, Alliah Callahan 2, Jason Jackson 0, Colby Bestick 2. Totals: 20 7-15 52.
W.T. Woodson: Ethan Lash 9, John Faulkner 1, James Jin 8, Bobby Case 2, Stephen Smith 0, Donovan Boyce 10, Abdulfattah Ahmed 0, Devin Cuviello 6, Anthony Meaders 2, Joe Pesansky 19, Moses Raff 17, Alex Klein 3, Andre Pacheco 6. Totals: 27 29-43 83.
3-pointers: Chancellor 5 (Coghill 2, Melvin, Lewis, Coleman.). W.T. Woodson 0.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
ORANGE 53, SPOTSYLVANIA 43
Jordan Carter had 14 points and Morgan Haney added 10 to help visiting Orange get a nondistrict win.
Spotsylvania was led by 19 points from Breana Donnell and 10 from Mariah Evans.
|Orange
|17
|13
|14
|11
|—
|53
|Spotsylvania
|14
|10
|6
|14
|—
|43
Orange: Riley Clatterbuck 0, Morgan Haney 10, Hadasha Aquin 5, Jordan Carter 14, Freddie Carroll 0, Iesha Hunter 0, Maggie Johnson 3, Olivia Scabbiarsi 6, Peyton Courtney 7, Riley Harrington 5. Totals: 18 10-23 53.
Spotsylvania: Shiann Pratt-Johnson 0, Haleigh Perkins 9, Zion Johnson 0, Breana Donnell 19, Emily Ewing 0, Kallie Buchanan 3, Mariah Evans 10, Cat Tracy 2. Totals: 17 6-12 43.
3-pointers: Orange 7 (M. Haney 3, Scabbiarsi 2, Aquin, Johnson. Spotsylvania 3 (Donnell 2, Perkins).
COLONIAL FORGE 50, HALF-HALLOW HILLS EAST (N.Y.) 40
The Eagles used balanced scoring from Brayla Bogier, Cameren Downs and Jenna Grey to defeat Half-Hallow Hills East (New York) at the St. James Pavilion in Springfield.
Bogier scored 13 points while Downs netted 12 and Gray contributed 10.
The Eagles travel to Fairfax High School on Monday.
|Colonial Forge
|6
|19
|14
|11
|—
|50
|Half-Hallow Hills East (N.Y.)
|7
|9
|16
|8
|—
|40
Colonial Forge (3–3): Isabella Wylie 5, Riley Morrison 0, Avery Hartenstein 2, Brayla Bogier 13, Cameron Downs 12, Riley Delcove 0, Jenna Gray 10, Taysha Arrington 8. Totals: 23 1-2 50.
Half-Hallow Hills East: A. Studdert 3, A. Salti 5, A. Dominic 0, Remi Sisselman 21, M. Bordwin 0, K. Stein 5, M. Najimi 6, A. Barone 0. Totals: 12 7-13 40.
3-pointers: Colonial Forge (players #, player #, etc.). Half-Hallow Hills East 9 (Sisselman 4, Najimi 2, Stein, Salti, Studdert).
WRESTLING
COSBY INVITATIONAL
Moses Wilson finished with a 4-0 record to win the 120-pound division for Spotyslvania at the Cosby Invitational.
Kyle Orris (Hwt.) went 3-1 to finish in second for the Knights. Other placing wrestlers were Hunter Cairns (132) in third; Cole Waddy (152) in fourth; Seth Morcom (138), Logan Kern (220) and Fonny Stewart (195) in fifth; and Braden Knop (145) in sixth.
Spotsylvania will take part in the Stephen Altorfer Memorial Tournament at Mountain View High School on Dec. 20-21.
Friday’s result
GIRLS BASKETBALL
KING GEORGE 33, CAROLINE 29
Oma Aguolu had 17 points, six steals and two rebounds to help visiting King George pick up a Battlefield District win.
Gabby Mack added three steals for the Foxes, who visit Hanover on Wednesday.
|King George
|6
|7
|8
|12
|—
|33
|Caroline
|4
|5
|18
|2
|—
|29
King George (5-0): Amber McComber 0, Aiyanna Ellis 0, Oma Aguolu 17, Brianna Ellis 4, Lauren McCall 2, Katherine Healey 0, Gabby Mack 7, Loren Tolliver 3, Haylee Callahan 0. Totals: 13 6-11 33.
Caroline: Elisa Vignando 4, Jordan Copper 4, Bri Morton 9, Grace Shannon 0, Maya Morton 2, LaNadia Loving 5, Avianna Hopewell 5. Totals: 10 8-13 29.
3-pointers: KG 1 (Tolliver). Caroline 1 (Vignando).
SWIMMING
CHANCELLOR VS. SPOTSYLVANIA
Chancellor swept a Battlefield District meet against Spotsylvania at the Spotsylvania YMCA on Friday night. The Charger boys edges the Knights 82-76, while the girls cruised to a 117-56 victory.
BOYS
200 yard medley relay: Chancellor (Cole Hudak, Kyle Jedlicka, Xander Lee, Jace Taylor) 2:00.95; 200 free: Cole Hudak (Ch) 2:03.90; 200 IM: Ryan McCulloch (Sp) 2:38.28; 50 Free: Andrew Lee (Ch) 26.25; 100 Fly: Ryan McCulloch (Sp) 1:11.34; 100 Free: Bryce Daltan (Sp) 59.41; 500 Free: Cole Hudak (Ch) 5:38.02; 200 Free relay: Chancellor (Andrew Le, Kyle Jedlicka, Griffin Taylor, Jace Taylor) 1:52.87; 100 Back: Tucker Hoben (Sp) 1:10.02; 100 Breast: Bryce Daltan (Sp) 1:21.35; 400 Free relay: Chancellor (Xander Lee, Andrew Le, Tade Wangberg, Cole Hudak) 4:09.25.
GIRLS
200 yard medley relay: Chancellor (Abby Cook, Brooke Simila, Maddie Brown, Kenya Lawson) 1:59.84; 200 free: Maddie Brown (2:12.03; 200 IM: Brooke Simila (Ch) 2:19.69; 50 Free: Kenya Lawson (Ch) 27.58; 100 Fly: Peyton Parker (Ch) 1:09.01; 100 Free: Kenya Lawson (Ch) 1:00.16; 500 Free: Abby Cook (Ch) 6:05.40; 200 Free relay: Chancellor (Cherish Hall, Maddie Brown, Peyton Parker, Kenya Lawson) 1:53.30; 100 Back: Brooke Simila (Ch) 1:06.08; 100 Breast: Maddie Brown (Ch) 1:17.88; 400 Free relay: Chancellor (Abby Cook, Cherish Hall, Peyton Parker, Brooke Simila) 4:20.09.
SWIMMING
JAMES MONROE VS. COURTLAND
The Cougars got several multi-individual event winners in routing the Yellow Jackets.
Tyler Lowe, Cayden Moore and Ethan Thai–Nguyen each won two events as the Courtland boys posted a 120–50 win.
Tessa Campbell, Emma Green, Caroline Storen and Natalie Szenas also won two events each for the Cougar girls in their 125–45 victory.
BOYS
200-yard medley relay: Jackson Hunter, Ethan Thai–Nguyen, Tyler Lowe, Cayden Moore (Courtland) 1:50.79; 200 free: Joey McDonnel (Co) 2:09.86; 200 IM: Thai–Nguyen (Co) 2:24.61; 50 free: Moore (Co) 26.69; 100 fly: Hunter (Co)1:00.78; 100 free: Lowe (Co) 54.25; 500 free: Thai–Nguyen (Co) 5:56.23; 200 free relay: Lowe, Thai–Nguyen, Moore, Hunter (Co) 1:37.36; 100 back: Moore (Co) 1:03.98; 100 breast: Lowe (Co) 1:09.36; 400 free relay: Walker Berndt, McDonnel, Louis Wiltenmuth, Alex Storen (Co) 3:54.50.
GIRLS
200-yard medley relay: Caroline Storen, Tessa Campbell, Emma Green, Asher Joseph (Co) 2:01.92; 200 free: Natalie Szenas (Co) 2:15.98; 200 IM: Campbell (Co) 2:15.80; 50 free: Storen (Co) 26.69; 100 fly: Green (Co) 1:08.23; 100 free: Storen (Co) 57.29; 500 free: Szenas (Co) 6:25.69; 200 free relay: Storen, Alexis Thai–Nguyen, Campbell, Joseph (Co) 1:49.86; 100 back: Green (Co) 1:08.61; 100 breast: Campbell (Co) 1:12.73; 400 free relay: Noelle Joseph, Rachel Cowden, Szenas, Green (Courtland) 4:27.36.
